How To Get Togetic In Pokemon Go: A Guide to Catching the Elusive Fairy-Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go has captured the hearts of millions of players worldwide since its release in 2016. With its augmented reality technology, players can immerse themselves in the world of Pokemon, capturing and battling these creatures in real-world locations. One of the rare and sought-after Pokemon in the game is Togetic, a Fairy/Flying-type Pokemon. In this article, we will discuss how to obtain Togetic and share some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions related to this elusive Pokemon.

Togetic is the evolved form of Togepi, a baby Pokemon introduced in Generation II of the main series games. Togetic made its debut in Pokemon Go along with the introduction of the Johto region Pokemon. As a Fairy/Flying-type Pokemon, Togetic has an advantage over Fighting, Bug, and Dark-type Pokemon, making it a valuable addition to any trainer’s team.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the methods, facts, tricks, and answers to common questions about obtaining Togetic in Pokemon Go.

How to Obtain Togetic:

1. Hatch Togepi from Eggs: Togepi is a baby Pokemon and can only be obtained by hatching eggs. It is most commonly found in 5km eggs, and occasionally in 2km or 10km eggs. Keep walking and hatching eggs until you obtain a Togepi.

2. Walk with Togepi as Your Buddy: After hatching a Togepi, set it as your buddy Pokemon and start walking. Togepi requires 3km to earn one candy. Keep walking to accumulate enough candies to evolve it into Togetic.

3. Use Rare Candy: Rare Candy is a special item that can be used to convert into any Pokemon’s candy. If you have some Rare Candy stocked up, you can use it to instantly obtain Togepi candies and evolve your Togepi into Togetic.

4. Participate in Events: Niantic, the developer of Pokemon Go, frequently organizes events where rare Pokemon, including Togetic, have increased spawn rates. Keep an eye on in-game announcements and participate in these events to increase your chances of encountering Togetic.

5. Raid Battles: Togetic can occasionally be encountered as a raid boss during special events. Gather a group of fellow trainers and take on the raid battle to have a chance at catching this elusive Pokemon.

Interesting Facts and Tricks about Togetic:

1. Pokedex Entry: Togetic’s Pokedex entry describes it as a Pokemon that shares its happiness with others by using its wings to create a soothing aura. It is known to never appear in front of people who have evil hearts.

2. Fairy-Type Moves: Togetic can learn a variety of Fairy-type moves such as Dazzling Gleam, Fairy Wind, and Charm, making it a formidable opponent against Dragon and Fighting-type Pokemon.

3. Evolutionary Line: Togetic evolves from Togepi when it has a high enough friendship level with its trainer. Togetic can further evolve into Togekiss when exposed to a Sinnoh Stone, a special evolution item.

4. Shiny Variant: Shiny Togetic has a different coloration, with its normally white body turning light blue. Shiny Togetic is a highly sought-after variant and can be obtained through random encounters or special events.

5. Buddy Distance: Togetic requires 5km to earn one candy when set as a buddy Pokemon. Keep walking with Togetic to accumulate candies for evolving or powering it up.

6. Gym Defender: Togetic’s Fairy-type moves make it an excellent choice for defending gyms. Its resistance to Fighting, Bug, and Dark-type moves can make it a tough opponent to defeat.

7. Togetic’s Rarity: Togetic is considered one of the rarer Pokemon in Pokemon Go. Its low spawn rate and reliance on evolution from Togepi make it a challenging Pokemon to obtain.

Common Questions about Togetic:

Q1: Can Togetic be found in the wild?

A1: Togetic has an extremely low spawn rate in the wild. It is much more common to obtain Togepi from eggs and evolve it into Togetic.

Q2: What are the best counters against Togetic in battles?

A2: Togetic is weak against Steel, Electric, Poison, Ice, and Rock-type moves. Pokemon like Jolteon, Golem, or Gengar can be effective counters.

Q3: Can Togetic be shiny?

A3: Yes, shiny Togetic has been released and can be encountered in the game. However, its shiny form has a low probability of appearing.

Q4: How many candies are needed to evolve Togepi into Togetic?

A4: It requires 50 candies to evolve Togepi into Togetic.

Q5: Can Togetic be used in PvP battles?

A5: Togetic can be used in Great League battles with a maximum CP of 1492. Its Fairy-type moves and resistance to Fighting-type moves can make it a valuable choice.

Q6: Is Togetic a good choice for raid battles?

A6: Togetic’s low attack stat makes it less effective in raid battles. However, it can still be useful in specific scenarios where its Fairy-type moves are advantageous.

Q7: Can Togetic be shiny when encountered as a raid boss?

A7: Yes, Togetic can have its shiny variant when encountered as a raid boss. However, the chances of encountering a shiny Togetic are quite low.

Q8: Is it better to evolve Togepi into Togetic or Togekiss?

A8: The decision to evolve Togepi into Togetic or Togekiss depends on personal preference and the specific needs of your team. Togekiss has higher base stats and can be a stronger choice in battles, but Togetic has a unique charm of its own.

Q9: Can Togetic learn any exclusive moves?

A9: Togetic can learn the exclusive move Ancient Power when it evolves during a specific event. Ancient Power can boost Togetic’s attack and defense stats.

Q10: Can Togetic be shiny when hatched from an egg?

A10: No, shiny Togetic can only be encountered in the wild or as a raid boss. It cannot be hatched as a shiny variant.

Q11: Can Togetic be used in Mega Evolutions?

A11: No, as of now, Togetic cannot be used in Mega Evolutions. Only certain species of Pokemon have the ability to Mega Evolve.

Q12: Can Togetic be traded?

A12: Yes, Togetic can be traded with other players, including those on your friend list. However, keep in mind that trading Pokemon requires a certain amount of Stardust.

Q13: Can Togetic be obtained from research tasks?

A13: As of now, Togetic cannot be obtained from research tasks. However, Niantic may introduce research tasks in the future that reward Togetic encounters.

Q14: How rare is shiny Togetic?

A14: Shiny Togetic has a significantly lower encounter rate compared to its regular variant. It is considered one of the rarer shiny Pokemon in the game.

Q15: Can Togetic be used in the Pokemon Go Battle League?

A15: Yes, Togetic can be used in the Go Battle League. It is eligible for the Great League.

Q16: Does Togetic have any regional variants?

A16: No, Togetic does not have any regional variants. Its appearance remains the same regardless of the location.

Final Thoughts:

Togetic is a rare and highly sought-after Pokemon in Pokemon Go. Whether you hatch Togepi from eggs, participate in events, or encounter it as a raid boss, obtaining Togetic requires dedication and some luck. Its Fairy/Flying typing and unique moveset make it a valuable addition to any trainer’s team. So, keep exploring, hatching eggs, and participating in events to increase your chances of encountering this elusive Pokemon. Good luck, trainers!