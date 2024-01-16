

How to Play Music in Ark on a Radio Channel: A Guide for Survivors

Ark: Survival Evolved is a popular survival game that immerses players in a prehistoric world filled with dinosaurs and other creatures. While surviving on an island filled with danger is exciting, sometimes you need to take a break from the intense gameplay and relax. One way to unwind is by playing music on a radio channel within Ark. In this article, we will guide you on how to play music in Ark on a radio channel and provide you with some interesting facts about the game.

Playing Music on a Radio Channel in Ark:

Step 1: Crafting the Radio

To play music on a radio channel, you first need to craft a radio. The radio can be crafted at the Smithy using 100 metal ingots, 25 crystal, and 40 cementing paste.

Step 2: Placing the Radio

Once you have crafted the radio, place it in an area where you want the music to be played. Make sure it is within reach of a power source.

Step 3: Powering the Radio

Connect the radio to a power source, such as a generator or electrical outlet, using electrical cables.

Step 4: Uploading Music Files

To play your own music, you need to upload the desired music files to your Ark game folder. The music files should be in .ogg format. You can find or convert your favorite songs to .ogg format using various online tools.

Step 5: Playing Music

Once you have uploaded your music files to the game folder, access the radio’s inventory by pressing ‘E’ on the keyboard or using the appropriate button on your console. Drag and drop the music files into the radio’s inventory.

Step 6: Enjoying the Music

To listen to the music, interact with the radio and select the ‘Play Random Track’ option. The radio will play the songs you uploaded randomly until you stop it.

Interesting Facts about Ark: Survival Evolved:

1. Ark: Survival Evolved was developed by Studio Wildcard and released in 2015. The game quickly gained popularity and has sold millions of copies worldwide.

2. The game features over 80 unique dinosaurs and creatures that players can tame, ride, and breed. Each creature has its own unique abilities and attributes.

3. Ark: Survival Evolved offers both single-player and multiplayer modes. Surviving alone or teaming up with friends in a tribe adds a new level of excitement to the game.

4. The game takes place on a vast island filled with various biomes, including jungles, deserts, and snow-capped mountains. Exploring these diverse environments is a thrilling experience.

5. Ark: Survival Evolved includes a robust building system that allows players to construct their own bases, from simple huts to massive fortresses. Building defenses is crucial to protect against hostile creatures and other players.

Common Questions about Playing Music in Ark:

1. Can I play any music on the radio in Ark?

Yes, you can upload and play any music in .ogg format on the radio in Ark.

2. How many music files can I upload to the radio?

There is no specific limit to the number of music files you can upload, but keep in mind that the more files you have, the longer it will take for each song to play.

3. Can other players hear the music from my radio?

Yes, the music played on your radio can be heard by other players within range.

4. Can I control the volume of the music played on the radio?

Unfortunately, there is no in-game option to control the volume of the music. You can adjust your computer or console’s volume settings instead.

5. Can I play music from a streaming service on the radio?

No, you cannot directly play music from streaming services on the radio. You need to upload the music files to the game folder.

6. Can I skip or repeat songs on the radio?

Currently, there is no built-in option to skip or repeat songs on the radio. The radio will play the uploaded songs randomly.

7. Can I play music while riding a dinosaur?

Yes, you can listen to the radio while riding a dinosaur. The music will play from the radio regardless of your location.

8. Can I play music on multiple radios simultaneously?

Yes, you can place multiple radios and have them play different music simultaneously.

9. How far can the radio’s music be heard?

The range of the radio’s music is limited, and players need to be within a certain distance to hear it.

10. Can I mute the radio or turn it off?

Yes, you can interact with the radio and select the ‘Stop’ option to mute or turn it off.

11. Can I use the radio to communicate with other players?

No, the radio in Ark is solely for playing music and does not function as a communication device.

12. Can I change the radio’s appearance?

No, the radio’s appearance cannot be changed or customized.

13. Can I use the radio to attract or distract dinosaurs?

No, the radio’s music does not have any effect on the behavior of dinosaurs or creatures in Ark.

14. Can I play music on the radio in Ark: Survival Evolved Mobile?

No, the radio feature is not available in the mobile version of Ark: Survival Evolved.

Playing music on a radio channel in Ark: Survival Evolved provides players with a way to relax and enjoy their time on the island. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can easily set up your own radio station and listen to your favorite tunes while surviving the dangers of the prehistoric world. So, why not take a break from the intense gameplay and let the music soothe your soul in Ark?





