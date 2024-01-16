

How To Prepare For Fantasy Football Draft

Fantasy football has become a beloved pastime for millions of people around the world. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the game, preparing for the fantasy football draft is crucial to building a winning team. In this article, we will discuss the key steps to help you prepare for your fantasy football draft and provide some interesting facts to enhance your knowledge. Additionally, we will address common questions that often arise during the draft process. Let’s dive in!

Interesting Facts about Fantasy Football:

1. Fantasy football was first played in 1962. Wilfred “Bill” Winkenbach, a limited partner in the Oakland Raiders, developed the concept as a way to keep football fans engaged throughout the season.

2. Over 60 million people participate in fantasy football leagues in the United States and Canada alone.

3. The average fantasy football player spends around nine hours per week on fantasy-related activities.

4. Fantasy football has a significant impact on television ratings. NFL games involving popular fantasy players tend to have higher viewership.

5. The term “fantasy football” is often credited to journalist and author George Plimpton, who popularized the game in the 1960s.

6. The highest-scoring fantasy football player in a single season is LaDainian Tomlinson, who scored 481.1 points in standard scoring leagues in 2006.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How important is it to mock draft before the real draft?

Mock drafting is crucial as it allows you to familiarize yourself with different strategies, player values, and draft positions. It helps you understand how the draft flows and prepares you to make better decisions during the actual draft.

2. Should I focus on drafting running backs early in the draft?

Running backs are often the most valuable players in fantasy football due to their high workload and potential for big plays. It is generally recommended to prioritize running backs, especially in the early rounds.

3. What should I consider when evaluating players for my draft?

Several factors come into play, including a player’s skill set, past performance, injury history, the team they play for, and their schedule. It’s important to analyze these factors and assess a player’s potential for the upcoming season.

4. How important is it to have a solid backup quarterback?

While having a reliable backup quarterback is beneficial, it’s not as crucial as other positions. You can often find quality quarterbacks on the waiver wire during the season, so it’s more important to focus on other positions during the draft.

5. What is the “Zero RB Strategy”?

The Zero RB Strategy involves waiting until the later rounds to draft running backs and instead focusing on wide receivers and tight ends early in the draft. This strategy is based on the belief that the running back position is more volatile and prone to injuries.

6. How should I approach drafting rookies?

Rookies can be risky, but they also present tremendous upside. Researching rookies’ college performance, their fit in the NFL system, and their opportunity for playing time is crucial when considering them in your draft.

7. Should I pay attention to bye weeks during the draft?

While bye weeks are important to manage throughout the season, they shouldn’t be a primary concern during the draft. It’s more important to draft the best available players rather than focusing on their bye weeks.

8. How many quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends should I draft?

The number of players to draft at each position depends on your league settings. However, a common strategy is to draft two to three quarterbacks, five to six running backs, five to six wide receivers, and two to three tight ends.

9. When should I consider drafting a defense and kicker?

Defense and kicker positions are typically drafted in the later rounds. It’s best to prioritize skill positions first and then select a defense and kicker based on favorable matchups and reliability.

10. Should I draft players from my favorite NFL team?

While it’s tempting to draft players from your favorite NFL team, it’s essential to separate personal bias from your fantasy football strategy. Focus on selecting players who have the best chance of producing strong fantasy numbers.

11. How much should I rely on rankings from experts?

Expert rankings can serve as a helpful guide, but it’s important to develop your own opinions based on research and analysis. Don’t be afraid to trust your instincts and make bold choices during the draft.

12. Is it possible to recover from a bad draft?

Absolutely! Fantasy football is a dynamic game, and injuries, breakout performances, and trades can drastically alter a team’s outlook. Active management, waiver wire pickups, and trades can often turn a seemingly weak team into a playoff contender.

13. What should I do during the draft to stay organized?

Creating a draft board or using a digital draft tool can help you stay organized during the draft. It allows you to track drafted players, identify positional needs, and make informed decisions quickly.

Final Thoughts:

Preparing for your fantasy football draft is crucial for building a competitive team. By understanding the game’s history, interesting facts, and addressing common questions, you can approach the draft with confidence. Remember, it’s essential to conduct mock drafts, research player performance, and stay updated on NFL news leading up to your draft day. With proper preparation and a little luck, you’ll be well on your way to fantasy football glory!





