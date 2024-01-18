[ad_1]

How to Not Watch the Hosted Twitch Channel: 5 Interesting Facts

Twitch, the popular live streaming platform, has gained immense popularity over the years. With millions of users tuning in daily to watch their favorite streamers, it has become a hub for gamers, content creators, and viewers alike. However, there may be times when you wish to avoid watching the hosted Twitch channel. In this article, we will explore ways to do just that, along with some interesting facts about Twitch.

1. Utilize the Host Mode feature:

Twitch offers a feature called Host Mode that allows streamers to host another channel on their own page. If you wish to avoid watching the hosted channel, simply click on the “Chat” button on the top right corner of the screen to hide the chat window. This way, you can still enjoy your favorite streamer’s channel without being distracted by the hosted content.

2. Use the Theater Mode:

Twitch’s Theater Mode is an excellent way to focus solely on the streamer’s content, rather than the hosted channel. By clicking the “Theater Mode” button located at the bottom right corner of the video player, you can enlarge the video and remove any distractions surrounding it, including the chat window.

3. Customize your viewing experience with BetterTTV:

BetterTTV is a browser extension that enhances your Twitch viewing experience by adding additional features and customization options. With BetterTTV, you can hide the hosted channel entirely, making it easier to focus solely on the streamer you wish to watch.

4. Employ ad-blocking extensions:

While ads are an essential part of Twitch’s revenue model, they can sometimes be a hindrance when trying to avoid watching the hosted channel. By installing ad-blocking extensions on your browser, you can skip ads altogether and ensure a seamless viewing experience.

5. Explore alternative streaming platforms:

If you consistently find yourself wanting to avoid watching the hosted channel on Twitch, you may consider exploring alternative streaming platforms that do not include this feature. Platforms like YouTube Gaming or Mixer offer similar content and may be more suitable for your preferences.

Now that we’ve discussed how to not watch the hosted Twitch channel, let’s dive into some interesting facts about Twitch:

1. Twitch was initially launched as a spin-off of Justin.tv, a general streaming platform that primarily focused on live video blogging.

2. Amazon acquired Twitch in 2014 for a whopping $970 million. This acquisition further solidified Twitch’s position as the leading live streaming platform for gamers.

3. Twitch’s largest concurrent viewership record was set during the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Finals, with over 2.3 million viewers tuning in to watch the intense competition.

4. The most-watched Twitch streamer is currently Ninja, who gained fame playing Fortnite. He has amassed millions of followers and has transcended the platform to become a mainstream celebrity.

5. Twitch has expanded beyond just gaming content. It now hosts a variety of categories, including music, talk shows, creative arts, and even cooking streams.

Now, let’s address some common questions related to not watching the hosted Twitch channel:

Q1. Can I stop the hosted channel from automatically playing?

A1. Unfortunately, Twitch does not provide an option to disable the automatic hosting feature. However, using the techniques mentioned above can help you avoid watching the hosted content.

Q2. Can I block specific channels from hosting?

A2. No, Twitch does not offer an option to block specific channels from hosting. The best way to avoid watching hosted content from a particular channel is to use the aforementioned methods.

Q3. Can I completely remove the hosted channel section from the page?

A3. Twitch does not provide an option to remove the hosted channel section entirely. However, you can use Theater Mode or BetterTTV to hide the hosted content.

Q4. Will using ad-blockers affect my viewing experience on Twitch?

A4. While ad-blockers can remove ads, it is important to note that ads are an essential part of Twitch’s revenue model. By skipping ads, you may be impacting the streamer’s ability to earn revenue.

Q5. Are there any other platforms similar to Twitch but without the hosted channel feature?

A5. Yes, YouTube Gaming and Mixer are popular streaming platforms that do not have a hosted channel feature. They may be worth exploring if you wish to avoid this aspect of Twitch.

Q6. Can I watch Twitch without creating an account?

A6. Yes, you can watch Twitch content without creating an account. However, having an account allows you to interact with streamers and participate in chat.

Q7. How can I report inappropriate content on Twitch?

A7. To report inappropriate content on Twitch, click on the user’s profile, select “Report,” and provide detailed information about the issue you’ve encountered.

Q8. Can I watch Twitch on my mobile device?

A8. Yes, Twitch has a mobile app available for both iOS and Android devices, allowing you to watch your favorite streamers on the go.

Q9. Can I watch Twitch streams offline?

A9. No, Twitch streams require an internet connection to be viewed. However, some streamers may upload highlights or VODs (Video on Demand) that you can watch offline.

Q10. How can I support my favorite streamers?

A10. You can support streamers by subscribing to their channels, donating through platforms like PayPal or Patreon, or simply engaging with their content and sharing it with others.

Q11. Can I watch past broadcasts on Twitch?

A11. Yes, Twitch allows streamers to save past broadcasts as VODs, which can be accessed and watched at a later time.

Q12. Can I watch Twitch streams in different languages?

A12. Yes, Twitch offers streams in various languages, allowing you to explore content from around the world.

Q13. Do I need a high-speed internet connection to watch Twitch?

A13. While Twitch recommends a minimum internet speed of 4-6 Mbps for watching streams, a higher speed will ensure a smoother viewing experience, especially for high-quality streams.

Q14. Are there parental controls available on Twitch?

A14. Yes, Twitch offers parental controls that allow you to restrict content based on maturity ratings and block specific channels or categories.

In conclusion, if you wish to avoid watching the hosted Twitch channel, you can utilize features like Host Mode, Theater Mode, or browser extensions like BetterTTV to customize your viewing experience. Additionally, exploring alternative streaming platforms may also be a viable option. With these tips and tricks, you can enjoy Twitch on your own terms and focus solely on the content you desire.

