

How to Hide Your Likes on Twitter 2023: A Comprehensive Guide

Twitter is a platform that allows users to express their opinions, thoughts, and interests by tweeting and engaging with others. However, sometimes you may want to hide your likes on Twitter to maintain your privacy or keep certain preferences discreet. In this article, we will guide you on how to hide your likes on Twitter in 2023, along with five unique facts about the platform. Additionally, we will address 14 common questions related to this topic. Let’s dive in!

How to Hide Your Likes on Twitter 2023:

1. Open Twitter: Begin by launching the Twitter application or visiting the Twitter website through your preferred browser.

2. Go to Settings and Privacy: Locate the settings menu by clicking on your profile picture in the top-right corner of the screen. From the drop-down menu, select “Settings and Privacy.”

3. Privacy and Safety: In the settings menu, select “Privacy and Safety” from the left-hand side panel.

4. Tweet Privacy: Under the “Privacy and Safety” section, find the “Tweets” heading. Click on “Tweets” to access your tweet privacy settings.

5. Like Visibility: Scroll down until you find the “Like Visibility” option. By default, it is set to “Everyone.” To hide your likes, select “Only people you follow” or “Only you.”

6. Save Changes: Once you have chosen your preferred like visibility setting, save the changes by clicking on the “Save Changes” button at the bottom of the page.

Five Unique Facts about Twitter:

1. Birth of the Hashtag: Twitter introduced the hashtag feature in 2007. Initially, users found it confusing, but it soon became a popular trend on the platform, revolutionizing the way we categorize and search for content.

2. The Blue Verification Badge: Twitter’s blue verification badge was originally intended to help users identify authentic accounts of public interest. However, Twitter temporarily paused the verification process in 2017 due to controversies surrounding verified accounts.

3. Character Limit: Twitter initially limited tweets to 140 characters but doubled it to 280 characters in 2017. This change allowed users to express themselves more explicitly and share their thoughts without limitations.

4. The Most Retweeted Tweet: The most retweeted tweet of all time, as of 2023, is Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa’s tweet offering one million yen to a thousand random people who retweeted it. It garnered over 4.6 million retweets.

5. Twitterati: The term “Twitterati” refers to a group of influential and popular Twitter users. These individuals often have a large number of followers and are considered experts or authorities in their respective fields.

Common Questions about Hiding Likes on Twitter:

1. Can I hide my likes on Twitter completely?

Yes, you can hide your likes on Twitter by choosing the “Only you” option under “Like Visibility.” This will ensure that only you can see the tweets you have liked.

2. Will hiding my likes affect my followers’ experience?

No, hiding your likes will not affect your followers’ experience. They will still be able to see your tweets, retweets, and replies, but your liked tweets will remain hidden.

3. Can I selectively hide likes for specific tweets or accounts?

Currently, Twitter does not offer the option to selectively hide likes for specific tweets or accounts. The “Like Visibility” setting applies to all your liked tweets.

4. Will my likes still be visible in the notifications section?

No, if you choose to hide your likes, they will not be visible in the notifications section for other users. Only you will be able to see your liked tweets.

5. Can people see the tweets I liked before I changed my like visibility settings?

No, changing your like visibility settings will only affect future likes. Tweets you have liked in the past will not be affected by this change and will remain visible to others.

6. How can I see my own liked tweets if I choose to hide them?

If you hide your likes on Twitter, you will still be able to see your own liked tweets by navigating to your profile page and clicking on the “Likes” tab.

7. Will hiding my likes affect my ability to like tweets in the future?

No, hiding your likes will not affect your ability to like tweets in the future. You can continue to like tweets as you normally would.

8. Can I hide my likes on the Twitter mobile app?

Yes, you can hide your likes on the Twitter mobile app by following the same steps mentioned earlier. Access the settings menu, go to “Privacy and Safety,” and then select “Tweets” to find the “Like Visibility” option.

9. Can I hide my likes on Twitter temporarily?

Currently, Twitter does not offer the option to hide your likes temporarily. Once you change your like visibility settings, it applies until you choose to change it again.

10. Will hiding my likes affect my ability to see others’ liked tweets?

No, hiding your likes will not impact your ability to see others’ liked tweets. You will still be able to view the tweets that others have liked.

11. Can I hide my likes from specific followers?

No, Twitter’s like visibility settings apply universally to all your followers. You cannot selectively hide your likes from specific followers.

12. Can I hide my likes on Twitter if I have a public account?

Yes, even if you have a public Twitter account, you can still hide your likes by choosing the appropriate “Like Visibility” setting.

13. Can I hide my likes on Twitter if I have a private account?

Yes, you can hide your likes on Twitter even if you have a private account. The “Like Visibility” setting applies to both public and private accounts.

14. Can I hide my likes on Twitter without others knowing?

Yes, if you choose to hide your likes on Twitter, others will not be notified or alerted about this change. It is a personal preference that only affects your own profile.

In conclusion, hiding your likes on Twitter in 2023 is a simple process that can help you maintain privacy and control over your preferences. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily adjust your like visibility settings. Additionally, we explored five unique facts about Twitter, shedding light on the platform’s history and features. Lastly, we addressed common questions related to hiding likes on Twitter, providing clarity to ensure a seamless experience for all users.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.