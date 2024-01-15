How To Put Away Weapon Fallout New Vegas



How to Put Away Weapons in Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout: New Vegas is a post-apocalyptic role-playing game that offers players a vast open-world environment to explore. As you navigate through the Wasteland, you’ll come across numerous weapons to aid you in your adventures. However, knowing how to properly put away your weapon can sometimes be confusing. In this article, we will guide you through the process of putting away your weapon in Fallout: New Vegas, along with some interesting facts about the game.

Putting away your weapon in Fallout: New Vegas is a simple process. To holster your weapon and put it away, follow these steps:

1. Press the “Tab” key on your keyboard to access the Pip-Boy menu.

2. Navigate to the “Items” tab within the Pip-Boy menu.

3. Select your currently equipped weapon from the list of items.

4. Choose the “Holster” option to put away your weapon.

By following these steps, you can easily put away your weapon when you no longer need it. This is especially useful when interacting with non-hostile NPCs or when you simply want to have a peaceful stroll through the Wasteland.

Interesting Facts about Fallout: New Vegas:

1. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, Fallout: New Vegas is a direct sequel to Fallout 3 and the fourth installment in the Fallout series.

2. The game is set in the year 2281, four years after the events of Fallout 3, and takes place in the Mojave Desert of post-apocalyptic Nevada.

3. Fallout: New Vegas features multiple factions, each with their own unique storylines and quests, allowing players to shape the outcome of the game based on their choices.

4. The game introduces the “Hardcore” mode, which adds additional challenges such as the need to eat, drink, and sleep to survive.

5. Fallout: New Vegas received critical acclaim for its deep narrative, memorable characters, and immersive world, garnering numerous Game of the Year awards.

6. The game’s development was led by Josh Sawyer, who also worked on Fallout: New Vegas’ predecessor, Fallout: Van Buren, the canceled third installment of the series.

Common Questions about Putting Away Weapons in Fallout: New Vegas:

1. Can you put away your weapon without accessing the Pip-Boy menu?

No, accessing the Pip-Boy menu is necessary to put away your weapon.

2. Can you put away your weapon while in combat?

Yes, you can holster your weapon even during combat by following the same steps mentioned earlier.

3. Can you draw your weapon quickly after putting it away?

Yes, you can draw your weapon quickly by pressing the corresponding key/button for equipping your weapon.

4. What happens if you put away your weapon in the middle of a fight?

If you holster your weapon during combat, you won’t be able to use it until you equip it again.

5. Can you accidentally shoot NPCs while your weapon is holstered?

No, holstered weapons do not pose a threat to NPCs, ensuring a peaceful interaction.

6. Are there any advantages to putting away your weapon?

Holstering your weapon can help prevent accidental attacks, maintain a non-threatening stance, and improve your overall immersion in the game.

7. Can you put away specific weapon types, such as melee weapons or firearms?

Yes, you can put away any type of weapon in Fallout: New Vegas, including melee weapons, firearms, and explosives.

8. How do you know if your weapon is holstered?

When your weapon is holstered, it will no longer appear in your character’s hand or on their back.

9. Can you customize the holstering animation?

No, the holstering animation is standard and not customizable in Fallout: New Vegas.

10. Can you holster multiple weapons simultaneously?

No, you can only holster one weapon at a time in Fallout: New Vegas.

11. Are there any penalties for leaving your weapon drawn for an extended period?

No, there are no penalties for keeping your weapon drawn in terms of gameplay mechanics.

12. Can you put away your weapon while wearing Power Armor?

Yes, you can holster your weapon while wearing Power Armor by following the same steps mentioned earlier.

13. Can companions also put away their weapons?

Yes, companions can also put away their weapons using the same method as the player character.

14. Can you holster your weapon while swimming?

No, you cannot holster your weapon while swimming in Fallout: New Vegas.

15. Can you put away your weapon during dialogue scenes?

No, your weapon remains drawn during dialogue scenes, as it does not interfere with the conversation.

By following these simple steps, you can easily put away your weapon in Fallout: New Vegas, allowing for peaceful interactions and a more immersive experience in the vast post-apocalyptic world. Remember to explore all the unique factions and storylines the game has to offer while making your way through the Mojave Desert. Happy gaming!





