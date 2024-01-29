

Title: How To Make It Rain In Pokemon Violet: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction:

Pokemon Violet is a popular role-playing game (RPG) that offers players a vast and immersive world to explore. One of the many exciting features in the game is the ability to control the weather, including making it rain. In this article, we will delve into the mechanics of making it rain in Pokemon Violet, share five interesting facts and tricks related to this topic, answer 15 commonly asked questions, and provide some final thoughts on the gameplay experience.

Making It Rain: Mechanics and Requirements:

To make it rain in Pokemon Violet, you’ll need to follow a specific set of steps. Here’s a breakdown of the mechanics involved:

1. Obtain the Rain Dance TM: The Rain Dance move is necessary to initiate rainfall in battles. You can obtain this TM from various locations throughout the game, such as defeating specific Gym Leaders or exploring hidden areas.

2. Teach Rain Dance to a Pokemon: Once you have the Rain Dance TM, you’ll need to teach it to a compatible Pokemon. Not all Pokemon can learn Rain Dance, so ensure you have a suitable candidate on your team. Water-type Pokemon are usually the best choices for this move.

3. Activate Rain Dance in Battle: During a battle, select the Pokemon that knows Rain Dance and choose the move from its available moveset. Using Rain Dance will trigger a weather effect that causes rain to fall for five turns.

4. Rainy Weather Effects: Rainy weather provides several benefits to certain Pokemon types, such as increasing the power of Water-type moves and reducing the damage taken by Fire-type moves. It can also activate abilities like Swift Swim, which boosts the Pokemon’s speed in battle.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks about Making It Rain:

1. Combo with Thunder: When it’s raining, the accuracy of Thunder increases from 70% to 100%. This powerful Electric-type move can be devastating to opponents, making it an excellent combo choice during rainy weather.

2. Drought and Drizzle Abilities: Some Pokemon have abilities like Drought and Drizzle, which automatically change the weather when they enter battle. Drought activates harsh sunlight, while Drizzle triggers rain. These abilities can be advantageous for planning strategies and team compositions.

3. Rain Dish and Hydration Abilities: Certain Pokemon have abilities like Rain Dish and Hydration, which grant them passive healing effects during rainy weather. This can be particularly useful for maintaining a Pokemon’s health throughout battles.

4. Weather Ball Move: The move Weather Ball changes type depending on the current weather. When it’s raining, Weather Ball becomes a powerful Water-type move. Consider utilizing this move during battles where you have control over the weather.

5. Changing the Weather Outside of Battles: While making it rain during battles is relatively straightforward, changing the weather outside of battles requires different techniques. Some areas in Pokemon Violet have NPCs who can influence the weather, while others require specific items or events to trigger weather changes.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I make it rain in Pokemon Violet outside of battles?

Yes, certain areas and events in the game allow you to change the weather outside of battles. Look for NPCs, items, or specific triggers to initiate weather changes.

2. Can I use Rain Dance in combination with other weather-changing moves?

Yes, you can stack weather-changing moves like Rain Dance with other moves such as Sunny Day or Hail. However, the weather effect will only last for five turns, regardless of the combination.

3. Do all Water-type Pokemon learn Rain Dance?

No, not all Water-type Pokemon can learn Rain Dance. Check each Pokemon’s movepool to see if they are compatible with the move.

4. Are there any Pokemon with abilities that synergize with rain?

Yes, abilities like Swift Swim, Rain Dish, and Hydration are specifically designed to benefit from rainy weather. These abilities offer unique advantages to the Pokemon possessing them.

5. Can I make it rain in specific areas of the game permanently?

No, the weather changes are generally temporary and last for a maximum of five turns. Some events or areas may offer extended weather changes, but these are rare.

6. Is there a benefit to using Rain Dance in double battles?

Yes, using Rain Dance in double battles can provide advantages to multiple Pokemon on your team, such as increased Water-type move power and activating abilities like Swift Swim for multiple Pokemon simultaneously.

7. How can I find the Rain Dance TM in Pokemon Violet?

The Rain Dance TM can be obtained by defeating certain Gym Leaders, exploring hidden areas, or as a reward for completing specific side quests.

8. Does Rain Dance affect all Pokemon on the field?

No, Rain Dance only affects the Pokemon that used the move and their immediate opponent. It does not affect the other Pokemon on the field.

9. Can I make it rain in Pokemon Violet without using Rain Dance?

No, Rain Dance is the only move that directly initiates rainfall in battles. However, there are other weather-changing moves and abilities that can indirectly influence the weather.

10. What other weather effects are present in Pokemon Violet?

In addition to rain, Pokemon Violet also features weather effects like sunlight, hail, and sandstorms. Each weather condition offers unique advantages and disadvantages to various Pokemon types.

11. Are there any Pokemon that can change the weather automatically?

Yes, certain Pokemon have abilities like Drought and Drizzle, which automatically change the weather when they enter battle. These abilities can be strategically advantageous.

12. Can I make it rain in every battle?

Yes, as long as your Pokemon knows Rain Dance and you have enough PP (Power Points) for the move, you can use Rain Dance in every battle to make it rain.

13. Are there any items that can extend the duration of rain?

No, the duration of rain caused by Rain Dance is always five turns. Items do not alter this duration.

14. Can I make it rain in Pokemon Violet on specific days or times?

No, the weather conditions in Pokemon Violet are not time or date-dependent. Rainfall is usually triggered by the player using Rain Dance during battles or through specific events in the game.

15. Does rainfall affect the catch rate of Pokemon?

No, rainfall does not directly affect the catch rate of Pokemon. However, certain Pokemon may appear more frequently during rainy weather, increasing your chances of encountering them.

Final Thoughts:

Controlling the weather, including making it rain, adds an exciting layer of strategy and immersion to the gameplay experience in Pokemon Violet. With the Rain Dance move, players can take advantage of the various benefits rain provides, such as increased power for Water-type moves and activating abilities like Swift Swim. Understanding the mechanics, utilizing interesting facts and tricks, and answering common questions about making it rain will empower players to maximize their team’s potential. So, get ready to make it rain and make a splash in the world of Pokemon Violet!



