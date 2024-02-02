

How To Get Weapon XP Tokens In MW2: A Comprehensive Guide

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) is a beloved first-person shooter game that has captivated millions of players since its release in 2009. One of the key aspects of MW2 is the progression system, which allows players to level up their weapons and unlock various attachments to enhance their gameplay experience. In this article, we will delve into the topic of Weapon XP Tokens, exploring how to obtain them, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions related to the topic.

What are Weapon XP Tokens?

Weapon XP Tokens are special items in MW2 that grant players bonus experience points specifically for their weapons. These tokens can be activated during gameplay to increase the rate at which a weapon levels up, allowing players to unlock attachments and camos faster.

How to Obtain Weapon XP Tokens?

1. Seasonal Battle Pass: The most common way to obtain Weapon XP Tokens is by progressing through the seasonal Battle Pass. As you level up the Battle Pass, you will unlock various rewards, including these tokens.

2. Challenges and Missions: Completing challenges and missions within the game can also reward you with Weapon XP Tokens. These challenges are often tied to specific weapons, encouraging players to experiment with different loadouts and playstyles.

3. Store Bundles: Occasionally, Weapon XP Tokens may be available for purchase in the in-game store. Keep an eye out for special bundles that offer these tokens along with other cosmetic items.

4. Events and Promotions: During limited-time events or promotions, developers may offer Weapon XP Tokens as rewards for participating or achieving specific milestones. Stay updated with the game’s official channels to never miss out on such opportunities.

5. Prestige Shop: Upon reaching Prestige levels in MW2, players are rewarded with Prestige Tokens. These tokens can be used in the Prestige Shop to purchase various items, including Weapon XP Tokens.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Token Duration: Weapon XP Tokens have a limited duration, typically ranging from 30 minutes to 2 hours. It is essential to activate them strategically, during longer gaming sessions or when you plan to focus on leveling up a particular weapon.

2. Stacking Tokens: If you have multiple Weapon XP Tokens, you can stack them by activating one right after the other. This allows you to maximize the XP bonus and level up your weapon even faster.

3. Token Activation: To activate a Weapon XP Token, go to the game’s multiplayer lobby and navigate to the “Barracks” section. From there, select “Tokens” and choose the Weapon XP Token you wish to activate. Keep in mind that you cannot activate tokens while in a match, so ensure you activate them before joining a game.

4. Weapon XP Boosters: Apart from Weapon XP Tokens, MW2 also features Weapon XP Boosters. These boosters provide a similar XP bonus but are obtained through different means. Pay attention to the type of item you have to ensure you’re using the right one.

5. Token Sharing: In MW2, it is not possible to share Weapon XP Tokens with other players. Each token is exclusive to the player who earned or purchased it.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I earn Weapon XP Tokens in Warzone?

No, Weapon XP Tokens are specific to MW2’s multiplayer mode and cannot be earned or used in Warzone.

2. Can I use Weapon XP Tokens to level up my secondary weapons?

Yes, Weapon XP Tokens can be used to level up any weapon, including primary and secondary weapons.

3. Can I earn Weapon XP Tokens by playing in private matches?

No, Weapon XP Tokens can only be earned by playing in public multiplayer matches or completing challenges/missions.

4. Can I use Weapon XP Tokens to level up my killstreaks?

No, Weapon XP Tokens only affect weapon progression and do not impact the leveling of killstreaks.

5. Can I activate a Weapon XP Token mid-game?

No, Weapon XP Tokens can only be activated from the multiplayer lobby before entering a match.

6. Can I earn Weapon XP Tokens in the single-player campaign?

No, Weapon XP Tokens can only be earned and used in multiplayer modes.

7. Can I stack different types of XP Tokens together?

No, only Weapon XP Tokens can be stacked. Different types of XP Tokens, such as Double XP or Battle Pass XP, cannot be stacked.

8. Do Weapon XP Tokens expire?

Yes, Weapon XP Tokens have a limited duration, and any unused time will be lost once the token expires.

9. Can I use Weapon XP Tokens in co-op game modes?

No, Weapon XP Tokens can only be used in multiplayer modes and are not applicable to co-op gameplay.

10. Can I earn Weapon XP Tokens by completing challenges in co-op game modes?

No, Weapon XP Tokens can only be earned by completing challenges or missions in multiplayer modes.

11. Can I activate a Weapon XP Token while already in a match lobby?

No, you must activate the token before entering a match lobby.

12. Can I earn Weapon XP Tokens in special game modes like Gunfight or Ground War?

Yes, Weapon XP Tokens can be earned and used in all multiplayer game modes, including Gunfight and Ground War.

13. Can I earn Weapon XP Tokens by watching Twitch streams or participating in community events?

No, Weapon XP Tokens can only be earned by playing the game itself and completing in-game challenges or missions.

14. Can I earn Weapon XP Tokens by opening Supply Drops or completing Contracts?

No, Weapon XP Tokens are not rewards from Supply Drops or Contracts. They are obtained through other means, as mentioned earlier.

15. Can I use Weapon XP Tokens to level up my weapons in the Campaign Remastered edition?

No, Weapon XP Tokens are exclusive to the original MW2 multiplayer mode and cannot be used in the Campaign Remastered edition.

Final Thoughts:

Weapon XP Tokens are a valuable asset in MW2, enabling players to level up their weapons more quickly and unlock various attachments. By strategically activating these tokens and combining them with other XP boosters, players can expedite their weapon progression and enhance their gameplay experience. Remember to utilize the various methods of obtaining Weapon XP Tokens and keep an eye out for limited-time events to maximize your collection. Best of luck on the battlefield!



