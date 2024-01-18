[ad_1]

How To Move Resident Services In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is an immensely popular life simulation game that allows players to create their own virtual island paradise. One of the most important buildings on the island is Resident Services, as it serves as the central hub for various activities and services. However, many players may find themselves wanting to relocate this crucial building to a different spot on their island. In this article, we will guide you through the process of moving Resident Services, along with some interesting facts about the game.

Moving Resident Services:

1. Unlocking the ability: To move Resident Services, you need to have achieved a 3-star rating for your island and have K.K. Slider perform a concert on your island.

2. Speak to Tom Nook: Once you have met the requirements, talk to Tom Nook, the raccoon entrepreneur who oversees island development. He will inform you about the option to move Resident Services.

3. Paying the fee: Moving Resident Services comes with a hefty price tag. The fee for relocating the building is 50,000 Bells.

4. Choosing a new location: After paying the fee, you can decide where you want to move Resident Services. Explore your island and find the perfect spot that suits your vision.

5. Confirming the move: Once you have chosen a location, talk to Tom Nook again and confirm your decision. Resident Services will then be closed for the day and move to its new location overnight.

Interesting Facts about Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

1. Time and seasons: The game follows real-time, meaning that the time and seasons in the game correspond to those in the real world. This creates a unique sense of immersion and makes the game feel alive.

2. Customization options: Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers an extensive range of customization options. You can personalize your character’s appearance, your home interior, and even design your own clothes and patterns.

3. Multiplayer capabilities: The game allows players to visit each other’s islands, either locally or online. This feature has led to a vibrant community, with players trading items, hosting events, and creating their own unique experiences.

4. Events and updates: Animal Crossing: New Horizons regularly receives updates and seasonal events, providing players with new content and activities to enjoy. This ensures that the game remains fresh and exciting even after months of playing.

5. Real-world collaborations: The game has collaborated with various brands and organizations, including fashion labels like Marc Jacobs and Valentino, as well as the Getty Museum. These collaborations introduce exclusive in-game items and promote creativity.

6. Museum and art collection: The game features a beautifully designed museum where players can donate and display various creatures, fossils, and artworks. It is a fascinating place to explore and learn about different species and historical artifacts.

Common Questions about Moving Resident Services:

1. Can I move Resident Services immediately after unlocking the ability?

No, you need to wait until the next day to initiate the move.

2. Can I move Resident Services multiple times?

Yes, you can move it as many times as you like, but each relocation will cost 50,000 Bells.

3. Will all the services be available during the move?

No, Resident Services will be closed for the day when it is being moved. Make sure to complete any necessary tasks beforehand.

4. Can I move other buildings while Resident Services is being moved?

Yes, you can still move other buildings during this time.

5. What happens to the plaza where Resident Services used to be?

The plaza will become an empty space that you can utilize for other purposes, such as creating a park or placing outdoor furniture.

6. Can I choose to move Resident Services to a different island?

No, Resident Services can only be moved within the same island.

7. Can I move Resident Services if I have outstanding loans to pay?

Yes, you can move it regardless of any outstanding loans you have.

8. How long does it take for Resident Services to move?

Resident Services will be relocated overnight, and the building will be ready the next day.

9. Will my progress be saved during the move?

Yes, the game automatically saves your progress, so you don’t need to worry about losing anything.

10. Can I move Resident Services to a location that is inaccessible to my villagers?

No, it is important to ensure that the building can be easily reached by all villagers.

11. Can I move Resident Services to a different level on my island?

No, Resident Services can only be moved on the same level as its current location.

12. Can I move Resident Services to the beach or other unconventional areas?

Unfortunately, you can only relocate Resident Services to regular land areas. It cannot be placed on the sandy beach or in the water.

13. Will moving Resident Services affect my island’s rating?

No, moving Resident Services does not affect your island’s rating. However, other factors may impact it.

14. Can I move Resident Services before achieving a 3-star island rating?

No, you need to meet the requirements and achieve a 3-star rating before the option becomes available.

15. Can I move Resident Services for free using time travel?

No, time travel does not affect the cost or process of moving Resident Services. The fee remains the same.

Moving Resident Services in Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers players the opportunity to redesign and reorganize their island to their heart’s content. Follow the steps mentioned above to make the move, and enjoy creating the perfect island paradise tailored to your preferences. Have fun building and exploring in the enchanting world of Animal Crossing!

[ad_2]



Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.