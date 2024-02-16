

Title: How to Hit Azelf with Balms: A Guide for Pokémon Gamers

Introduction:

In the Pokémon gaming franchise, Azelf is a legendary Psychic-type Pokémon known for its high offensive capabilities and challenging capture rate. To successfully catch Azelf, trainers must employ strategic methods, including the effective use of balms. This article will provide valuable tips, facts, and answers to common questions related to hitting Azelf with balms, ensuring a successful capture.

I. Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Azelf’s Capture Rate:

– Azelf has a base capture rate of 3%, making it one of the toughest Pokémon to catch.

– Using balms significantly increases your chances of capturing Azelf.

2. The Importance of Balms:

– Balms are essential items used to increase the capture rate of Pokémon.

– They come in various types, including Razz, Nanab, Pinap, and Golden Razz balms, each offering different effects.

3. Razz Balm:

– Razz balms increase the chances of capturing Pokémon.

– Use a Razz balm before throwing a Pokéball at Azelf to improve your odds.

4. Nanab Balm:

– Nanab balms are useful for calming Pokémon, making them less likely to dodge.

– If Azelf is frequently dodging your throws, consider using a Nanab balm to increase your accuracy.

5. Pinap Balm:

– Pinap balms double the amount of Candy you receive from a successful capture.

– If you’re aiming to gather more Azelf Candy, use a Pinap balm before catching it.

6. Golden Razz Balm:

– Golden Razz balms greatly increase the capture rate and replenish the Pokémon’s motivation in Raid battles.

– When participating in a Raid battle against Azelf, use a Golden Razz balm to maximize your capture chances.

7. Timing Your Throws:

– Wait for Azelf’s attack animation to finish before throwing the Pokéball.

– Aim for Excellent or Great throws to further increase your capture rate.

II. Common Questions and Answers:

1. How can I obtain balms in Pokémon Go?

– Balms can be obtained from Pokéstops and as rewards for completing Research Tasks.

2. Should I use a specific type of balm when attempting to hit Azelf?

– Razz balms are generally the most effective, as they increase the capture rate of Pokémon.

3. Can I stack different balms for increased effectiveness?

– No, using multiple balms simultaneously will not further enhance their effects.

4. Can I use a balm after throwing the Pokéball?

– Balms must be used before throwing the Pokéball for them to have an impact on the capture rate.

5. How long does the effect of a balm last?

– The effect of a balm, such as Razz or Nanab, lasts until a Pokémon is caught or breaks free from the Pokéball.

6. Can I use a balm in Raid battles?

– Yes, you can use balms in Raid battles to increase your chances of capturing Azelf.

7. Do balms work on all Pokémon species?

– Yes, balms can be used on any Pokémon encountered in the game.

8. Should I use a balm for every throw, or is one enough?

– Using a balm for every throw increases your chances of capturing Azelf, especially considering its low capture rate.

9. How do I know if a balm was successful in capturing Azelf?

– If Azelf is successfully caught, the Pokéball will shake three times and capture the Pokémon.

10. Can I use a balm during the battle to make Azelf easier to hit?

– No, balms can only be used before throwing the Pokéball.

11. Are there any other factors that can increase the capture rate of Azelf?

– Yes, factors such as using a higher-level Pokéball or having a higher Trainer level can also increase your capture rate.

12. Is there a specific berry that works best with balms?

– While Razz balms are commonly used, any type of berry can be paired with a balm for increased effectiveness.

13. Are there any special techniques for throwing Pokéballs at Azelf?

– Aim for Excellent or Great throws to maximize your capture rate.

14. How can I increase my chances of encountering Azelf in the wild?

– Participate in Raid battles or research tasks that reward Azelf encounters.

15. Can I use balms in battles against other trainers?

– Balms cannot be used in PvP battles against other trainers.

16. Can I use balms while using augmented reality (AR) mode?

– Yes, balms can be used while in AR mode, but it is recommended to disable AR mode for more accurate throws.

Final Thoughts:

Successfully capturing Azelf in Pokémon Go requires strategic planning and effective use of balms. By utilizing the various types of balms available, trainers can significantly increase their chances of capturing this elusive legendary Pokémon. Remember to time your throws accurately and aim for Excellent or Great throws for the best results. With the right approach and a little luck, Azelf will soon join your team of powerful Pokémon. Good luck, trainers!



