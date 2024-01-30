How To Open Red Chests Jedi Survivor



Title: How to Open Red Chests in Jedi: Fallen Order – A Jedi Survivor’s Guide

Introduction:

Jedi: Fallen Order is an action-adventure game that takes players on an epic journey as a Jedi padawan surviving in a post-Order 66 galaxy. Throughout the game, players encounter various challenges and puzzles, including the enigmatic red chests. These chests contain valuable items, upgrades, and customization options, making them highly sought after by players. In this article, we will delve into the intricacies of opening red chests and provide you with five interesting facts and tricks to enhance your gaming experience. Additionally, we will address fifteen common questions related to red chests and conclude with some final thoughts on this specific aspect of Jedi: Fallen Order.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Force Echo Connection: Red chests are often found in areas where Force echoes can be discovered. These echoes reveal the history of fallen Jedi or important events, and their presence often suggests the proximity of a red chest. Take your time exploring and scanning your surroundings to increase your chances of finding these chests.

2. BD-1’s Holomap: Utilize BD-1’s holomap to mark unexplored areas and red chests. Whenever you come across a red chest, be sure to mark it on the holomap, which will help you keep track of your progress and revisit areas later in the game.

3. Force Push and Pull: Many red chests are located behind sealed doors or in hard-to-reach areas. Mastering the Force Push and Pull abilities is crucial for accessing these chests. Experiment with using these abilities on objects, levers, or even enemies to create pathways, open doors, or reveal hidden areas.

4. Acquiring New Abilities: Some red chests can only be accessed once you’ve acquired specific abilities, such as the double jump or wall run. Don’t get discouraged if you find a chest that seems impossible to reach; it may require revisiting the area later in the game with new abilities to unlock its contents.

5. Stim Canister Upgrades: Red chests often contain stim canister upgrades, which increase your maximum health. These upgrades are invaluable for surviving tougher battles and progressing in the game. Prioritize opening red chests to bolster your health and increase your chances of success.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Are red chests essential for completing the game?

Red chests are not essential for completing the main storyline. However, they contain valuable items, cosmetics, and upgrades that enhance your gameplay experience and increase your chances of success in battles.

2. Can red chests be revisited?

Yes, once you’ve acquired the necessary abilities, you can revisit areas to open previously inaccessible red chests.

3. How do I know if a red chest has been opened?

Once you’ve opened a red chest, it will remain open, and its contents will be added to your inventory. You can confirm whether a chest has been opened by its open lid and absence of an interaction prompt.

4. Do I need to solve puzzles to access red chests?

While some red chests are located in puzzle-based areas, not all chests require puzzle-solving. Some may simply require utilizing Force abilities or exploring hidden paths.

5. Can I obtain lightsaber customization options from red chests?

Yes, red chests often contain lightsaber customization options, including different colors, hilts, and materials. These allow you to personalize your lightsaber to your liking.

6. Can I open red chests in any order?

Yes, red chests can be opened in any order you choose. The game offers a non-linear approach, allowing players to explore at their own pace.

7. What happens if I miss a red chest?

If you miss a red chest during your initial playthrough, don’t worry. After completing the game, you can revisit previously explored areas and collect any missed chests.

8. Are red chests tied to the game’s difficulty level?

Red chests are not tied to the game’s difficulty level. Regardless of the difficulty you choose, the chests will contain the same rewards.

9. Can I open red chests during combat?

Red chests can only be opened outside of combat. Make sure you are in a safe area before attempting to open them.

10. Can I open red chests on different planets?

Yes, red chests are scattered across various planets in the game. Exploration is key to finding them.

11. Do red chests respawn?

Red chests do not respawn. Once you’ve opened a chest, its contents are permanently added to your inventory.

12. How many red chests are there in the game?

The number of red chests in the game varies depending on the planet and the areas you explore. Some planets have more chests than others.

13. Can I open red chests while playing as Cal’s companions?

No, red chests can only be opened when playing as Cal. Companions do not have access to these chests.

14. Can I open red chests without Force abilities?

Certain red chests require specific Force abilities to access. You may need to progress further in the game to acquire these abilities before opening some chests.

15. Are red chests necessary for 100% completion?

Yes, red chests contribute to the overall completion percentage of the game. If you aim for 100% completion, you will need to find and open all red chests.

Final Thoughts:

Opening red chests in Jedi: Fallen Order adds an extra layer of excitement and rewards to your gaming experience. By following the tips and tricks mentioned, you can increase your chances of discovering these chests and obtaining valuable items, upgrades, and customization options. Remember to explore thoroughly, mark areas on BD-1’s holomap, and utilize Force abilities to access hard-to-reach chests. Whether you’re a completionist or simply want to enhance your gameplay, red chests offer a rewarding challenge and contribute to the immersive world of Jedi: Fallen Order. May the Force be with you on your quest to open every red chest!



