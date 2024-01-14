

How to Make a Curved Pool on Sims 3: A Step-by-Step Guide

Sims 3 is a popular simulation game that allows players to create and control virtual characters in a virtual world. One of the many exciting features of the game is the ability to build and design your dream home, including a stunning pool. In this article, we will guide you on how to make a curved pool on Sims 3, along with some interesting facts about the game.

Creating a curved pool in Sims 3 can add a touch of elegance and uniqueness to your virtual home. Follow these steps to bring your vision to life:

Step 1: Start by selecting an empty lot or an existing one where you want to build your curved pool. Ensure that there is enough space for the pool and any additional features you may want to add.

Step 2: Enter build mode by clicking on the hammer and wrench icon located at the top right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Choose the pool tool, which is represented by a small water icon, from the build mode menu.

Step 4: Begin by dragging a straight line to create the base of your pool. This will serve as the foundation for your curved pool.

Step 5: Once you have the base, click on the curved pool tool, which resembles a curved line, to start creating the desired shape of your pool.

Step 6: Click and drag on any of the corners of the base to adjust the shape of the pool until you achieve the desired curvature.

Step 7: To add depth to your curved pool, click on the pool depth tool, which looks like a downward arrow, and drag it up or down to adjust the height.

Step 8: Customize your pool by selecting different materials, colors, and patterns for the walls and floor. You can access these options by clicking on the paintbrush icon located in the build mode menu.

Step 9: Enhance the look of your pool by adding features like fountains, diving boards, pool lights, or even a poolside bar. These options can be found in the build mode menu under the pool tools section.

Now that you know how to create a curved pool in Sims 3, let’s delve into some interesting facts about the game:

1. The Sims 3 was released on June 2, 2009, and quickly became one of the best-selling PC games of all time.

2. The game allows players to control their Sims’ lives, fulfilling their desires, and experiencing various life stages from birth to death.

3. Sims 3 introduced an open-world concept, enabling players to freely explore the neighborhood without loading screens.

4. The game offers a vast range of customization options, from creating unique Sims with distinct personalities to building and designing homes with intricate details.

5. Sims 3 features a robust community with a vast collection of user-generated content, including custom clothing, furniture, and mods, expanding the gameplay possibilities.

6. The Sims franchise has sold over 200 million copies worldwide, making it one of the most successful video game series of all time.

Now, let’s address some common questions players may have about creating a curved pool in Sims 3:

Q1: Can I create a curved pool in any lot size?

A1: Yes, you can create a curved pool in any lot size as long as there is enough space to accommodate it.

Q2: Can I change the shape of the pool after it’s built?

A2: Yes, you can always go back to build mode and adjust the shape of your pool as desired.

Q3: How do I delete a pool?

A3: To delete a pool, enter build mode, select the pool tool, and click on the delete button, represented by a trash can icon.

Q4: Can I add multiple levels to my curved pool?

A4: No, Sims 3 doesn’t allow multiple levels in pools. You can only adjust the depth of the pool.

Q5: Can I add plants and landscaping around my curved pool?

A5: Absolutely! You can decorate the area surrounding your pool with plants, trees, and various landscaping items available in build mode.

Q6: Can I have a pool party in Sims 3?

A6: Yes, Sims 3 allows you to throw pool parties. Simply invite your Sim’s friends over, select the pool party option, and enjoy the festivities.

Q7: Can I change the temperature of the pool water?

A7: No, Sims 3 doesn’t offer the option to change the temperature of the pool water. It remains constant throughout the game.

Q8: Can I have a pool in any world or neighborhood?

A8: Yes, you can build a pool in any world or neighborhood available in Sims 3.

Q9: Can I add a pool cover to my curved pool?

A9: Unfortunately, Sims 3 doesn’t have an option to add pool covers to your design.

Q10: Can I swim in the curved pool with my Sims?

A10: Absolutely! Your Sims can swim, relax, and have fun in the curved pool you create.

Q11: Can I build a curved pool on a foundation?

A11: Yes, you can build a curved pool on a foundation, just like any other pool design.

Q12: Can I have a hot tub attached to my curved pool?

A12: Sims 3 doesn’t provide the option to directly attach a hot tub to your curved pool, but you can place one nearby for your Sims to enjoy.

Q13: Can I build a waterfall in my curved pool?

A13: Unfortunately, Sims 3 doesn’t have built-in waterfall options, but you can use custom content or mods to add this feature.

Q14: Can I change the shape of my pool after Sims have used it?

A14: Yes, you can modify the shape of the pool even after Sims have used it without any negative consequences.

Q15: Can I place objects on the surface of the curved pool?

A15: No, Sims 3 doesn’t allow placing objects directly on the surface of the pool. However, you can place objects around the pool area.

In conclusion, creating a curved pool in Sims 3 is a fun and creative way to enhance your virtual home. By following the step-by-step guide provided above, you can design a stunning curved pool that will be the envy of your Sims’ neighbors. Enjoy the process of building, customizing, and watching your Sims’ joy as they splash around in their luxurious pool oasis.





