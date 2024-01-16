

How to Hide Comment on Instagram Live: A Step-by-Step Guide

Instagram Live has become a popular feature on the platform, allowing users to connect with their audience in real-time. While it provides an interactive experience, sometimes comments can be a distraction or even disruptive during a live stream. If you’re wondering how to hide comments on Instagram Live, keep reading for a step-by-step guide.

1. Start a Live Video: Open the Instagram app and swipe right to access the camera. At the bottom of the screen, select the “Live” option to start broadcasting.

2. Enable Comment Moderation: Before you go live, you can enable comment moderation to filter inappropriate or unwanted comments. Tap on the gear icon at the top left corner of the screen and scroll down to find the “Comments” section. Enable the “Hide Offensive Comments” option.

3. Hide Comments During the Live Stream: Once you’re live, tap on the three dots at the bottom right corner of the screen. A menu will appear, and you can choose the “Turn Off Commenting” option to hide comments completely.

4. Pin a Comment: If you want to highlight a specific comment during your live stream, you can pin it to the top of the comments section. Simply swipe right on the comment you want to pin, and it will stay visible for all viewers.

5. Filter Comments: Instagram also allows you to filter comments based on specific keywords or phrases. To do this, go to your Instagram settings, tap on “Privacy,” and then select “Comments.” From there, you can add words that you want to filter out of your comment section during live streams.

Now that you know how to hide comments on Instagram Live, let’s explore some unique facts about this feature:

1. Instagram Live was introduced in 2016 as a response to the growing popularity of live streaming on social media platforms.

2. Instagram Live allows users to go live for up to one hour, engaging with their followers in real-time.

3. During an Instagram Live, viewers can react to the content by sending hearts or comments that appear on the screen.

4. Instagram Live videos disappear once the live stream ends, making them exclusive and temporary.

5. Celebrities, influencers, and brands often use Instagram Live to connect with their audience, share behind-the-scenes content, or host Q&A sessions.

Now, let’s address some common questions related to hiding comments on Instagram Live:

1. Can I hide comments from specific users during a live stream?

No, currently, Instagram does not provide the option to hide comments from specific users during a live stream. However, you can block or restrict users on Instagram to prevent them from commenting on your posts in general.

2. Will hiding comments affect my engagement during a live stream?

Hiding comments will not affect your engagement during a live stream. Your viewers can still react to your content using the heart button and send private messages.

3. Can I hide comments on Instagram Live after the live stream ends?

No, once the live stream ends, you cannot hide comments from the recorded video. However, you can delete or report any inappropriate comments.

4. Will viewers know that I’ve hidden comments during a live stream?

No, viewers will not be notified that you’ve hidden comments during a live stream. They can still engage with your content using other features like hearts or private messages.

5. Can I enable comment moderation during a live stream?

Unfortunately, comment moderation can only be enabled before going live. Once the live stream starts, you cannot change the comment settings.

6. Can I hide comments on Instagram Live from my desktop?

No, currently, Instagram Live can only be accessed and managed through the mobile app. The desktop version does not support live streaming.

7. Does hiding comments affect the visibility of my live stream?

Hiding comments does not affect the visibility of your live stream. Your followers will still receive a notification when you go live, and they can watch the stream as usual.

8. Can I hide comments from my followers only?

No, currently, Instagram does not provide the option to hide comments from specific followers. You can either hide all comments or leave them visible.

9. Can I hide comments during a collaborative Instagram Live with another user?

Yes, both users in a collaborative Instagram Live can individually hide comments on their own screens. Each user has control over their comment section.

10. Can I hide comments during a scheduled Instagram Live?

Yes, you can hide comments during a scheduled Instagram Live. Once you go live, follow the steps mentioned earlier to hide comments.

11. Can I hide comments during an Instagram Live on a private account?

Yes, whether your account is private or public, you have the option to hide comments during an Instagram Live.

12. Can I hide comments during an Instagram Live on IGTV?

No, Instagram Live and IGTV are two separate features on the platform. Currently, you can only hide comments during an Instagram Live, not on IGTV.

13. Can I hide comments during an Instagram Live on my story?

No, Instagram Live and Instagram Stories are different features. You can only hide comments during an Instagram Live, not on your story.

14. Can I allow specific users to comment during an Instagram Live?

No, currently, Instagram does not provide the option to allow specific users to comment during an Instagram Live. You can either hide all comments or leave them visible for everyone.

In conclusion, hiding comments on Instagram Live is a useful feature if you want to minimize distractions or filter out inappropriate content. By following the step-by-step guide provided and using the additional tips, you can easily manage your live streams and create a more focused and engaging experience for your viewers.





