

How To Import Music To Sharefactory On PS4: An Easy Guide

Sharefactory is a popular video editing software available exclusively for the PlayStation 4 (PS4) console. It allows users to create and edit videos with a wide range of features and tools. One of the most sought-after features of Sharefactory is the ability to import music, which can greatly enhance the overall quality and creativity of your videos. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to import music to Sharefactory on PS4, along with some interesting facts and common questions about the process.

Importing Music to Sharefactory: Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Prepare your music

Before importing music to Sharefactory, you need to ensure that your music files are in the correct format. Sharefactory supports music files in MP3, AAC, and WAV formats. Make sure your music files are saved in one of these formats on a USB storage device.

Step 2: Connect your USB storage device to PS4

Connect your USB storage device containing the music files to one of the USB ports on your PS4 console. Ensure that the USB device is recognized by the console.

Step 3: Launch Sharefactory

On your PS4 home screen, navigate to the Sharefactory application and launch it. You can find Sharefactory under the “TV & Video” section.

Step 4: Create a new project

Once Sharefactory is launched, select “Create New Project” to start a new video editing project.

Step 5: Import music

In the Sharefactory editor, navigate to the “Media” tab and select “Import Media”. A list of available media sources will appear, including your USB storage device. Select the USB storage device to access your music files.

Step 6: Select and import music files

Browse through the music files on your USB device and choose the desired songs you want to import to Sharefactory. Select the files and click “Import” to begin the importing process. The selected music files will now be available in your Sharefactory project.

Step 7: Add music to your video project

To add the imported music to your video project, simply drag and drop the desired music file from the media library onto the timeline of your video project. You can then adjust the length, position, and volume of the music track as per your requirements.

Interesting Facts about Importing Music to Sharefactory

1. Sharefactory supports up to 10 different audio tracks in a single video project, allowing for complex audio layering and editing.

2. The software also provides a wide range of audio editing tools to further enhance your music tracks, such as equalizer, reverb, and volume controls.

3. Sharefactory allows users to import music from different sources, including USB storage devices, online cloud storage, or even directly from the PS4’s music library.

4. In addition to music, Sharefactory also supports importing images, videos, and sound effects, enabling users to create professional-looking videos with a variety of multimedia elements.

5. Sharefactory offers a selection of pre-installed background music tracks that users can choose from if they don’t have their own music files.

6. The software allows for seamless integration with other social platforms, such as YouTube and Twitch, making it easier to share your edited videos with the world.

Common Questions about Importing Music to Sharefactory

Q1: Can I import music from streaming services like Spotify or Apple Music?

A1: No, Sharefactory does not support importing music directly from streaming services. You need to have the music files saved locally on a USB storage device.

Q2: How long can the imported music be in my video project?

A2: Sharefactory allows you to import music tracks of any length, but keep in mind that the total video length cannot exceed 15 minutes.

Q3: Can I import copyrighted music to Sharefactory?

A3: Sharefactory allows you to import copyrighted music for personal use only. Sharing videos with copyrighted music may result in copyright infringement issues.

Q4: Can I trim or edit the imported music within Sharefactory?

A4: Yes, Sharefactory provides basic editing tools for music tracks, allowing you to trim, adjust volume, and apply audio effects to your imported music.

Q5: How can I remove or replace the imported music in my video project?

A5: To remove or replace the imported music, simply select the music track on the timeline and press the delete button or replace it with another music file.

Q6: Can I import music to Sharefactory while editing an existing project?

A6: Yes, you can import music to Sharefactory at any point during your video editing process, even if you have an ongoing project.

Q7: How much storage space does Sharefactory require on my PS4?

A7: Sharefactory itself requires minimal storage space, but the size of your imported media files will determine the overall space required.

Q8: Can I import music from my computer to Sharefactory?

A8: No, Sharefactory can only import music from USB storage devices connected directly to the PS4 console.

Q9: Can I import music to Sharefactory from my smartphone?

A9: No, Sharefactory does not support importing music directly from smartphones. You need to transfer the music files to a USB storage device first.

Q10: Can I import music to Sharefactory from an external hard drive?

A10: Yes, as long as your external hard drive is compatible with the PS4 and the music files are saved in the supported formats (MP3, AAC, or WAV).

Q11: Can I import music to Sharefactory while playing a game?

A11: No, you need to exit the game and launch Sharefactory separately to import music.

Q12: Can I import music to Sharefactory from a CD?

A12: No, Sharefactory does not support importing music directly from CDs. You need to convert the music from the CD into one of the supported file formats and save it on a USB storage device.

Q13: Can I import music to Sharefactory from online cloud storage services like Google Drive or Dropbox?

A13: No, Sharefactory currently only supports importing music from USB storage devices connected to the PS4.

Q14: Can I use the imported music for commercial purposes?

A14: No, Sharefactory allows the use of imported music for personal use only. Commercial use of copyrighted music may result in legal consequences.

Q15: Can I import music to Sharefactory if I don’t have a USB storage device?

A15: No, a USB storage device is required to import music to Sharefactory on PS4.





