

How to Get Your Deleted Instagram Back: A Comprehensive Guide

Instagram has become a popular social media platform for sharing moments, connecting with friends, and building a personal brand. However, there may be instances when you accidentally delete your Instagram account or it gets disabled for violating community guidelines. If you find yourself in such a situation, don’t panic! This article will guide you through the process of recovering your deleted Instagram account. Additionally, we will also delve into five unique facts about Instagram. So, let’s get started!

How to Recover Your Deleted Instagram Account:

1. Visit the Instagram Help Center: The first step is to visit the Instagram Help Center through your web browser. Look for the “Help” option on the Instagram website and click on it.

2. Report a hacked account: If you suspect your account was hacked and deleted, select the “Privacy and Safety Center” tab and click on “Report Something.” Follow the prompts to provide the necessary details.

3. Fill out the account recovery form: If your account was mistakenly deleted or disabled, select the “Login” option on the Instagram website. Click on “Need more help?” and then select “Something else.” Fill out the account recovery form with accurate information.

4. Provide proof of identity: Instagram may request you to provide identification documents, such as a driver’s license or passport, to verify your identity. Make sure to follow the instructions provided to expedite the recovery process.

5. Be patient: Recovery can take anywhere from a few hours to several days. Keep checking your email for updates from Instagram regarding the progress of your recovery request.

Five Unique Facts about Instagram:

1. The most-liked photo: The most-liked photo on Instagram is a simple picture of an egg. Posted by @world_record_egg in January 2019, it surpassed the previous record held by Kylie Jenner with over 55 million likes. This unexpected phenomenon highlights the power of viral content on the platform.

2. The most-followed account: As of 2021, the most-followed Instagram account is @instagram itself, with over 400 million followers. It’s interesting to note that Instagram’s own account tops the list, reflecting the platform’s immense popularity.

3. Instagram Stories: Instagram Stories, a feature allowing users to share temporary posts that disappear after 24 hours, was introduced in August 2016. This feature was inspired by Snapchat’s disappearing content and has since become an integral part of Instagram’s user experience.

4. Influencer marketing: Instagram has become a hub for influencer marketing, enabling brands to collaborate with popular users to promote their products or services. According to a study by Business Insider, 79% of marketers consider Instagram the most effective platform for influencer marketing.

5. Instagram’s founders: Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger developed Instagram and launched it in October 2010. They initially named the app “Burbn” but later rebranded it as Instagram, a combination of “instant camera” and “telegram.” Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. Can I recover my permanently deleted Instagram account?

Unfortunately, once an Instagram account is permanently deleted, it cannot be recovered. Ensure you are certain before deleting your account.

2. How long does it take to recover a deleted Instagram account?

Recovery time can vary based on various factors, but it typically takes a few hours to several days. Be patient and continue checking your email for updates.

3. What if I forgot my Instagram password?

If you forgot your password, click on “Forgot Password?” on the login page and follow the prompts to reset your password.

4. Can I recover my Instagram account if I don’t have access to the original email or phone number?

It can be challenging, but you can still try recovering your account by following the steps mentioned earlier and providing as much accurate information as possible.

5. Why was my Instagram account disabled?

Instagram can disable an account for various reasons, including violating community guidelines, posting inappropriate content, or being reported by other users.

6. Can I create a new Instagram account with the same username?

Yes, you can create a new account with the same username if it is available. However, you won’t have access to your previous account’s content or followers.

7. Can I recover my deleted Instagram direct messages?

Unfortunately, once Instagram messages are deleted, they cannot be recovered. It is advised to regularly back up important conversations.

8. Can I recover deleted Instagram photos and videos?

If you accidentally deleted your Instagram posts, you can find them in the “Recently Deleted” folder within the app for up to 30 days. After that, they are permanently deleted.

9. Can I recover Instagram messages if I was blocked by the user?

No, if you were blocked by a user, their messages will no longer be visible to you, and recovery is not possible.

10. Can Instagram recover an account if it was banned due to a mistake?

If your account was mistakenly banned, you can follow the account recovery process mentioned earlier and provide accurate information to rectify the situation.

11. How can I prevent my Instagram account from being deleted or disabled?

Follow Instagram’s community guidelines, avoid posting inappropriate content, and be mindful of copyright infringement to minimize the risk of having your account deleted or disabled.

12. Can I recover my deleted Instagram account without contacting Instagram support?

It is highly recommended to contact Instagram support for account recovery. They have the necessary tools and resources to assist you in the process.

13. Can I recover my Instagram account using the app?

Account recovery can only be initiated through the Instagram Help Center on a web browser. The app itself does not offer account recovery options.

14. Is it possible to recover a deleted Instagram account after a year?

Unfortunately, Instagram only retains deleted accounts for a limited period. If it has been over a year since your account was deleted, recovery is unlikely.

In conclusion, recovering a deleted Instagram account is possible by following the steps mentioned in this article. Remember to provide accurate information and be patient throughout the recovery process. Additionally, the unique facts presented about Instagram highlight the platform’s impact and interesting aspects.





