

How to Know When You Joined TIKTOK and 5 Unique Facts

TikTok has become an immensely popular social media platform, with millions of users sharing short videos every day. Whether you’ve been using TikTok for a while or are just starting out, you may have wondered when exactly you joined the platform. In this article, we will explore how to find out the date you joined TikTok, along with five unique facts about the app.

1. How to Find Out When You Joined TikTok

Finding out when you joined TikTok is relatively simple. Follow these steps to discover the date you became a TikTok user:

– Open the TikTok app on your mobile device.

– Tap on the “Profile” icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

– On your profile page, tap on the three dots in the top right corner to access the settings.

– Scroll down and locate the “Account” section.

– Under “Account,” you will find the “Joined” date, which indicates when you first joined TikTok.

2. TikTok was Launched in 2016

Contrary to popular belief, TikTok did not emerge overnight. The app was first launched in September 2016 by a Chinese tech company called ByteDance. Initially known as Douyin, the app gained massive popularity in China before expanding globally as TikTok.

3. TikTok Merged with Musical.ly

In 2018, ByteDance acquired Musical.ly, a lip-syncing app that had already amassed a large user base. ByteDance decided to merge Musical.ly with TikTok, resulting in the platform we know today. The merger allowed TikTok to tap into Musical.ly’s user base and introduce new features to enhance the user experience.

4. TikTok is Available in Over 150 Countries

TikTok’s global appeal is undoubtedly one of its key factors for success. The app is available in more than 150 countries and supports over 75 languages. This widespread availability has contributed to TikTok’s rapid growth and popularity around the world.

5. TikTok Boasts Over 2 Billion Downloads

TikTok’s user base is staggering. As of 2020, the app has been downloaded over 2 billion times worldwide, making it one of the most downloaded apps of all time. This impressive number demonstrates the widespread adoption and influence of TikTok in the social media landscape.

Now that we’ve covered some unique facts about TikTok, let’s address some common questions users often have:

1. Can I change my TikTok username?

Yes, you can change your TikTok username. Simply go to your profile settings, tap on “Edit Profile,” and change your username as desired.

2. How do I download a TikTok video?

To download a TikTok video, open the video you want to save, tap on the “Share” icon, and select “Save Video” from the options provided.

3. Can I use TikTok without an account?

While you can browse TikTok without an account, you’ll need to create an account to engage with videos, like, comment, or create your own content.

4. How can I delete my TikTok account?

To delete your TikTok account, go to your profile settings, tap on “Manage My Account,” and select “Delete Account.”

5. Are TikTok videos really 15 seconds long?

TikTok initially limited videos to 15 seconds, but the platform now allows users to create videos up to 60 seconds long.

6. Can I make money on TikTok?

Yes, TikTok offers various opportunities for users to make money, such as through the TikTok Creator Fund, brand partnerships, or by promoting products and services.

7. Can I use copyrighted music in my TikTok videos?

Using copyrighted music in your TikTok videos may result in copyright infringement. It’s best to use music available in the app’s library or obtain proper licensing for copyrighted tracks.

8. How can I get more followers on TikTok?

To gain more followers on TikTok, consistently create engaging and original content, collaborate with other creators, use popular hashtags, and engage with the TikTok community.

9. Can I live stream on TikTok?

Yes, TikTok allows users with at least 1,000 followers to live stream their content.

10. Can I control who can view my TikTok videos?

You can choose to make your TikTok account private, allowing only approved followers to view your videos.

11. Can I edit my TikTok captions after posting?

Unfortunately, you cannot edit captions once you’ve posted a TikTok video. However, you can delete the video and re-upload it with the desired changes.

12. How do I report inappropriate content on TikTok?

If you come across inappropriate content on TikTok, tap on the “Share” icon, select “Report,” and follow the prompts to report the video.

13. Can I disable comments on my TikTok videos?

Yes, you can disable comments on your TikTok videos by going to the video settings and toggling off the “Allow Comments” option.

14. Is TikTok safe for children?

TikTok offers various privacy and safety features, including restricted mode, which filters out potentially inappropriate content. However, it’s always essential for parents to monitor their children’s online activities.

TikTok continues to captivate users worldwide with its vibrant community and entertaining content. By knowing when you joined TikTok and being aware of these unique facts, you can enhance your overall experience on the platform.





