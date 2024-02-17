How to Increase Adeptal Energy in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has taken the gaming world by storm with its stunning visuals, engaging gameplay, and vast open world to explore. One of the key features of the game is the Serenitea Pot, a special realm where players can build their own personalized home. In order to upgrade and expand your realm, you need to increase your Adeptal Energy, a resource that determines the level of your realm. In this article, we will discuss how to increase Adeptal Energy and provide some tips and tricks to help you make the most of this feature in Genshin Impact.

7 Interesting Facts and Tricks

1. Completing Realm Quests: One of the most effective ways to increase Adeptal Energy is by completing realm quests. These quests can be obtained from Tubby, the teapot spirit, and will reward you with Adeptal Energy upon completion. Make sure to check in with Tubby regularly to see if there are any new quests available.

2. Placing Furnishings: Placing furnishings in your realm is another way to increase Adeptal Energy. Each piece of furniture has a certain amount of Adeptal Energy associated with it, so make sure to decorate your realm with a variety of furnishings to maximize your energy levels.

3. Leveling Up Furnishings: Upgrading your furnishings to higher levels will also increase your Adeptal Energy. You can level up your furnishings by using realm currency, which can be obtained by completing quests and activities in the game. Focus on upgrading key pieces of furniture that provide the most energy to boost your overall Adeptal Energy.

4. Completing Daily Commissions: Participating in daily commissions is a great way to earn Adeptal Energy. These commissions can be completed by interacting with NPCs in your realm and completing various tasks. Make sure to check in with Tubby each day to see if there are any new commissions available.

5. Visiting Other Players’ Realms: Visiting other players’ realms is not only a fun way to see how others have decorated their homes, but it can also help you increase your Adeptal Energy. By interacting with furnishings in other players’ realms, you can earn Adeptal Energy that will contribute to your own realm’s energy level.

6. Crafting Furnishings: Crafting new furnishings is another effective way to increase your Adeptal Energy. Make sure to gather the necessary materials and recipes to create new pieces of furniture for your realm. Experiment with different combinations of furnishings to see which ones provide the most energy for your realm.

7. Hosting Tea Parties: Hosting tea parties in your realm is a fun way to earn Adeptal Energy and interact with other players. By inviting friends to your tea party and completing various activities, you can earn energy that will help you level up your realm. Make sure to host tea parties regularly to maximize your energy gains.

16 Common Questions and Answers

1. How often should I check in with Tubby to see if there are new quests available?

– It is recommended to check in with Tubby daily to see if there are any new realm quests available. Completing these quests is a great way to earn Adeptal Energy.

2. Are there any specific furnishings that provide more Adeptal Energy than others?

– Some furnishings provide more Adeptal Energy than others, so make sure to focus on upgrading these key pieces of furniture to boost your energy levels.

3. Can I earn Adeptal Energy by participating in events in the game?

– Yes, participating in events and activities in the game can also help you earn Adeptal Energy. Make sure to take advantage of these opportunities to increase your energy levels.

4. How do I know how much Adeptal Energy I have in my realm?

– You can check your Adeptal Energy level by visiting Tubby in your realm. Tubby will display your current energy level and provide information on how to increase it.

5. Is it better to focus on upgrading existing furnishings or crafting new ones to increase Adeptal Energy?

– It is recommended to focus on a combination of upgrading existing furnishings and crafting new ones to increase Adeptal Energy. Experiment with different combinations to see which method works best for your realm.

6. Can I earn Adeptal Energy by visiting other players’ realms?

– Yes, visiting other players’ realms and interacting with their furnishings can help you earn Adeptal Energy that will contribute to your own realm’s energy level.

7. Are there any specific strategies for maximizing Adeptal Energy gains?

– To maximize your Adeptal Energy gains, focus on completing realm quests, placing furnishings strategically, upgrading key pieces of furniture, participating in daily commissions, hosting tea parties, and visiting other players’ realms.

8. How can I earn realm currency to upgrade my furnishings?

– You can earn realm currency by completing quests, activities, and events in the game. Make sure to prioritize earning realm currency to upgrade your furnishings and increase your Adeptal Energy.

9. Are there any benefits to having a high Adeptal Energy level?

– Having a high Adeptal Energy level will allow you to unlock new features and areas in your realm, as well as increase the overall level of your realm. Aim to increase your Adeptal Energy to take full advantage of the Serenitea Pot feature in Genshin Impact.

10. Can I earn Adeptal Energy by completing achievements in the game?

– Yes, completing achievements in the game can also help you earn Adeptal Energy. Make sure to check your achievement progress regularly to see if there are any rewards available.

11. How can I earn more Adeptal Energy from daily commissions?

– To earn more Adeptal Energy from daily commissions, make sure to complete them in a timely manner and interact with NPCs in your realm to complete various tasks. Focus on earning as much energy as possible each day to increase your overall energy level.

12. Are there any specific furnishings that provide bonuses to Adeptal Energy?

– Some furnishings provide bonuses to Adeptal Energy when placed in your realm. Make sure to read the descriptions of each piece of furniture to see if there are any energy bonuses associated with them.

13. Can I earn Adeptal Energy by participating in multiplayer activities?

– Yes, participating in multiplayer activities such as tea parties and visiting other players’ realms can help you earn Adeptal Energy. Make sure to interact with other players to maximize your energy gains.

14. How can I unlock new areas in my realm by increasing Adeptal Energy?

– By increasing your Adeptal Energy level, you will unlock new areas in your realm that can be customized and decorated. Aim to reach higher energy levels to explore all the features and possibilities of the Serenitea Pot.

15. Are there any temporary boosts or events that can help me increase my Adeptal Energy?

– Keep an eye out for temporary boosts or events in the game that can help you increase your Adeptal Energy. Participating in these events can provide you with additional energy gains to level up your realm.

16. What should I prioritize when trying to increase my Adeptal Energy quickly?

– To increase your Adeptal Energy quickly, prioritize completing realm quests, upgrading key furnishings, participating in daily commissions, hosting tea parties, and visiting other players’ realms. By focusing on these activities, you can maximize your energy gains and level up your realm faster.

Final Thoughts

Increasing Adeptal Energy in Genshin Impact is a rewarding and enjoyable aspect of the game that allows players to customize their own personalized realm. By following the tips and tricks provided in this article, you can maximize your energy gains and unlock new features and areas in your realm. Make sure to stay engaged with the Serenitea Pot feature by completing quests, placing furnishings strategically, upgrading key pieces of furniture, participating in daily commissions, hosting tea parties, and visiting other players’ realms. With dedication and creativity, you can elevate your realm to new heights and create a truly unique and stunning home in Genshin Impact.