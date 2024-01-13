

How To Get Whisper Of The Worm Solo: A Guide to Obtaining this Exotic Sniper Rifle

Whisper of the Worm is a highly sought-after exotic sniper rifle in Destiny 2. This powerful weapon deals massive damage and is a must-have for any Guardian looking to conquer challenging endgame activities. While it was originally introduced as a timed event, it is now possible to obtain Whisper of the Worm solo. In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to acquire this incredible weapon, along with 6 interesting facts about it.

Step 1: The Whisper Mission

The Whisper of the Worm quest starts with a hidden mission called “The Whisper.” To trigger this mission, head to Io and wait for a Taken Blight public event in the Lost Oasis area. Once the event begins, defeat the Taken enemies and a Taken boss will spawn. Killing this boss will open a portal leading to the mission.

Step 2: The Puzzle

Once inside the mission, you’ll encounter a series of jumping puzzles and combat encounters. These challenges can be demanding, so make sure to equip your best gear and weapons. Take your time and carefully navigate the platforms, utilizing abilities and jumping skills to progress.

Step 3: The Combat Room

After completing the jumping puzzles, you’ll reach a combat room. This area is filled with powerful Taken enemies and can be quite challenging to solo. It is advisable to clear the room methodically, taking cover and using long-range weapons to eliminate enemies from a safe distance.

Step 4: The Final Boss Encounter

Once you’ve cleared the combat room, you’ll face the final boss, a powerful Taken enemy known as Urzok, the Hated. This boss has a variety of deadly attacks, so be prepared for a tough fight. Utilize your supers, heavy weapons, and any available cover to defeat him. Once he is down, the Whisper of the Worm will appear, ready for you to claim.

Interesting Facts About Whisper of the Worm:

1. Whisper of the Worm is a revamped version of the beloved exotic sniper rifle, Black Hammer, from the original Destiny game. It retains the signature perk “White Nail,” which allows you to rapidly refill the magazine by hitting three precision shots in a row.

2. The Whisper of the Worm’s unique perk, “Whispered Breathing,” increases precision damage when aiming down sights for a short time. This makes it incredibly potent for boss fights and high-level activities.

3. The weapon’s design is inspired by the Ahamkara, an ancient and mysterious dragon-like creature in the Destiny universe. The rifle’s ornate appearance and dragon-related features pay homage to this lore.

4. Whisper of the Worm’s intrinsic perk, “Black Spindle,” causes the weapon’s magazine to instantly refill after emptying it and then reloading within a short time frame. This makes it an excellent choice for sustained DPS during long encounters.

5. The Whisper mission, where you obtain the Whisper of the Worm, is known for its challenging time trial version, called “Heroic Whisper.” Completing this version rewards you with a special catalyst that enhances the weapon’s stats and perks.

6. Whisper of the Worm is highly sought after in activities like raids, nightfall strikes, and dungeon encounters due to its incredible damage output. It can melt bosses and make challenging encounters more manageable when used effectively.

Now, let’s address some common questions players often have about obtaining Whisper of the Worm:

1. Can I obtain the Whisper of the Worm solo?

Yes, it is possible to acquire the Whisper of the Worm solo by completing “The Whisper” mission on Io.

2. Do I need a specific power level to attempt the mission?

While having a high power level can make the mission easier, it is not necessary. However, a higher power level will help you deal with the challenging combat encounters.

3. Are there any time limits during the mission?

The original timed version of the mission had a 20-minute time limit. However, the mission can now be completed at your own pace.

4. Can I attempt the mission multiple times if I fail?

Yes, you can retry the mission as many times as you need until you successfully complete it.

5. What is the recommended loadout for the mission?

A loadout with a mix of long-range weapons for sniping and close-range weapons for dealing with enemies in the combat room is recommended. Weapons with high damage output and strong crowd control abilities are beneficial.

6. How long does it take to complete the mission?

The time required to complete the mission varies depending on your skill level and familiarity with the jumping puzzles. On average, it can take around 30 minutes to an hour.

7. Can I attempt the mission with friends or a fireteam?

Yes, you can complete the mission with up to two additional players, forming a fireteam of three.

8. Is there matchmaking available for the mission?

No, the mission does not have matchmaking. You need to form a fireteam either by inviting friends or using external LFG (looking for group) resources.

9. Can I acquire the Whisper of the Worm catalyst during the solo run?

No, the catalyst for the Whisper of the Worm can only be obtained by completing the Heroic Whisper version of the mission.

10. Can I use Whisper of the Worm in the Crucible?

Yes, you can use Whisper of the Worm in Crucible activities. However, it may not be the most optimal choice due to its low ammo reserves and slow handling.

11. Is the Whisper of the Worm still relevant in the current meta?

Yes, Whisper of the Worm remains a powerful weapon in both PvE and certain PvP scenarios. Its high damage output and precision perks make it a favorite among many players.

12. Can I infuse the Whisper of the Worm into other weapons or armor?

Yes, you can infuse the Whisper of the Worm into other weapons or armor to increase their power level. However, keep in mind that infusing requires additional resources.

13. Can I use the Whisper of the Worm in raids?

Absolutely! Whisper of the Worm is highly recommended for raid encounters, as its high damage potential makes it an excellent choice for taking down bosses.

14. How often does the Whisper of the Worm mission appear?

The mission is available every weekend from Friday to Monday’s daily reset. Make sure to plan accordingly and set aside time to attempt it.

15. Does the Whisper of the Worm have any lore associated with it?

Yes, the Whisper of the Worm has lore entries that delve into the mythology of the Ahamkara and the Guardians’ fascination with their power. Exploring the lore adds an additional layer of depth to this iconic weapon.

Obtaining Whisper of the Worm solo is an achievable feat that rewards Guardians with an incredibly powerful and sought-after exotic sniper rifle. Whether you choose to tackle the mission alone or with a fireteam, the Whisper of the Worm is a game-changing addition to your arsenal. So gear up, prepare for a challenge, and claim this legendary weapon for yourself.





