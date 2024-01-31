How To Get Wardens Law Destiny 2



How To Get Wardens Law in Destiny 2: A Comprehensive Guide

Destiny 2, a popular online first-person shooter game developed by Bungie, offers a wide array of powerful weapons for players to acquire and wield against their enemies. One such weapon is the Wardens Law, a hand cannon known for its high impact and unique perk. In this article, we will delve into the process of obtaining the Wardens Law, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and frequently asked questions about this coveted weapon.

I. How to Obtain Wardens Law

To obtain the Wardens Law, you will need to engage in specific activities and follow a specific process. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to acquire this legendary hand cannon:

1. Complete the Forsaken Campaign: Before you can embark on the journey to obtain the Wardens Law, you must first complete the Forsaken expansion campaign. This will unlock access to various activities required to obtain the weapon.

2. Visit Spider in the Tangled Shore: Once you have completed the Forsaken campaign, head to the Tangled Shore and meet with Spider, the vendor located in the Thieves’ Landing area. He will provide you with a quest step called “Warden of Nothing.”

3. Complete the “Warden of Nothing” Strike: Accept the quest step and head to the Vanguard Strikes playlist. The “Warden of Nothing” strike will randomly appear, and you must complete it to progress further in obtaining the Wardens Law.

4. Farm the Nightfall Strike: Following the completion of the “Warden of Nothing” strike, you will need to farm the Nightfall: The Ordeal strike playlist. The Wardens Law has a chance to drop as a reward upon completing this activity. The higher the difficulty setting, the greater the chance of obtaining the weapon.

5. Repeat the Nightfall Strike: If you do not receive the Wardens Law as a drop, do not despair. You can repeat the Nightfall: The Ordeal strike as many times as needed until the weapon drops for you. It may take several attempts, but persistence will eventually reward you with this powerful hand cannon.

II. Interesting Facts and Tricks about Wardens Law

1. Double Fire Perk: The unique perk of the Wardens Law is “Double Fire,” which allows the weapon to fire two bullets with a single trigger pull. This feature enables players to deal significant damage in a short amount of time.

2. High-Impact Frame: Wardens Law falls under the high-impact frame archetype, resulting in higher damage per shot. This makes it particularly effective in both PvE and PvP activities.

3. Exotic Catalyst: Wardens Law has an exotic catalyst that can be acquired by completing strikes. This catalyst enhances the weapon’s stability and reload speed, making it even deadlier in combat.

4. Range Masterwork: The Wardens Law often comes with a range masterwork, which further increases its effective range and accuracy.

5. Synergizes with Hand Cannon Mods: Wardens Law synergizes well with mods designed for hand cannons, such as targeting adjuster or backup mag. These mods can enhance the weapon’s performance and make it even more lethal.

III. Common Questions about Wardens Law

1. Can I obtain the Wardens Law without owning the Forsaken expansion?

No, the Wardens Law is tied to the Forsaken expansion content, so you must own it to have access to the weapon.

2. Is the Wardens Law a random drop or a quest reward?

The Wardens Law is not a quest reward but rather a random drop that has a chance to occur upon completing the Nightfall: The Ordeal strike.

3. What is the recommended power level for farming the Nightfall strike?

It is recommended to have a power level of at least 1220 for farming the Nightfall: The Ordeal strike, as the higher difficulty settings offer a higher chance for the weapon to drop.

4. Can I get the Wardens Law from other activities or only from Nightfall?

The Wardens Law can only be obtained from the Nightfall: The Ordeal strike. It is not available as a reward from any other activity.

5. Can I get the Wardens Law from the normal Nightfall strike or only from the Nightfall: The Ordeal?

The Wardens Law can only drop from the Nightfall: The Ordeal strike. The normal Nightfall strike does not have a chance to drop this weapon.

6. Can I farm the Nightfall strike solo, or do I need a fireteam?

While it is possible to solo the Nightfall: The Ordeal strike, it is generally easier and more efficient to complete it with a fireteam.

7. What are the recommended weapon loadouts for the Nightfall strike?

It is recommended to have a mix of long-range and close-quarters weapons. A combination of a scout rifle, a shotgun, and a heavy machine gun can be effective in dealing with various enemy types.

8. Can I obtain multiple Wardens Law weapons in a single week?

Yes, it is possible to obtain multiple Wardens Law weapons in a single week. However, the drop rates are relatively low, so it may take several attempts.

9. Can I farm the Nightfall strike on multiple characters to increase my chances of obtaining the Wardens Law?

Yes, farming the Nightfall: The Ordeal strike on multiple characters can increase your chances of obtaining the Wardens Law, as each character has its own loot pool.

10. Can I obtain the Wardens Law from the Nightfall: The Ordeal Ordeal: The Glassway strike?

No, the Wardens Law can only drop from the Nightfall: The Ordeal strike and not from specific variations like the Ordeal: The Glassway.

11. Is the Wardens Law a random roll weapon?

No, the Wardens Law does not have random rolls. Its perks, including the unique “Double Fire” perk, are fixed.

12. Can I infuse the Wardens Law into another weapon to increase its power level?

Yes, you can infuse the Wardens Law into another weapon using Upgrade Modules and resources to increase its power level.

13. Can I use the Wardens Law in Trials of Osiris or Iron Banner?

Yes, the Wardens Law can be used in both Trials of Osiris and Iron Banner, making it a formidable choice for competitive PvP gameplay.

14. Does the Wardens Law have any lore associated with it?

Yes, the Wardens Law has its own lore that can be unlocked by reading the weapon’s lore tab.

15. Is the Wardens Law worth the effort to obtain?

The Wardens Law is a highly sought-after hand cannon due to its high impact and unique perk. It is certainly worth the effort for players who enjoy using hand cannons and want to have a powerful weapon in their arsenal.

IV. Final Thoughts

The Wardens Law is a powerful hand cannon that can be obtained through the Nightfall: The Ordeal strike playlist in Destiny 2. Its unique perk, high impact, and potential for synergistic enhancements make it an appealing choice for both PvE and PvP activities. While the process of obtaining the weapon may require some dedication and persistence, the rewards are well worth the effort. So, gear up, assemble your fireteam, and embark on the journey to acquire the Wardens Law – a true force to be reckoned with in the world of Destiny 2.



