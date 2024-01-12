

How To Power The Resource Surveyor In Grounded

Grounded, the survival game developed by Obsidian Entertainment, takes players on an incredible journey of survival in a micro-world filled with danger and mystery. One of the key tools in your arsenal is the Resource Surveyor, a device that helps you locate valuable resources scattered throughout the environment. However, to make the most of this handy tool, you’ll need to power it up. In this article, we will discuss how to power the Resource Surveyor in Grounded and provide you with six interesting facts about the game.

1. Build a Base and Research Station:

Before you can power the Resource Surveyor, you’ll need to establish a base and construct a Research Station. The Research Station is essential for unlocking new technologies and blueprints, including the Power Grid system required for the Resource Surveyor.

2. Discover the Power Grid Technology:

Once you have the Research Station up and running, start researching various technologies available. Look for the Power Grid technology, which will allow you to generate and distribute power throughout your base.

3. Gather Resources:

To power the Resource Surveyor, you’ll need specific resources. Collect Weed Stems, Woven Fiber, and Quartzite, as they are vital for constructing power-related components.

4. Construct the Power Station:

Using the blueprints unlocked through the Research Station, build a Power Station. This structure serves as the central hub for generating and distributing power in your base.

5. Craft the Power Transmitter:

After constructing the Power Station, it’s time to craft the Power Transmitter. This device will carry the generated power to the Resource Surveyor.

6. Connect the Resource Surveyor:

Place the Power Transmitter near the Resource Surveyor and connect them with wires. This will establish a power link between the two, allowing the Resource Surveyor to function.

Interesting Facts about Grounded:

1. Grounded is inspired by classic survival games like Don’t Starve and The Forest, but with a unique twist – it shrinks players down to the size of an ant and places them in a suburban backyard.

2. The game can be played solo or with up to three friends in online co-op, adding a cooperative element to the survival experience.

3. Obsidian Entertainment, the developers behind Grounded, are known for their work on renowned RPGs like Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds.

4. Grounded was initially released in Early Access on Xbox and PC in July 2020, allowing players to experience the game while it’s still being developed.

5. The micro-world in Grounded is filled with intricate details, from towering blades of grass to giant insects, creating a visually stunning and immersive environment.

6. Despite its small scale, Grounded offers a vast array of gameplay mechanics, including base building, crafting, resource gathering, and combat, ensuring there’s always something to do.

Common Questions about Powering the Resource Surveyor:

1. Can I power the Resource Surveyor without a base?

No, you need a base and a Research Station to unlock the Power Grid technology required for powering the Resource Surveyor.

2. How do I gather Weed Stems and Quartzite?

You can find Weed Stems by cutting down tall grass, and Quartzite can be obtained by breaking rocks with a hammer.

3. What if I don’t have enough resources to build the Power Station?

Explore the environment and gather more resources. You can also trade with the mysterious BURG.L robot to obtain additional items.

4. Can I move the Power Transmitter after connecting it to the Resource Surveyor?

Yes, the Power Transmitter can be moved if you wish to relocate your Resource Surveyor.

5. How far can I place the Power Transmitter from the Resource Surveyor?

The Power Transmitter has a limited range, so make sure to keep it relatively close to the Resource Surveyor.

6. Can I power multiple Resource Surveyors with one Power Transmitter?

Yes, you can connect multiple Resource Surveyors to a single Power Transmitter, as long as they are within range.

7. What happens if I don’t power the Resource Surveyor?

Without power, the Resource Surveyor will not function, and you won’t be able to use its valuable resource detection abilities.

8. Can I upgrade the Resource Surveyor?

No, the Resource Surveyor cannot be upgraded, but you can unlock new blueprints for other useful tools and structures through the Research Station.

9. Are there any alternative methods of resource detection in Grounded?

Yes, you can also use the Pebblet Detector, a handheld tool that helps locate resources, but it has a limited range compared to the Resource Surveyor.

10. Can I use renewable energy sources to power the Resource Surveyor?

Currently, Grounded does not feature renewable energy sources, so you’ll need to rely on the Power Station and Power Transmitter to generate and distribute power.

11. Can I dismantle the Power Station and Power Transmitter?

Yes, you can dismantle these structures if you need to relocate them or free up space in your base.

12. How do I know if the Resource Surveyor is powered?

When the Resource Surveyor is receiving power, you’ll see a small indicator light up on the device.

13. Do I need to power the Resource Surveyor continuously?

No, once you power the Resource Surveyor, it will remain functional until you disconnect the power source or dismantle the Power Transmitter.

14. Can I power the Resource Surveyor with a battery?

No, batteries in Grounded are used for other purposes and cannot power the Resource Surveyor.

15. Can I find rare resources using the Resource Surveyor?

Yes, the Resource Surveyor can detect valuable resources like Raw Science, which is used for unlocking additional blueprints.

In conclusion, powering the Resource Surveyor in Grounded is essential for uncovering valuable resources in your quest for survival. By following the steps mentioned above and collecting the necessary resources, you’ll be able to harness the power of this incredible tool and explore the micro-world with newfound efficiency. Keep in mind the interesting facts about the game and the common questions answered to enhance your gaming experience. Good luck, and happy exploring!





