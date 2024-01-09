

Title: How To Open Safes in Metro 2033 Redux: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction:

Metro 2033 Redux is an immersive first-person shooter video game set in a post-apocalyptic Moscow. As players traverse through the dark and treacherous tunnels of the metro system, they frequently encounter locked safes containing valuable resources. In this article, we will provide a comprehensive guide on how to open safes in Metro 2033 Redux, along with six interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will address fifteen commonly asked questions to enhance your gaming experience.

How to Open Safes in Metro 2033 Redux:

1. Obtain the Safe Cracker Skill: To open safes, players must first acquire the Safe Cracker skill. This skill can be obtained by purchasing it from Bourbon in the level “Market.”

2. Collect Safe Codes: Throughout the game, players will come across several safe codes. These codes can be found through exploration, interactions with characters, or by listening to conversations. Pay close attention to your surroundings as these codes are often hidden in notes, graffiti, or other environmental cues.

3. Use the Safe Cracker Skill: Once you have the Safe Cracker skill and the safe code, approach the desired safe and interact with it. A small circular dial with numbers will appear on the screen. Rotate the dial until the numbers align with the safe code obtained earlier.

4. Be Patient: When rotating the dial, ensure you do it slowly and with precision. Rushing may result in an incorrect combination, forcing you to start over. Take your time and pay close attention to the sound cues that indicate you are getting closer to the correct combination.

5. Utilize Accessories: Some safes in Metro 2033 Redux require additional tools or accessories to open. These can include lockpicks or other alternative methods. Ensure you have the necessary items before attempting to open such safes.

6. Save Ammunition: In Metro 2033 Redux, ammunition is a scarce resource. Instead of using bullets to force open safes, opt for the stealthy approach. Utilize the Safe Cracker skill and safe codes to avoid unnecessary combats and save precious ammunition.

Interesting Facts about Metro 2033 Redux:

1. Metro 2033 Redux is based on the novel by Dmitry Glukhovsky, which was published in 2005. The game faithfully captures the dark and atmospheric world depicted in the book.

2. Metro 2033 Redux features two distinct game modes: “Spartan” and “Survival.” “Spartan” mode offers a more action-oriented experience, while “Survival” mode focuses on resource management and survival tactics.

3. The game’s setting is inspired by the real-life Moscow Metro, which is known for its stunning architectural diversity. Each in-game metro station reflects the unique design of its real-life counterpart.

4. Metro 2033 Redux includes a moral choice system, where player decisions can influence the outcome of the story. These choices range from saving or sacrificing characters to determining the fate of entire factions.

5. The game’s protagonist, Artyom, is named after a real Russian artist, Artyom Degtyarev, who worked on the game’s concept art and helped create the game’s distinctive visual style.

6. Metro 2033 Redux received critical acclaim for its immersive storytelling, gripping atmosphere, and realistic portrayal of a post-apocalyptic world. It has become a cult classic among fans of the genre.

Common Questions about Metro 2033 Redux:

1. Can I open safes without the Safe Cracker skill?

No, the Safe Cracker skill is necessary to open safes in Metro 2033 Redux.

2. Are all safes in the game worth opening?

Not all safes contain valuable resources, but they often provide ammunition, filters, and other useful items.

3. Can I find safe codes more than once?

Safe codes are unique, and once found, they cannot be reused. However, some safes have multiple potential codes, allowing for various combinations.

4. How can I improve my chances of finding safe codes?

Explore thoroughly, interact with characters, eavesdrop on conversations, and pay attention to environmental cues for hints leading to safe codes.

5. Can I open safes in both “Spartan” and “Survival” modes?

Yes, the process of opening safes remains the same in both game modes.

6. Is there a limit to the number of safes I can open?

No, there is no limit to the number of safes you can open. However, resources are limited, so choose wisely.

7. Can I open safes without the correct code or skill?

No, attempting to open safes without the correct code or skill will result in failure.

8. Are there any consequences for failed safe combinations?

No, there are no consequences for failed safe combinations. You can retry until you find the correct code.

9. What happens if I miss a safe code?

If you miss a safe code, you may need to backtrack or explore alternative paths to find it later in the game.

10. Are there any safes that cannot be opened?

No, all safes in Metro 2033 Redux can be opened using the Safe Cracker skill and the correct code.

11. Can I trade safe codes with other characters?

No, safe codes are unique to each safe and cannot be traded with other characters.

12. Are there any safes that require additional tools?

Yes, some safes may require lockpicks or alternative tools to open. Ensure you have the necessary items before attempting to open them.

13. Can I open safes without using the Safe Cracker skill?

No, the Safe Cracker skill is necessary to open safes; however, lockpicks can be used for certain safes.

14. Can I open safes while in combat?

No, attempting to open safes during combat will leave you vulnerable to attacks. It is best to wait until you are in a safe area.

15. What should I do if I encounter a safe but don’t have the skill or code?

If you don’t have the Safe Cracker skill or the code, make a note of the safe’s location and return later when you have acquired the necessary skill or code.

Conclusion:

Opening safes in Metro 2033 Redux is an essential aspect of the game, providing valuable resources to aid your survival in the post-apocalyptic Moscow metro. By following the steps outlined in this guide and paying attention to the interesting facts about the game, you will enhance your gaming experience and unravel the secrets hidden within the safes of Metro 2033 Redux.





