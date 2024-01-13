

How to Play All Videos on a Channel in a YouTube All Plus 5 Interesting Facts

YouTube is a vast platform that hosts millions of videos across various channels. Sometimes, we come across a channel that captivates us, and we wish to binge-watch all their content. However, manually clicking on each video can be time-consuming and tedious. Fortunately, there is a way to play all videos on a channel in a YouTube playlist. Read on to discover how, along with some interesting facts about YouTube.

Playing all videos on a channel in a YouTube playlist is a relatively simple process that can save you a lot of time. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you accomplish this:

Step 1: Open the YouTube channel that you want to play all videos from.

Step 2: Click on the “Videos” tab, located below the channel’s banner.

Step 3: Scroll down until you reach the first video you want to play. Right-click on the video and select “Add to Playlist.”

Step 4: A pop-up box will appear, displaying your existing playlists. If you don’t have a playlist yet, create a new one by clicking on the “New Playlist” button.

Step 5: After creating or selecting a playlist, click on the “Add Videos” button.

Step 6: Repeat steps 3 to 5 for all the videos you want to add to the playlist.

Step 7: Once you have added all the desired videos, go to your YouTube homepage and click on the “Library” tab located on the left sidebar.

Step 8: In the Library section, click on “Playlists.”

Step 9: Locate the playlist you created or added the videos to and click on it to open.

Step 10: Click on the first video in the playlist, and it will start playing automatically.

Step 11: To enable autoplay and ensure that all videos play consecutively, click on the autoplay toggle switch on the top right corner of the video player.

Now, you can sit back and enjoy all the videos on your favorite YouTube channel without the need to manually select each one. This feature is particularly useful if you want to catch up on a series, educational content, or any other channel with a long list of videos.

Interesting Facts about YouTube:

1. YouTube’s first video: The first video ever uploaded to YouTube was titled “Me at the zoo” and was uploaded by co-founder Jawed Karim on April 23, 2005. It showcased him standing in front of elephants at the San Diego Zoo and has since garnered over 160 million views.

2. Most-watched video: The most-watched video on YouTube is currently “Baby Shark Dance” by Pinkfong. It has amassed over 11 billion views since its upload in 2016.

3. YouTube’s popularity: YouTube is the second most-visited website globally, with over two billion logged-in monthly users. It is available in 100 countries and supports 80 different languages.

4. YouTube’s impact on pop culture: Many celebrities and influencers gained fame through YouTube. Justin Bieber, for example, was discovered by talent manager Scooter Braun after Braun stumbled upon Bieber’s videos on YouTube.

5. YouTube’s revenue: In 2020, YouTube generated approximately $19.8 billion in ad revenue alone, making it a significant platform for content creators and advertisers alike.

Common Questions about Playing All Videos on a YouTube Channel:

1. Can I play all videos on a YouTube channel without creating a playlist?

No, creating a playlist is necessary to play all videos on a channel consecutively.

2. Can I add videos from multiple channels to a single playlist?

Yes, you can create a playlist and add videos from multiple channels to it.

3. Can I rearrange the order of videos in a playlist?

Yes, you can easily rearrange the order of videos by dragging and dropping them within the playlist.

4. Can I remove a video from a playlist without deleting it from YouTube?

Yes, you can remove a video from a playlist without deleting it from YouTube. Simply go to the playlist, click on the three vertical dots next to the video, and select “Remove from playlist.”

5. Can I autoplay all videos on a channel in the YouTube app?

Yes, the autoplay feature is available on the YouTube app as well. Follow the same steps to create a playlist and enable autoplay.

6. Can I shuffle the order of videos in a playlist?

Yes, you can shuffle the order of videos in a playlist by clicking on the shuffle button located on the top right corner of the video player.

7. Can I play all videos on a channel continuously without the need to create a playlist?

Unfortunately, you cannot play all videos on a channel continuously without creating a playlist.

8. Can I play all videos on a channel in reverse order?

Yes, you can reverse the order of videos in a playlist by clicking on the three vertical dots next to the playlist title, selecting “Playlist settings,” and enabling the “Reverse order” option.

9. Can I share a playlist with others?

Yes, you can share a playlist by clicking on the “Share” button below the playlist title, copying the provided link, and sharing it with others.

10. Can I play all videos on a channel in the background while using other apps?

No, YouTube restricts background playback unless you have a YouTube Premium subscription.

11. Can I download a playlist to watch offline?

Yes, YouTube Premium subscribers can download playlists for offline viewing.

12. Can I automatically add new videos from a channel to a playlist?

No, YouTube does not offer an automatic feature to add new videos from a channel to a playlist. You have to manually add them.

13. Can I create a playlist of private videos?

Yes, you can create a playlist of private videos and share it with selected individuals.

14. Can I play all videos on a channel in a loop?

Yes, you can play all videos on a channel in a loop by enabling the “Loop” option in the playlist settings.

Now armed with the knowledge to play all videos on a YouTube channel, you can make the most of your YouTube experience and explore your favorite channels effortlessly. Enjoy the vast array of content YouTube has to offer!





