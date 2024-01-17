How To Pass Down Hidden Abilities Sun And Moon

[ad_1]

How To Pass Down Hidden Abilities in Pokémon Sun and Moon

Pokémon Sun and Moon introduced a new feature that allows players to pass down hidden abilities to their Pokémon. Hidden abilities are special traits that are not normally found in a particular species of Pokémon, making them highly sought after by trainers. In this article, we will explore how to pass down hidden abilities in Pokémon Sun and Moon and provide some interesting facts about this exciting feature.

1. Breeding with a Pokémon with a Hidden Ability:

The most common method to pass down hidden abilities is through breeding. By breeding a Pokémon with a hidden ability with a compatible partner, there is a chance that the offspring will inherit the hidden ability.

2. Ditto with Hidden Ability:

Ditto is a versatile Pokémon that can breed with almost any species. If you have a Ditto with a hidden ability, it can be used to breed with other Pokémon to increase the chances of passing down the hidden ability.

3. Male Pokémon with Hidden Abilities:

In previous generations, only females had the ability to pass down hidden abilities. However, in Pokémon Sun and Moon, males can also pass down hidden abilities when bred with a Ditto or a compatible partner.

4. Ability Capsule:

The Ability Capsule is an item that allows you to change a Pokémon’s ability. However, it cannot be used to obtain a hidden ability. It can only switch between the regular abilities of a Pokémon.

5. SOS Battles:

During SOS battles, wild Pokémon can sometimes call for help. If the called Pokémon has a hidden ability, there is a small chance that the original Pokémon will also have a hidden ability. This method is a bit more unpredictable but can be a rewarding way to obtain Pokémon with hidden abilities.

6. Island Scan:

The Island Scan feature in Pokémon Sun and Moon allows players to find rare Pokémon species not typically found in the Alola region. Some of these Pokémon have hidden abilities, making Island Scan a great way to encounter Pokémon with hidden abilities.

Interesting Facts about Passing Down Hidden Abilities:

1. Hidden abilities were first introduced in Generation V, with each Pokémon having three possible abilities.

2. Some hidden abilities can only be obtained through specific events or promotions, making them even more valuable.

3. Each Pokémon species has specific hidden abilities, so not all Pokémon can have hidden abilities.

4. Hidden abilities often provide unique advantages in battle, such as increased stats or the ability to inflict status conditions.

5. Hidden abilities can sometimes change a Pokémon’s role in battle, making them more versatile and unpredictable.

6. In Pokémon Sun and Moon, a Pokémon with a hidden ability has a special icon next to its name in the summary screen.

7. Some hidden abilities are highly sought after in competitive battling, as they can give trainers an edge over their opponents.

8. Pokémon with hidden abilities are often more valuable in trading, especially if the hidden ability is rare or highly desired.

9. Breeding Pokémon with hidden abilities can be a time-consuming process, as it requires finding compatible partners and producing multiple offspring.

10. Hidden abilities are inherited differently depending on the species of Pokémon, with some having a higher chance of passing down the hidden ability than others.

11. Hidden abilities can be passed down through the Pokémon’s Egg Moves, which are moves that the offspring can learn when hatched from an Egg.

12. The Masuda Method, which involves breeding two Pokémon from different language games, can also increase the chances of obtaining a Pokémon with a hidden ability.

13. Some hidden abilities have specific strategies built around them, making them valuable assets in competitive battling.

14. Pokémon with hidden abilities are often more difficult to encounter in the wild, making breeding the most reliable method of obtaining them.

15. Hidden abilities can add an element of surprise and excitement to battles, as opponents may not expect certain moves or abilities from a Pokémon.

Common Questions about Passing Down Hidden Abilities:

1. Can I pass down a hidden ability from a male Pokémon?

Yes, in Pokémon Sun and Moon, males can also pass down hidden abilities when bred with a Ditto or a compatible partner.

2. Can the Ability Capsule be used to obtain hidden abilities?

No, the Ability Capsule can only switch between regular abilities of a Pokémon, not hidden abilities.

3. How can I increase my chances of obtaining a Pokémon with a hidden ability?

Breeding with a Pokémon that has a hidden ability and using a Ditto with a hidden ability can increase the chances of obtaining a Pokémon with a hidden ability.

4. Can I obtain a hidden ability through SOS battles?

Yes, during SOS battles, there is a small chance that the original Pokémon will have a hidden ability if the called Pokémon has one.

5. Are hidden abilities species-specific?

Yes, each Pokémon species has specific hidden abilities, so not all Pokémon can have hidden abilities.

6. Can I find Pokémon with hidden abilities through Island Scan?

Yes, some of the Pokémon encountered through Island Scan have hidden abilities.

7. Can I obtain hidden abilities through events or promotions?

Yes, some hidden abilities can only be obtained through specific events or promotions.

8. Do hidden abilities provide any advantages in battle?

Yes, hidden abilities often provide unique advantages, such as increased stats or special conditions.

9. Are Pokémon with hidden abilities more valuable in trading?

Yes, Pokémon with hidden abilities are often more valuable, especially if the hidden ability is rare or highly desired.

10. Is breeding for hidden abilities a time-consuming process?

Yes, breeding Pokémon with hidden abilities can be time-consuming as it requires finding compatible partners and producing multiple offspring.

11. Can hidden abilities be inherited through Egg Moves?

Yes, hidden abilities can be passed down through the Pokémon’s Egg Moves.

12. Does the Masuda Method increase the chances of obtaining a Pokémon with a hidden ability?

Yes, the Masuda Method can increase the chances of obtaining a Pokémon with a hidden ability.

13. Are hidden abilities important in competitive battling?

Yes, hidden abilities are highly sought after in competitive battling as they can give trainers an edge over opponents.

14. Can I encounter Pokémon with hidden abilities in the wild?

Yes, although they are more difficult to encounter, some Pokémon with hidden abilities can be found in the wild.

15. Do hidden abilities add excitement to battles?

Yes, hidden abilities can surprise opponents and add excitement to battles by introducing unexpected moves or abilities.

