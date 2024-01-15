

How To Make Sub Levels In Mario Maker: A Comprehensive Guide

Super Mario Maker is a game that allows players to create and share their own Mario levels. With its intuitive interface and vast array of tools, players can bring their creative ideas to life. One of the exciting features of Mario Maker is the ability to create sub levels, which adds an extra layer of depth and complexity to your levels. In this article, we will guide you through the process of making sub levels and provide you with some interesting facts about Super Mario Maker.

Creating Sub Levels:

1. Plan your level: Before diving into the level editor, it’s essential to have a clear vision of what you want your level to be. Consider the theme, difficulty, and overall layout of your level, including where you want to incorporate sub levels.

2. Access the level editor: Open the level editor in Super Mario Maker and select the desired game style, theme, and level layout.

3. Build the main level: Start by creating the main level structure. This will serve as the foundation for your sub levels. Place enemies, platforms, and obstacles to create a challenging and engaging experience.

4. Add sub level doors or pipes: To create a sub level, you need to incorporate doors or pipes that transport players to a different area. Select the appropriate tool and place them strategically within your main level.

5. Design the sub level: Enter the sub level and unleash your creativity. Experiment with different elements such as enemies, power-ups, and obstacles to create unique challenges. Remember to maintain a consistent difficulty level and ensure that your sub level complements the main level.

6. Test and refine: Playtest your level multiple times to ensure it offers a smooth and enjoyable experience. Make adjustments, fine-tune the difficulty, and address any issues that arise during testing.

7. Publish and share: Once you are satisfied with your level, publish it to the Super Mario Maker community. Share it with friends or upload it for others to enjoy.

Now that you have a basic understanding of creating sub levels in Super Mario Maker, let’s delve into some interesting facts about the game.

Interesting Facts:

1. The original Super Mario Maker was released for the Wii U in 2015, allowing players to create and share levels exclusively on that platform. A sequel, Super Mario Maker 2, was released for the Nintendo Switch in 2019, expanding the creative possibilities even further.

2. Super Mario Maker features assets and elements from various Mario games, including Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario World, and New Super Mario Bros. U. This allows players to create levels with different visual styles and gameplay mechanics.

3. The game encourages players to think creatively by placing limitations. For example, you cannot complete a level without at least one enemy, power-up, and goal flag.

4. Super Mario Maker has a vibrant online community where players can share and play each other’s levels. This fosters a sense of community and provides endless opportunities for players to explore new and unique levels.

5. The game has inspired countless players to create challenging and innovative levels. Some players have even become famous for their exceptionally difficult levels, attracting attention from the gaming community.

6. Super Mario Maker also features a “100 Mario Challenge” mode, where players attempt to complete 100 user-generated levels with a limited number of lives. This mode offers a unique and challenging experience for players looking for a real test of skill.

Common Questions (with answers):

1. Can I create sub levels in both Super Mario Maker and Super Mario Maker 2?

Yes, the ability to create sub levels is available in both games.

2. Are sub levels limited to a specific theme or game style?

No, you can create sub levels in any theme or game style available in the game.

3. Can I have multiple sub levels within a single main level?

Yes, you can have multiple sub levels within a main level, adding depth and complexity to your creations.

4. Can I use different themes or game styles for each sub level?

Yes, you can switch themes or game styles between sub levels to create a diverse and visually appealing experience.

5. How many sub levels can I have in a single main level?

There is no specific limit to the number of sub levels you can have in a single main level.

6. Can I add checkpoints in sub levels?

Yes, you can add checkpoints to sub levels, allowing players to save their progress and continue from a specific point.

7. Are there any restrictions on enemy placement in sub levels?

There are no specific restrictions on enemy placement in sub levels, but it’s important to ensure a balanced and fair level design.

8. Can I use power-ups in sub levels?

Yes, you can incorporate power-ups in sub levels to provide players with additional abilities and challenges.

9. Can I link sub levels together with doors and pipes?

Yes, doors and pipes are the primary means of linking sub levels together, creating a seamless gameplay experience.

10. Can I create sub levels that are entirely underwater or in the sky?

Yes, you can design sub levels with different environments, including underwater and sky-themed levels.

11. Can I change the size of sub levels?

No, sub levels have a fixed size, so you need to plan accordingly when designing your levels.

12. Can I share my levels with others online?

Yes, you can share your levels with the Super Mario Maker community, allowing others to play and enjoy your creations.

13. Can I play levels created by other players?

Absolutely! Super Mario Maker has a vast library of user-generated levels that you can explore and play.

14. Can I edit my published levels after sharing them?

No, once you publish your level, you cannot edit it. However, you can delete it and re-upload an updated version if needed.

15. Are there any online competitions or events in Super Mario Maker?

Yes, Nintendo occasionally hosts online competitions and events where players can participate and showcase their skills and creativity.

In conclusion, Super Mario Maker offers an incredible platform for players to unleash their creativity and create unique Mario levels. By incorporating sub levels, you can elevate your creations and provide players with dynamic and engaging gameplay experiences. With the vast array of tools and resources available, the possibilities are endless. So, grab your controller, let your imagination run wild, and start building your own Super Mario levels today!





