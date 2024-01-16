

How To Prestige A Move In UFC 4: A Guide to Skill Progression

UFC 4, the latest installment in the popular mixed martial arts video game series, offers players an immersive experience where they can step into the Octagon and compete against some of the best fighters in the world. One key aspect of the game is the ability to prestige moves, which allows players to further enhance their skills and unlock new abilities. In this article, we will provide a comprehensive guide on how to prestige a move in UFC 4, along with some interesting facts about the game.

But before we dive into the details, let’s explore six interesting facts about UFC 4:

1. Enhanced Career Mode: UFC 4 features an improved career mode, where players can create their own fighter and embark on a journey from the amateur circuit to becoming a UFC champion. With a revamped progression system, players can now shape their fighter’s skills and personality, making each career unique.

2. Realistic Gameplay Mechanics: The developers have focused on delivering a more authentic fighting experience in UFC 4. The game introduces Real Player Motion Technology, which provides smoother animations and fluid movement, making fights feel more realistic and engaging.

3. Dynamic Striking Control: UFC 4 introduces a new dynamic striking control system, allowing players to have more precision and control over their strikes. This system enhances the striking aspect of the game, making each punch or kick more meaningful and impactful.

4. Grappling Overhaul: The grappling system in UFC 4 has been completely overhauled, offering players more options and strategies during ground fights. With the new system, players can execute devastating submissions, transitions, and ground-and-pound techniques, adding depth to the gameplay.

5. Online Multiplayer Modes: UFC 4 provides various online multiplayer modes, allowing players to test their skills against opponents from around the world. Whether it’s in ranked matches or friendly bouts with friends, the online component adds a competitive edge to the game.

6. Expanded Fighter Roster: UFC 4 boasts an expanded roster of fighters, including current and former UFC stars. With over 250 fighters to choose from, players can step into the shoes of their favorite athletes and compete in thrilling matchups.

Now that we have covered some interesting facts about UFC 4, let’s focus on how to prestige a move in the game.

Prestiging a move in UFC 4 is an important step in your fighter’s skill progression. It allows you to further enhance a specific move, making it more effective and devastating. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to prestige a move:

1. Train the Move: Begin by selecting the move you want to prestige from your fighter’s move list. Then, enter the training menu and choose the specific move you wish to improve.

2. Gain Experience: To prestige a move, you need to earn experience points (XP) by using it in fights. Successfully landing the move, executing combos, and winning matches will all contribute to gaining XP for that move.

3. Track Progress: Monitor your move’s progress by checking the move’s prestige bar. This bar fills up as you accumulate XP for that particular move. Once the bar is completely filled, you are ready to prestige the move.

4. Prestige the Move: When the prestige bar is full, go back to the training menu and select the move you want to prestige. You will be prompted to confirm the prestige, and upon doing so, the move will be upgraded to the next level.

5. Unlock New Abilities: Prestiging a move not only enhances its effectiveness but also unlocks new abilities associated with that move. These abilities can be game-changers, providing you with an edge over your opponents.

6. Repeat the Process: You can continue to prestige a move multiple times, further improving its effectiveness and unlocking additional abilities. Repeat the steps outlined above for each move you wish to prestige.

Now that you have a solid understanding of how to prestige a move in UFC 4, let’s address some common questions players often have:

Q1. Can I prestige multiple moves at the same time?

A1. Yes, you can prestige multiple moves simultaneously. Simply train and use different moves in fights to earn XP for each one.

Q2. Does prestiging a move affect other moves?

A2. No, prestiging a move only affects the move you choose to prestige. Other moves remain unaffected.

Q3. Are there any prerequisites for prestiging a move?

A3. No, there are no specific prerequisites other than accumulating enough XP to fill the prestige bar.

Q4. Can I prestige moves in all game modes?

A4. Yes, you can prestige moves in Career Mode, Online Matches, and other game modes where move progression is enabled.

Q5. Do I lose my prestiged moves if I start a new career?

A5. No, prestiged moves are tied to your profile, not a specific career. You will retain your prestiged moves even if you start a new career.

Q6. Can I reset a prestiged move if I don’t like the upgrades?

A6. No, once you prestige a move, there is no option to reset or revert it. Make sure to choose the move you want to prestige carefully.

Q7. Can I use prestiged moves in online matches?

A7. Yes, prestiged moves can be used in online matches, giving you an advantage over opponents who haven’t prestiged their moves.

Q8. Are there any limitations on prestiging moves?

A8. No, you can prestige any move in the game, provided you earn enough XP for that move.

Q9. Do I need to reach a specific level to prestige moves?

A9. No, there is no specific level requirement for prestiging moves. It solely depends on accumulating enough XP for the move.

Q10. Can I prestige moves in the middle of a career mode?

A10. Yes, you can prestige moves at any point during your career mode. Simply access the training menu and follow the steps outlined above.

Q11. Are there any rewards for prestiging moves?

A11. While prestiging moves doesn’t provide direct rewards, it enhances your fighter’s abilities and unlocks new moves, which can significantly impact your performance in fights.

Q12. Can I prestige moves of all fighters in the game?

A12. Yes, you can prestige moves for any fighter in the game, including those from the expanded roster.

Q13. How many times can I prestige a move?

A13. You can prestige a move multiple times, each time further enhancing its effectiveness and unlocking new abilities.

Q14. Can I prestige moves offline?

A14. Yes, you can prestige moves in offline game modes, such as Career Mode and Exhibition Matches.

Q15. Do I need to prestige moves to be successful in the game?

A15. While prestiging moves can provide significant advantages, it’s not a requirement to be successful in UFC 4. Skill, strategy, and timing also play crucial roles in achieving victory.

In conclusion, prestiging moves in UFC 4 is a vital aspect of skill progression, allowing players to enhance their abilities and unlock new moves. By following the step-by-step guide provided above, you can effectively prestige your moves and gain a competitive edge in the Octagon. Enjoy the journey as you shape your fighter’s skills and rise to the top of the UFC ranks!





