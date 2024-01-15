

How To Play Career Mode In Madden 17: A Comprehensive Guide

Madden NFL 17 is a popular video game that allows players to experience the thrill and excitement of American football. One of the most engaging game modes in Madden 17 is the Career Mode, where players can take control of a player, coach, or owner and guide their team to success. In this article, we will explore how to play Career Mode in Madden 17 and provide you with six interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we have compiled a list of 15 common questions with detailed answers to help you navigate the intricacies of this mode successfully.

How to Play Career Mode in Madden 17:

1. Choose your role: When starting Career Mode, you can select to play as a player, coach, or owner. Each role offers a unique perspective and gameplay experience.

2. Create your character: If you choose to play as a player, you will have the opportunity to create your character. Customize their appearance, position, attributes, and even their backstory.

3. Join a team: Once your character is created, you will need to choose a team to join. Consider factors such as team strengths, play style, and roster needs before making a decision.

4. Set goals: In Career Mode, you will have different goals to achieve, depending on your role. These goals may include winning games, improving player attributes, or increasing team revenue.

5. Train and develop: As a player, you can participate in various training activities to improve your skills and increase your player ratings. Coaches and owners can also invest in player development through training sessions and scouting.

6. Manage your team: Coaches and owners have the responsibility of managing the team. This includes making strategic decisions, such as play calling, depth chart adjustments, and contract negotiations.

7. Play games and simulate: Depending on your preference, you can either play every game or choose to simulate some. Playing games allows you to control your character directly, while simulating offers a faster way to progress through the season.

8. Make impactful decisions: Throughout your career, you will face decisions that can influence your team’s success. These decisions may involve trading players, signing free agents, or making coaching adjustments.

9. Progress through the seasons: Career Mode allows you to experience multiple seasons, giving you the chance to see your team grow and evolve. Your decisions and performances will shape the future of your team.

10. Pursue legacy goals: Career Mode introduces legacy goals that transcend a single season. These goals encourage long-term planning and achievement, adding depth to your gameplay experience.

Interesting Facts about Madden 17:

1. Madden 17 features improved artificial intelligence, making gameplay more realistic and challenging.

2. The game includes a comprehensive player progression system, allowing you to witness the growth and development of your character.

3. Madden 17 introduces a new commentary team, featuring Brandon Gaudin and Charles Davis, to provide a fresh and dynamic broadcasting experience.

4. The game offers a wide range of customization options, allowing you to create unique team uniforms, logos, and stadiums.

5. Madden 17 showcases stunning graphics and lifelike player animations, enhancing the overall visual experience.

6. The game includes a comprehensive scouting system, enabling coaches and owners to identify and recruit promising players in the draft.

15 Common Questions about Career Mode in Madden 17:

Q1. Can I switch roles in Career Mode?

A1. No, once you choose a role, you cannot switch to another role within the same Career Mode save.

Q2. Can I control all aspects of my team as an owner?

A2. Yes, as an owner, you have control over team finances, stadium upgrades, and personnel decisions.

Q3. How do I increase my player’s attributes in Career Mode?

A3. Participate in training activities, perform well in games, and complete weekly goals to earn XP (experience points) that can be used to upgrade attributes.

Q4. Can I relocate my team as an owner?

A4. Yes, after a few seasons, you have the option to relocate your team to a different city.

Q5. Can I play with friends in Career Mode?

A5. No, Career Mode is a single-player experience.

Q6. Are there any consequences for underperforming in Career Mode?

A6. Yes, underperforming can lead to negative reactions from fans, lower player ratings, or even getting fired as a coach.

Q7. Can I negotiate contracts with players as an owner?

A7. Yes, as an owner, you can negotiate contracts with players, ensuring the team’s financial stability while keeping key players on the roster.

Q8. Can I skip games and still progress in Career Mode?

A8. Yes, you can choose to simulate games and still progress through the season.

Q9. Can I play in the Super Bowl in Career Mode?

A9. Yes, if you guide your team successfully through the playoffs, you can reach and compete in the Super Bowl.

Q10. Can I control the entire league as an owner?

A10. No, you can only control your chosen team as an owner.

Q11. How can I increase my team’s revenue as an owner?

A11. By winning games, making smart financial decisions, and investing in team infrastructure, you can increase your team’s revenue.

Q12. Can I play as an existing NFL player in Career Mode?

A12. No, you can only create and play as a custom player.

Q13. Can I play historical seasons in Career Mode?

A13. No, Career Mode focuses on the current NFL season.

Q14. Can I hire and fire coaches as an owner?

A14. Yes, as an owner, you have the authority to hire and fire coaches, shaping the team’s coaching staff.

Q15. Can I control the playbooks and strategies as a coach?

A15. Yes, as a coach, you have control over the team’s playbooks, game plans, and strategies.

In conclusion, Career Mode in Madden 17 offers an immersive experience where you can shape the destiny of your team. Whether you choose to play as a player, coach, or owner, the game provides numerous opportunities for growth, development, and success. By following the tips provided and utilizing the information shared, you can maximize your enjoyment and achieve greatness in Career Mode. So, grab your controller, step onto the virtual gridiron, and embark on a thrilling journey in Madden 17!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.