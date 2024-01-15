

How to Open a Screw Back Pocket Watch: A Step-by-Step Guide

Pocket watches have always been a symbol of elegance and refinement, capturing the essence of a bygone era. Opening a screw back pocket watch may seem like a daunting task, but with the right tools and knowledge, it can be a straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps of opening a screw back pocket watch, along with five unique facts about these timeless timepieces.

Step 1: Gather the necessary tools

To open a screw back pocket watch, you will need a few essential tools. These include a case wrench, which is specifically designed to remove the back cover of a watch, and a soft cloth or watchmaker’s pad to protect the watch from scratches during the process.

Step 2: Identify the type of screw back

There are different types of screw back pocket watches, so it’s important to determine which one you have before proceeding. The most common types are the “coin edge” and the “notched” screw backs. The coin edge has a smooth, rounded edge, while the notched screw back has small indentations or notches around the circumference.

Step 3: Position the watch securely

Place the watch face down on a soft cloth or watchmaker’s pad to avoid any damage. Make sure it is stable and secure before proceeding.

Step 4: Insert the case wrench

Insert the appropriate end of the case wrench into the notches or gaps on the back cover of the watch. Apply gentle pressure in a counterclockwise direction to unscrew the back cover. Be cautious not to apply too much force as it may damage the watch or the case wrench.

Step 5: Remove the back cover

Once the back cover is unscrewed, carefully lift it off the watch. Use the soft cloth or watchmaker’s pad to hold the cover to prevent any fingerprints or scratches.

Step 6: Access the watch movement

With the back cover removed, you will now have access to the inner workings of the pocket watch. Take a moment to appreciate the craftsmanship and intricate design of the timepiece.

Now that you know how to open a screw back pocket watch, let’s explore some unique facts about these beautiful timekeeping devices:

1. The first pocket watches were invented in the early 16th century and were initially worn as a pendant around the neck.

2. Pocket watches were predominantly worn by men until the late 19th century when wristwatches gained popularity among women.

3. Many pocket watches from the 17th and 18th centuries were exquisitely decorated with intricate engravings, gemstones, and miniature paintings.

4. The accuracy of pocket watches significantly improved with the introduction of the lever escapement in the 18th century.

5. Pocket watches remained a popular accessory until the early 20th century when wristwatches became more convenient and affordable.

Now, to address some common questions about opening a screw back pocket watch:

1. Can I use any type of case wrench?

It is important to use a case wrench specifically designed for watches to avoid damaging the back cover or the watch itself.

2. How tight should the back cover be screwed?

The back cover should be screwed back tightly enough to ensure it is secure and waterproof but not overly tight, as it can make future openings difficult.

3. What should I do if the back cover is stuck?

If the back cover is stuck, try using a rubber jar opener or a pair of rubber gloves to provide a better grip. If it still won’t budge, it is recommended to seek professional assistance.

4. Do I need to wind or set the watch after opening the back cover?

No, opening the back cover does not require winding or setting the watch. These actions are performed through the crown located on the side of the watch.

5. Can I clean the watch movement after opening the back cover?

It is generally not recommended for amateurs to clean the watch movement. It is a delicate process that requires specialized knowledge and tools. Consult a professional watchmaker if you think cleaning is necessary.

6. How often should I open the back cover of my pocket watch?

Only open the back cover when necessary, such as for maintenance or repairs. Frequent openings can increase the risk of damage and can compromise the water resistance of the watch.

7. Can I wear my pocket watch without the back cover?

It is not advisable to wear a pocket watch without its back cover as it exposes the movement to dust, moisture, and potential damage.

8. How can I protect my pocket watch from scratches while opening the back cover?

Using a soft cloth or a watchmaker’s pad as a protective surface can help prevent scratches during the process.

9. Can I open a screw back pocket watch with my bare hands?

It is highly unlikely to open a screw back pocket watch without the appropriate tools. Using bare hands can cause damage to the watch and potentially injure yourself.

10. Is it safe to open a vintage pocket watch?

Opening a vintage pocket watch requires extra caution due to the delicacy and potential fragility of the timepiece. It is advisable to seek professional assistance or research specific guidelines for your particular watch model.

11. Can I replace the back cover with a transparent one?

Yes, it is possible to replace the back cover with a transparent one, often made of acrylic or sapphire crystal. This allows you to admire the movement without opening the watch.

12. How should I store my pocket watch when the back cover is open?

When the back cover is open, store the watch in a clean, dry place away from dust, moisture, and direct sunlight. Consider using a soft cloth or a watch box to protect it.

13. Can I open a screw back pocket watch if I’m not a watchmaker?

With the right tools, patience, and care, anyone can open a screw back pocket watch. However, for more complex repairs or maintenance, it is always recommended to consult a professional watchmaker.

14. Are all pocket watches designed with a screw back?

No, not all pocket watches have a screw back. Some may have a hinged back cover or a snap-on back, which require different methods to open.

In conclusion, opening a screw back pocket watch can be a rewarding experience for watch enthusiasts. By following the steps outlined in this guide and arming yourself with the necessary tools, you can safely access the inner workings of your pocket watch. Remember to handle these delicate timepieces with care, appreciate their historical significance, and seek professional help when needed.





