

How to Install Addons on Kodi to Watch Vietnamese TV Channels

Kodi is a popular media center that allows users to stream and watch their favorite TV shows, movies, and live TV channels. With the help of addons, you can enhance your Kodi experience by accessing a wide range of content from all around the world, including Vietnamese TV channels. In this article, we will guide you on how to install addons on Kodi to watch Vietnamese TV channels, along with some interesting facts about Kodi.

Before we proceed to the installation process, make sure you have Kodi installed on your device. If you don’t have it already, you can download it from the official Kodi website and install it on your preferred platform.

Now, let’s dive into the steps to install addons on Kodi for Vietnamese TV channels:

Step 1: Launch Kodi on your device.

Step 2: Go to the Kodi home screen and click on the “Settings” icon (gear symbol) located at the top left corner of the screen.

Step 3: In the settings menu, click on “System.”

Step 4: Select “Add-ons” from the left panel, and make sure the “Unknown sources” option is enabled. This allows you to install addons from third-party sources.

Step 5: A warning message will appear. Simply click “Yes” to proceed.

Step 6: Go back to the Kodi home screen and click on the “Settings” icon again.

Step 7: Select “File manager.”

Step 8: Double-click on “Add source.”

Step 9: A window will pop up. Click on the field that says “None.”

Step 10: Enter the following URL: http://fusion.tvaddons.co, and click “OK.”

Step 11: Now, you need to give a name to this media source. You can enter any name you prefer, such as “Fusion” or “TV Addons.”

Step 12: Go back to the Kodi home screen and select “Add-ons” from the left panel.

Step 13: Click on the open box icon (Package installer) located at the top left corner of the screen.

Step 14: Select “Install from zip file.”

Step 15: A window will appear. Scroll down and select the source name you provided earlier (e.g., Fusion).

Step 16: Open the folder named “Kodi-repos.”

Step 17: Select your preferred language folder (e.g., English).

Step 18: Inside the language folder, you will find various addon repositories. Choose the one that suits your needs, such as “repository.xxxx-xxx.zip.”

Step 19: Wait for the repository to install. A notification will appear once it’s done.

Step 20: Now, go back to the previous menu and select “Install from repository.”

Step 21: Choose the repository you just installed.

Step 22: Select “Video add-ons.”

Step 23: Look for Vietnamese TV addons, such as “VietTV24” or “VTV Go.” Click on it.

Step 24: Finally, click “Install” to add the addon to your Kodi.

Congratulations! You have successfully installed an addon on Kodi to watch Vietnamese TV channels. Now, you can enjoy your favorite Vietnamese shows, movies, and live TV channels right from your Kodi media center.

Interesting Facts about Kodi:

1. Kodi was originally released as a media center software called Xbox Media Player (XBMP) in 2002.

2. Kodi is an open-source project, which means it is developed and maintained by a community of volunteers worldwide.

3. The name “Kodi” was derived from the term “Kodibuntu,” which was a Linux-based operating system optimized for Kodi.

4. Kodi supports various operating systems, including Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, and even Raspberry Pi.

5. Kodi offers a vast library of addons, allowing users to personalize their media center experience by accessing content from different sources, such as streaming services, online repositories, and more.

Common Questions about Kodi:

1. Is Kodi legal?

Yes, Kodi itself is legal. However, the legality of certain addons and the content they provide may vary depending on your location and the copyright laws in your country.

2. Is it safe to use Kodi?

Yes, Kodi is safe to use. However, you should always download addons from trusted sources and use a VPN to protect your online privacy.

3. Can I watch live TV channels on Kodi?

Yes, you can watch live TV channels on Kodi by installing addons that offer live TV streaming.

4. How can I update Kodi addons?

You can update Kodi addons by going to the “Add-ons” section, selecting “My add-ons,” and choosing “Updates” to check for available updates.

5. Can I install Kodi on my smart TV?

Yes, you can install Kodi on some smart TVs. However, it depends on the operating system of your TV.





