

How to Pick Up a Workbench in 7 Days to Die: A Comprehensive Guide

7 Days to Die is a popular survival game that challenges players to survive in a post-apocalyptic world infested with zombies. One of the key elements of the game is crafting, and having a workbench is crucial for creating and repairing items. However, many players struggle with picking up a workbench once it is placed. In this article, we will guide you through the process of picking up a workbench in 7 Days to Die, along with some interesting facts about the game.

How to Pick Up a Workbench:

1. Gather the necessary resources: To pick up a workbench, you need to have a claw hammer in your inventory. This tool is essential for dismantling the workbench.

2. Approach the workbench: Stand next to the workbench you wish to pick up. Ensure that you have enough space around it to maneuver.

3. Equip the claw hammer: Open your inventory and equip the claw hammer to your hotbar.

4. Right-click on the workbench: With the claw hammer selected, right-click on the workbench. A radial menu will appear.

5. Select “Pick Up”: From the radial menu, choose the “Pick Up” option. This will initiate the process of dismantling the workbench.

6. Wait for the dismantling process: After selecting “Pick Up,” a progress bar will appear indicating the dismantling process. Wait for the bar to fill completely.

7. Collect the workbench: Once the progress bar is filled, the workbench will be disassembled, and all its components will be placed back into your inventory. You can now move the workbench or place it in another location.

Interesting Facts about 7 Days to Die:

1. 7 Days to Die is an open-world sandbox game that combines elements of first-person shooters, survival horror, tower defense, and role-playing games.

2. The game features a day and night cycle, with the seventh day being the most challenging as it brings about a blood moon, where hordes of zombies attack relentlessly.

3. 7 Days to Die allows players to craft a wide variety of items, including weapons, tools, armor, and even vehicles.

4. The game offers both single-player and multiplayer modes, allowing players to team up with friends or face the challenges alone.

5. The environment in 7 Days to Die is fully destructible, allowing players to dig tunnels, create fortifications, and shape the world around them.

6. The game features a dynamic weather system, with unpredictable weather patterns that can affect gameplay and survival strategies.

Common Questions about Picking Up a Workbench:

1. Can I pick up a workbench without a claw hammer?

No, you need to have a claw hammer in your inventory to dismantle a workbench.

2. What happens to the materials used to build the workbench?

When you dismantle a workbench, all the materials used to construct it will be returned to your inventory.

3. Can I pick up a workbench that has items stored in it?

Yes, you can pick up a workbench even if it has items stored in it. The items will be returned to your inventory along with the workbench components.

4. Can I pick up a workbench in multiplayer mode?

Yes, the process of picking up a workbench is the same in both single-player and multiplayer modes.

5. Can I pick up a workbench after it has been upgraded?

Yes, you can pick up a workbench even if it has been upgraded. The materials used for the upgrade will also be returned to your inventory.

6. Can I pick up a workbench and place it in a different location?

Yes, once you have dismantled a workbench, you can move it and place it in a different location.

7. Can I pick up a workbench if it is damaged?

Yes, you can pick up a workbench regardless of its health status.

8. Can I pick up a workbench in the middle of crafting?

No, you cannot pick up a workbench while it is actively crafting an item. Wait for the crafting process to complete before attempting to dismantle it.

9. Can I pick up a workbench while it is being repaired?

No, you cannot pick up a workbench while it is being repaired. Wait for the repair process to complete before attempting to dismantle it.

10. Can I pick up a workbench in creative mode?

Yes, in creative mode, you can pick up and place workbenches without the need for a claw hammer.

11. Can I pick up a workbench and reuse it?

Yes, once you have picked up a workbench, you can place it back in your inventory and reuse it later.

12. Can I pick up a workbench in the console version of the game?

Yes, the process of picking up a workbench is the same on all platforms, including consoles.

13. Can I pick up a workbench and lose the materials if my inventory is full?

No, if your inventory is full when you dismantle a workbench, the materials will be dropped on the ground for you to pick up later.

14. Can I pick up a workbench in the presence of zombies?

Yes, you can pick up a workbench even if there are zombies nearby. However, be cautious as they may attack you during the dismantling process.

15. Can I pick up a workbench underwater?

No, you cannot pick up a workbench while underwater. Ensure you are on dry land before attempting to dismantle it.

In conclusion, picking up a workbench in 7 Days to Die is a relatively simple process that requires a claw hammer and a few simple steps. With this guide, you should now be able to efficiently move and relocate your workbenches as needed. Remember to always be prepared for potential zombie attacks during the dismantling process. Enjoy your crafting adventures in the post-apocalyptic world of 7 Days to Die!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.