

How to Put Snapcode on Instagram Story: A Step-by-Step Guide

Snapchat’s Snapcodes are an excellent way to connect with friends and followers quickly. With a single scan, users can add you on Snapchat, follow your stories, and stay connected. However, did you know that you can also put your Snapcode on your Instagram story? In this article, we will guide you through the process of adding your Snapcode to your Instagram story and provide you with five unique facts about Snapcodes. Additionally, we will answer 14 common questions related to this topic.

How to Put Snapcode on Instagram Story:

Step 1: Open Snapchat

Launch the Snapchat app on your smartphone and tap on your profile icon at the top left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Access Your Snapcode

On your profile page, you will find a yellow QR code-like image known as your Snapcode. Tap on it to reveal more options.

Step 3: Export Your Snapcode

Once you tap on your Snapcode, a preview will appear. Tap on the share icon at the bottom of the screen.

Step 4: Save Snapcode to Your Camera Roll

From the options that appear, select “Save to Camera Roll” to save your Snapcode as an image on your device.

Step 5: Open Instagram

Now, open the Instagram app on your smartphone and tap on your profile icon at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 6: Create an Instagram Story

On your profile page, swipe right or tap on the “Your Story” button at the top left corner to create a new Instagram story.

Step 7: Add Snapcode to Your Story

Swipe up or tap on the sticker icon at the top of the screen. In the sticker options, select “Gallery” or “Photos” to access your camera roll. Locate and select the Snapcode image you previously saved.

Step 8: Resize and Position

Once you have added your Snapcode to your story, you can resize it by pinching or dragging it with your fingers. Position it wherever you find it most suitable on your story.

Step 9: Share Your Story

When you are satisfied with the placement of your Snapcode, tap on the “Your Story” button at the bottom to share your Instagram story with your Snapcode.

Now that you know how to put your Snapcode on your Instagram story, let’s explore some unique facts about Snapcodes:

1. Customization: You can customize your Snapcode by adding a profile picture or Bitmoji. This personalization feature allows you to make your Snapcode more distinctive and recognizable.

2. Scanning from Gallery: Snapchat also enables users to scan Snapcodes directly from their photo gallery. This option is useful if you have received a Snapcode image from someone and want to add them on Snapchat quickly.

3. Snapcode URLs: Each Snapcode has a unique URL associated with it. By adding “.com/” followed by your Snapcode username to the end of “https://www.snapchat.com/add/,” you can create a clickable link to share your Snapcode outside of Snapchat.

4. Offline Scanning: Unlike QR codes, Snapcodes can be scanned offline without an internet connection. This feature comes in handy when you want to add someone on Snapchat in areas with limited or no internet connectivity.

5. Snapcode Analytics: Snapchat provides users with metrics on the number of scans their Snapcodes receive. This valuable data allows you to gauge the reach and effectiveness of your Snapcode promotions.

Common Questions about Putting Snapcode on Instagram Story:

1. Can I put someone else’s Snapcode on my Instagram story?

Yes, you can add anyone’s Snapcode to your Instagram story, including your friends, influencers, or even celebrities.

2. Can I change the size of my Snapcode on my Instagram story?

Yes, you can resize your Snapcode on your Instagram story by pinching or dragging it.

3. Can I add multiple Snapcodes to my Instagram story?

Yes, you can add multiple Snapcodes to your Instagram story by repeating the steps mentioned above for each Snapcode.

4. Can I add a Snapcode to an existing Instagram story?

No, you cannot add a Snapcode to an existing Instagram story. You can only add it while creating a new story.

5. Can I add a Snapcode to a video on my Instagram story?

Yes, you can add a Snapcode to both photos and videos on your Instagram story.

6. Can I remove my Snapcode from my Instagram story?

Yes, you can remove your Snapcode from your Instagram story by tapping on it and selecting the delete option.

7. Can I add a Snapcode to a highlight on my Instagram profile?

No, currently, you can only add Snapcodes to Instagram stories and not highlights.

8. Can I put my Snapcode on someone else’s Instagram story?

No, you can only add your Snapcode to your own Instagram story.

9. Can I add a Snapcode to an Instagram story from a different Snapchat account?

Yes, you can add a Snapcode from any Snapchat account to your Instagram story.

10. Can I add a Snapcode to my Instagram bio?

No, currently, Instagram does not support adding Snapcodes to bios.

11. Can I scan a Snapcode from an Instagram story?

No, you cannot scan a Snapcode directly from an Instagram story. You can only scan Snapcodes within the Snapchat app.

12. Can I add a Snapcode to my Instagram story without having Snapchat installed?

No, you need to have the Snapchat app installed on your device to access and save your Snapcode.

13. Can I add a Snapcode to my Instagram story from a computer?

No, currently, you can only add a Snapcode to your Instagram story through the mobile app.

14. Can I add a Snapcode to my Instagram story without having an active Snapchat account?

No, you need to have an active Snapchat account to generate and access your Snapcode.

In conclusion, adding your Snapcode to your Instagram story is a great way to connect with your Instagram followers on Snapchat. By following the step-by-step guide provided above, you can easily showcase your Snapcode on your Instagram story and enhance your social media presence. Remember, Snapcodes offer unique customization options and offline scanning capabilities, making them a powerful tool for expanding your Snapchat network.





