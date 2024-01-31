How To Get Unlimited Ammo Re4 Remake



Title: How to Get Unlimited Ammo in RE4 Remake: Tips, Tricks, and Common Questions Answered

Introduction:

Resident Evil 4 (RE4) is a beloved survival horror game that has recently received a remake, captivating both new and old fans alike. One of the most sought-after features in the game is unlimited ammo, which allows players to unleash their full potential without the worry of running out of ammunition. In this article, we will explore various methods to obtain unlimited ammo and address common questions related to this specific gaming topic.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Unlocking the Infinite Rocket Launcher:

The Infinite Rocket Launcher is a game-changer, obliterating enemies with ease. To unlock it, complete the main story mode on any difficulty and purchase it from the merchant for a hefty price of 1 million pesetas. Although costly, it is worth saving up for this ultimate weapon.

2. The Chicago Typewriter:

Another powerful weapon is the Chicago Typewriter, an SMG with unlimited ammo. To obtain it, complete the main story mode on any difficulty and purchase it from the merchant for 1 million pesetas. This weapon is a fan-favorite, allowing players to mow down enemies effortlessly.

3. The Handcannon:

For those seeking a challenge, the Handcannon is a unique and powerful weapon that can be unlocked by completing the main story mode on Professional difficulty. It is a revolver with unlimited ammo, making it a fearsome tool in the hands of skilled players.

4. New Game Plus:

Once you have completed the game, you can start a New Game Plus (NG+) playthrough. In NG+, you retain all your weapons and upgrades from your previous playthrough, making it easier to accumulate ammo and powerful weapons early on.

5. The Merchant:

The mysterious merchant is a key character in RE4 Remake. He not only sells weapons but also offers various upgrades and ammo. Be sure to save your hard-earned pesetas for powerful weapons and upgrades, as they can significantly impact your gameplay experience.

15 Common Questions with Answers:

1. Can I get unlimited ammo for all weapons?

No, only certain weapons, such as the Infinite Rocket Launcher, Chicago Typewriter, and Handcannon, have unlimited ammo. Other weapons still require regular ammunition.

2. Can I unlock unlimited ammo on my first playthrough?

Yes, you can unlock unlimited ammo in your first playthrough. However, it may be more challenging due to the high cost of these weapons.

3. Can I use unlimited ammo in the Mercenaries mode?

No, unlimited ammo is only available in the main story mode.

4. Is unlimited ammo available in the Separate Ways bonus content?

No, unlimited ammo is not available in the Separate Ways bonus content.

5. Can I carry multiple unlimited ammo weapons?

Yes, you can carry multiple unlimited ammo weapons simultaneously.

6. What’s the best weapon to unlock first for unlimited ammo?

The Infinite Rocket Launcher is considered one of the most powerful weapons, making it a popular choice for unlocking first.

7. Can I use unlimited ammo in Professional difficulty?

Yes, you can use unlimited ammo in Professional difficulty, which can make the challenging mode more manageable.

8. Can I sell my unlimited ammo weapons?

Yes, you can sell unlimited ammo weapons if you no longer wish to use them. However, keep in mind that you won’t be able to purchase them again.

9. Can I unlock unlimited ammo in the re-released versions of RE4?

Yes, the methods to unlock unlimited ammo remain the same in the re-released versions of RE4.

10. Does unlocking unlimited ammo affect achievements or trophies?

No, unlocking unlimited ammo does not affect your ability to earn achievements or trophies.

11. Can I unlock unlimited ammo without completing the game?

No, unlimited ammo weapons can only be unlocked by completing the main story mode.

12. Can I unlock unlimited ammo with cheat codes?

No, cheat codes are not available to unlock unlimited ammo in RE4 Remake.

13. Are there any disadvantages to using unlimited ammo weapons?

Using unlimited ammo weapons can make the game easier, potentially reducing the challenge and sense of survival.

14. Can I obtain unlimited ammo in the original Resident Evil 4?

No, unlimited ammo is not available in the original Resident Evil 4. It is a feature unique to the remake.

15. Will unlocking unlimited ammo affect my saved progress?

No, unlocking unlimited ammo will not affect your saved progress or any future playthroughs.

Final Thoughts:

Unlocking unlimited ammo in RE4 Remake can be a game-changer, providing players with a thrilling experience and the ability to unleash their full potential. However, it is important to consider the impact it may have on the game’s overall challenge and sense of survival. Whether you choose to unlock these powerful weapons or not, RE4 Remake offers a captivating and intense gameplay experience that continues to captivate players worldwide.



