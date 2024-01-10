

How To Make PS4 Controller Work on PC in FIFA 18 Properly

FIFA 18 is one of the most popular football video games, offering an immersive gaming experience to players worldwide. While playing FIFA 18 on a PC, many gamers prefer using a PS4 controller for better control and precision. However, setting up a PS4 controller to work seamlessly on a PC for FIFA 18 can sometimes be a bit challenging. In this article, we will guide you on how to make your PS4 controller work on PC in FIFA 18 properly, ensuring you never miss a goal.

1. Connect via USB Cable:

The easiest way to connect your PS4 controller to your PC for FIFA 18 is by using a USB cable. Simply connect one end of the cable to your controller and the other to a USB port on your PC. Windows will automatically recognize the controller and install the necessary drivers.

2. Steam Big Picture Mode:

If you have Steam installed on your PC, you can make use of the Big Picture Mode to connect your PS4 controller. Launch the Steam client, go to “Settings,” then “Controller,” and enable “PS4 Configuration Support.” After that, you can connect your controller to your PC, and Steam will recognize it as a PS4 controller.

3. DS4Windows:

DS4Windows is a popular third-party tool that allows you to use your PS4 controller on your PC. Download and install DS4Windows from their official website, then connect your controller via USB or Bluetooth. DS4Windows will automatically detect the controller and configure it for FIFA 18.

4. Bluetooth Connection:

If you prefer a wireless setup, you can connect your PS4 controller to your PC using Bluetooth. Make sure your PC has Bluetooth capabilities and turn on the Bluetooth on both your controller and PC. Open the Windows Control Panel, go to “Devices and Printers,” and click on “Add a Device.” Select your PS4 controller from the list and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the pairing process.

5. Custom Button Mapping:

While using a PS4 controller on PC, you might want to customize the button mapping to your preference. DS4Windows and Steam’s controller settings offer options to remap buttons, allowing you to optimize your gameplay experience.

6. Controller Sensitivity:

Adjusting the controller sensitivity in FIFA 18 can greatly enhance your gameplay. In the game’s settings, navigate to the controller sensitivity options and tweak them according to your liking. Experiment with different settings to find the perfect balance for your playstyle.

Interesting Facts about PS4 Controllers:

1. The PS4 controller, also known as DualShock 4, features a touchpad on the front, providing additional input options for games.

2. DualShock 4 controllers are equipped with built-in speakers, allowing for immersive gameplay experiences with in-game sound effects.

3. The light bar on the back of the PS4 controller changes colors to indicate various game events, such as low health or player identification.

4. PS4 controllers can be charged using a Micro-USB cable or via a charging dock specifically designed for them.

5. The Share button on the PS4 controller allows players to capture and share screenshots and gameplay videos directly to social media platforms.

6. DualShock 4 controllers are compatible with PCs, making them a popular choice among gamers who prefer a console-like experience on their computers.

Common Questions about PS4 Controllers on PC:

1. Why isn’t my PS4 controller working on PC?

– Ensure that you have the necessary drivers installed or try using a different USB cable.

2. Can I connect multiple PS4 controllers to my PC?

– Yes, you can connect multiple PS4 controllers to your PC, depending on the number of available USB ports or Bluetooth connections.

3. Can I use a PS4 controller wirelessly on PC?

– Yes, you can connect your PS4 controller to your PC wirelessly using Bluetooth.

4. Do I need to download additional software to use a PS4 controller on PC?

– It depends on your preference. While Windows recognizes PS4 controllers, you may choose to use third-party software like DS4Windows for additional customization options.

5. Can I use a PS4 controller on other PC games?

– Absolutely! Most modern PC games have built-in support for PS4 controllers.

6. Can I use a PS4 controller on a Mac for FIFA 18?

– Yes, you can use a PS4 controller on a Mac by following similar steps as on a PC.

7. Is it possible to use a PS4 controller on FIFA 18 without any drivers or software?

– Yes, Windows automatically installs the necessary drivers for PS4 controllers. However, additional software like DS4Windows can enhance the experience.

8. Can I use a PS4 controller on FIFA 18 through Steam’s Big Picture Mode?

– Yes, enabling PS4 Configuration Support in Steam’s Big Picture Mode allows you to use your PS4 controller on FIFA 18.

9. Can I customize the button mapping of my PS4 controller on PC?

– Yes, both DS4Windows and Steam offer customization options for button mapping.

10. How do I update the firmware of my PS4 controller?

– Connect your PS4 controller to your PS4 console via USB, then navigate to “Settings,” “Devices,” and “Controllers.” Select “Update Firmware” to update your controller.

11. Can I use a PS5 controller on PC for FIFA 18?

– While FIFA 18 does not officially support the PS5 controller, some third-party software may enable its usage on PC.

12. Why is my PS4 controller not charging when connected to my PC?

– Ensure that your PC is powered on and that the USB port you are using is functional. Try using a different USB cable or port.

13. Can I use a PS4 controller on FIFA 18 with a wireless adapter?

– Yes, certain wireless adapters allow you to connect your PS4 controller to your PC wirelessly.

14. Can I use a PS4 controller on FIFA 18 with a PlayStation Now subscription?

– Yes, if you are streaming FIFA 18 through PlayStation Now on your PC, you can use a PS4 controller.

15. Is it possible to use a PS4 controller on FIFA 18 on a Linux PC?

– Yes, you can use DS4Windows or other third-party software to connect your PS4 controller to a Linux PC for FIFA 18.





