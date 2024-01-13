How To Make A Weapon Keen Elden Ring



How To Make A Weapon Keen in Elden Ring: Tips and Tricks

Elden Ring, the highly anticipated action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, offers a vast and immersive world filled with challenging enemies and powerful weapons. One of the key aspects of the game is crafting and enhancing weapons to make them more powerful, and one sought-after attribute is “keenness.” In this article, we will guide you on how to make a weapon keen in Elden Ring, along with six interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions related to weapon enhancement in Elden Ring.

How to Make a Weapon Keen in Elden Ring:

1. Obtain Keen Gems: To make a weapon keen, you first need to acquire Keen Gems. These gems can be found as rare drops from certain enemies or obtained as rewards for completing challenging quests or events.

2. Locate the Forge: Once you have obtained the Keen Gems, head to the nearest forge. Forges can be found in various locations throughout the game world and are marked on your map. Interact with the forge to access the weapon enhancement menu.

3. Select the Weapon: Choose the weapon you wish to make keen from your inventory. Only certain weapons can be made keen, so ensure you have a compatible weapon in your possession.

4. Enhance the Weapon: Once you have selected the weapon, navigate to the enhancement menu and select the option to make it keen. You will be prompted to use one or more Keen Gems to complete the process. Confirm your selection.

5. Enjoy the Keen Weapon: Once the enhancement process is complete, your weapon will now possess the keen attribute. This will increase its damage output and effectiveness against certain enemies, providing a significant advantage in battles.

Interesting Facts about Elden Ring:

1. Collaboration between FromSoftware and George R.R. Martin: Elden Ring is a collaboration between the renowned game developer FromSoftware, famous for titles like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, and acclaimed author George R.R. Martin, known for his work on “A Song of Ice and Fire,” which inspired the hit TV series “Game of Thrones.”

2. Open-World Exploration: Unlike previous FromSoftware titles, Elden Ring offers a vast open-world for players to explore. The game features various interconnected regions with diverse landscapes, providing a sense of freedom and discovery.

3. Mounted Combat: Elden Ring introduces mounted combat, allowing players to engage in thrilling battles while riding horseback. This feature adds a new dimension to the gameplay and enhances the overall experience.

4. Customizable Characters: Players have the freedom to create and customize their own unique characters, selecting from various classes, abilities, and appearances. This adds a personal touch to the game and allows players to tailor their experience to their preferences.

5. Dynamic Weather System: Elden Ring boasts a dynamic weather system that impacts gameplay. Rainstorms may affect visibility, strong winds alter movement, and extreme temperatures can drain stamina. Players must adapt their strategies to overcome these environmental challenges.

6. Cooperative Multiplayer: Elden Ring offers cooperative multiplayer, allowing players to team up with friends or other players online. This feature enables them to tackle challenging quests and bosses together, enhancing the social aspect of the game.

Common Questions about Weapon Enhancement in Elden Ring:

1. Can any weapon be made keen?

No, only certain weapons can be enhanced to possess the keen attribute. Look for weapons with the keen enhancement potential in their description.

2. Can a weapon be made keen multiple times?

No, a weapon can only be made keen once. Additional keen gems used on the same weapon will have no effect.

3. Are Keen Gems rare?

Yes, Keen Gems are rare drops and rewards. They can be obtained from challenging enemies or as quest/event rewards.

4. Can I remove the keen enhancement from a weapon?

No, once a weapon has been enhanced to possess the keen attribute, it cannot be removed or transferred to another weapon.

5. Can I enhance all my weapons?

No, not all weapons can be enhanced. Only specific weapons with the keen enhancement potential can undergo this process.

6. How many Keen Gems are required to make a weapon keen?

The number of Keen Gems required depends on the weapon and its rarity. Higher rarity weapons usually require more Keen Gems.

7. Can I enhance armor or other equipment with Keen Gems?

No, Keen Gems can only be used to enhance weapons. They cannot be used to enhance armor or other equipment.

8. Are there other attributes I can enhance my weapons with?

Yes, besides keenness, there are various other attributes you can enhance your weapons with, such as elemental damage or increased critical hit chance.

9. Do enhanced weapons degrade over time?

No, enhanced weapons do not degrade over time. Once enhanced, they retain their attributes permanently.

10. Can I trade or sell enhanced weapons?

Yes, you can trade or sell enhanced weapons to other players or NPCs. However, note that once traded, the keen attribute may not be transferrable or removable.

11. Can I enhance weapons while in combat?

No, weapon enhancements can only be performed at forges or specific enhancement stations. You cannot enhance weapons in the midst of combat.

12. Are there different levels of keenness?

No, keenness is a singular attribute. Once a weapon is made keen, it possesses the same level of keenness as any other keen weapon.

13. Can I enhance weapons with multiple attributes?

No, a weapon can only have one enhancement attribute at a time. You must choose between keenness and other available attributes.

14. Can I enhance weapons with Keen Gems dropped from other players?

No, Keen Gems dropped by other players cannot be used to enhance your weapons. Each player must acquire their own Keen Gems.

15. Can I enhance weapons without Keen Gems?

No, Keen Gems are necessary to enhance weapons with the keen attribute. Without them, you cannot make a weapon keen.

In conclusion, enhancing your weapons to possess the keen attribute in Elden Ring can significantly increase their power and effectiveness. Follow the steps outlined in this article to acquire Keen Gems and make your weapons keen. Additionally, the game offers a vast open-world, mounted combat, customizable characters, and other engaging features, making Elden Ring an exciting and immersive gaming experience for fans of the genre.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.