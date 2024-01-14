

How to Pass Level 70 on Candy Crush: Tips, Tricks, and Strategies

Candy Crush is a popular mobile game that has captured the hearts of millions of players worldwide. With its colorful graphics and addictive gameplay, it has become a favorite pastime for many. However, as players progress through the game, they often find themselves stuck on certain levels, unable to move forward. One such level is Level 70, known for its difficulty and challenging objectives. In this article, we will discuss how to overcome this hurdle and provide some interesting facts about Candy Crush. Additionally, we will answer common questions that players frequently ask.

Tips, Tricks, and Strategies to Pass Level 70 on Candy Crush:

1. Understand the objective: In Level 70, the main objective is to clear all the jelly squares within a limited number of moves. Focus on this goal and plan your moves carefully.

2. Create special candies: Special candies, such as striped candies, wrapped candies, and color bombs, can help you clear the jelly squares more effectively. Combine them to create powerful combos.

3. Identify the tricky jellies: Some jelly squares are harder to clear than others. Keep an eye on these squares and prioritize them in your moves.

4. Use striped candies strategically: Horizontal striped candies can clear entire rows, while vertical striped candies can clear entire columns. Utilize them to your advantage by targeting the jellies that are difficult to reach.

5. Create cascading effects: By making moves that create cascading effects, you can clear multiple jellies in a single move. Look for opportunities to create chain reactions.

6. Reset the board: If you are not satisfied with the initial board layout, you can take advantage of Candy Crush’s reset feature. This will shuffle the candies and potentially provide you with a better starting position.

Interesting Facts About Candy Crush:

1. Developed by King: Candy Crush was developed by the game development company King, which was founded in 2003. It was released in 2012 and quickly gained popularity.

2. Over 1 trillion levels played: Candy Crush is one of the most played mobile games of all time. As of 2021, players have collectively completed over 1 trillion levels.

3. Revenue of over $1 billion: The success of Candy Crush is not only evident in its player base but also in its financial success. It has generated over $1 billion in revenue since its release.

4. Available in over 200 countries: Candy Crush’s popularity is truly global. It is available in over 200 countries, allowing players from all over the world to enjoy the game.

5. Over 93 million daily players: As of 2021, Candy Crush has an average of 93 million daily active players. This impressive number showcases its enduring popularity.

6. Candy Crush Saga TV show: In 2019, a live-action TV game show based on Candy Crush called “Candy Crush Saga” was aired. Contestants competed in physical challenges inspired by the game.

Common Questions About Candy Crush:

1. How many moves do I have in Level 70? You have 45 moves to complete Level 70.

2. How do I clear the chocolate squares in Level 70? To clear the chocolate squares, you need to match candies adjacent to them or use special candies to clear them in one move.

3. What is the best strategy for Level 70? Focus on creating special candies and combining them to clear the jellies. Also, pay attention to the tricky jellies and clear them first.

4. What happens if I run out of moves in Level 70? If you run out of moves without completing the objective, you will fail the level and have to retry.

5. Are there any boosters available in Level 70? No, Level 70 does not provide any boosters. You have to rely on your skills and strategic thinking to complete it.

6. Can I skip Level 70? No, you cannot skip any levels in Candy Crush. You must complete each level sequentially to progress.

7. How many jelly squares do I need to clear in Level 70? You need to clear all the jelly squares in Level 70.

8. How do I create a color bomb in Candy Crush? To create a color bomb, you need to match five candies of the same color in a row or column.

9. Are there any time limits in Level 70? No, there are no time limits in Level 70. Take your time and plan your moves carefully.

10. Can I play Candy Crush offline? No, Candy Crush requires an internet connection to play. However, you can download the game and play offline for a limited time.

11. Can I sync my progress across devices? Yes, if you connect your game to Facebook, you can sync your progress across multiple devices.

12. How do I get more lives in Candy Crush? Lives regenerate over time, but you can also ask your friends for lives or purchase them using in-game currency.

13. Can I undo a move in Candy Crush? No, once you make a move, it cannot be undone. Think strategically before making your moves.

14. Is Candy Crush free to play? Yes, Candy Crush is free to download and play. However, it offers in-app purchases for additional features and boosters.

15. How many levels are there in Candy Crush? As of 2021, Candy Crush has over 8,000 levels, with new levels being added periodically.

In conclusion, Level 70 in Candy Crush can be challenging, but with the right strategies and understanding of the game mechanics, you can overcome it. Don’t forget to create special candies, prioritize tricky jellies, and use power-ups wisely. And remember, Candy Crush is not just a game; it has fascinating facts, such as its global reach, massive player base, and impressive revenue. Keep these tips in mind, enjoy the game, and have fun crushing those candies!





