

How to Make a Squad in Battlefield 1: A Comprehensive Guide

Battlefield 1 is a highly immersive first-person shooter game set in World War I that offers an intense multiplayer experience. One of the key aspects of the game is teamwork, which can be achieved by forming and managing a squad effectively. In this article, we will guide you through the process of creating a squad in Battlefield 1, as well as provide six interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions related to squad formation and gameplay.

Creating a Squad in Battlefield 1:

1. Launch the game: Start by launching Battlefield 1 on your desired platform (PC, Xbox One, or PS4).

2. Select “Multiplayer”: Once the game has launched, navigate to the multiplayer menu.

3. Choose a game mode: Select the game mode you wish to play, such as Conquest or Operations.

4. Enter a server: Pick a server that suits your preferences, taking into consideration factors like location, player count, and ping.

5. Join a squad: After entering the server, you will be prompted to join a squad. Click on the squad you want to join or create your own.

6. Create a squad: If you want to create your own squad, click on the “Create Squad” option. Customize the squad name and set it to public or private depending on your preference.

7. Invite friends: To play with friends, invite them to your squad by selecting their names from your friends list and sending an invitation. Alternatively, they can search for your squad name and join directly.

8. Manage squad settings: Once your squad is formed, you can manage its settings by opening the squad menu. Here, you can set objectives, request orders, and communicate with your squad members.

Interesting Facts about Battlefield 1:

1. Historical accuracy: Battlefield 1 is praised for its attention to historical accuracy, accurately portraying weapons, vehicles, and locations from World War I.

2. Incredible scale: The game’s maps are vast and designed to accommodate up to 64 players, allowing for large-scale battles and strategic gameplay.

3. Destructible environments: Battlefield 1 features highly destructible environments that can be altered by artillery strikes, explosives, and tank warfare, adding a dynamic element to gameplay.

4. Unique classes: The game offers six different classes, each with its own unique weapons, gadgets, and abilities. These classes include Assault, Medic, Support, Scout, Tanker, and Pilot.

5. Varied game modes: Battlefield 1 offers a range of game modes, including Conquest, Operations, Team Deathmatch, and War Pigeons, providing players with diverse gameplay experiences.

6. Single-player campaign: In addition to its robust multiplayer mode, Battlefield 1 also features a compelling single-player campaign, allowing players to experience the war from different perspectives.

Common Questions about Squads in Battlefield 1:

1. Can I join a squad with players on different platforms?

No, multiplayer gameplay in Battlefield 1 is platform-specific, so you can only join squads with players on the same platform as you.

2. How many players can be in a squad?

A squad can accommodate up to five players, including the squad leader.

3. Can I change my squad leader?

Yes, if you are the squad leader, you can transfer leadership to another member by selecting the appropriate option in the squad menu.

4. How can I communicate with my squad members?

You can communicate with your squad members using in-game voice chat or by utilizing the squad chat feature.

5. Can I change my squad’s objective?

As a squad member, you can request orders from the squad leader. If the leader doesn’t set an objective within a specific time, you can become the squad leader and set your own objective.

6. Can I customize my squad’s appearance?

Battlefield 1 does not offer customization options for squad appearance. However, each player can customize their individual soldier’s appearance.

7. Can I play as a squad in the single-player campaign?

No, the single-player campaign in Battlefield 1 is focused on individual stories and does not involve squad gameplay.

8. What are the benefits of being in a squad?

Being in a squad enhances your gameplay experience by facilitating coordination, teamwork, and communication with your squad members.

9. Can I join multiple squads simultaneously?

No, you can only join one squad at a time in Battlefield 1.

10. Are squad members automatically spawned together?

By default, squad members can spawn on their squad leader’s location. However, they can also choose to spawn on captured flags or deploy points.

11. Can I switch squads during a game?

Yes, you can switch squads during a game by opening the squad menu and selecting a different squad to join.

12. Can I invite a player to my squad after the game has started?

Yes, you can invite players to your squad even after the game has started by sending them an invitation through the in-game menu.

13. What happens if my squad leader leaves the game?

If the squad leader leaves the game, the leadership will be automatically transferred to another member.

14. Can I kick players from my squad?

As the squad leader, you have the ability to kick players from your squad if needed.

15. Is there a penalty for leaving a squad?

No, there is no penalty for leaving a squad in Battlefield 1.

In conclusion, forming and managing a squad in Battlefield 1 is essential for effective teamwork and an immersive multiplayer experience. By following the steps outlined above, you can create your own squad or join an existing one. Additionally, the game’s historical accuracy, scale, and unique features make Battlefield 1 an exciting and immersive gaming experience.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.