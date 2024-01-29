

Title: How To Put The Hylian Hood Down: A Comprehensive Guide for Zelda Gamers

Introduction:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an immersive and visually stunning game that captivates players with its vast open world. One of the many exciting features of the game is the ability to customize the appearance of Link, the protagonist, by equipping various armor pieces. Among these is the iconic Hylian Hood, which can be worn to protect Link from the elements. However, many players find themselves wondering how to put the hood down for a different look. In this article, we will provide a step-by-step guide on how to accomplish this, along with interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions related to the Hylian Hood.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Hylian Hood is not just a cosmetic item; it offers protection against cold weather, making it useful in certain areas of the game where frigid temperatures pose a threat.

2. To put the Hylian Hood down, you need to equip an item called the Ancient Helmet, which is a rare and powerful piece of armor that provides significant defense.

3. The Ancient Helmet is obtained by completing the “Robbie’s Research” side quest, which requires you to find and return Ancient materials to the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab.

4. Once you have the Ancient Helmet, equip it alongside the Hylian Hood. This will automatically put the hood down, revealing Link’s face and hair.

5. It is worth noting that the Hylian Hood will automatically be put down whenever Link enters a cutscene or interacts with NPCs, even without wearing the Ancient Helmet. This allows for more immersive storytelling and character interactions.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Q: Can I put the Hylian Hood down without the Ancient Helmet?

A: No, equipping the Ancient Helmet is essential to put the Hylian Hood down.

2. Q: Where can I find the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab?

A: The Akkala Ancient Tech Lab is located northeast of Akkala Tower, near the Akkala Citadel Ruins.

3. Q: How do I obtain the Ancient materials required for the “Robbie’s Research” quest?

A: Ancient materials can be found in various locations, such as shrines, guardian remains, and ancient enemies. They can also be purchased from certain merchants.

4. Q: Can I still benefit from the Hylian Hood’s cold resistance when I put it down?

A: No, putting the hood down removes its protective effects. Therefore, it is important to consider the environmental conditions before deciding to put it down.

5. Q: Does putting the Hylian Hood down affect gameplay or story progression?

A: No, putting the hood down is purely a cosmetic change and does not impact gameplay or story progression in any way.

6. Q: Can I put the hood down for other armor sets as well?

A: No, the ability to put the hood down is exclusive to the Hylian Hood and cannot be done with other armor pieces.

7. Q: Can I change the appearance of the Hylian Hood?

A: No, the appearance of the Hylian Hood cannot be altered. It will always resemble its iconic design.

8. Q: Will Link’s hair be visible when the hood is put down?

A: Yes, when the Hylian Hood is put down, Link’s hair will be fully visible, allowing for a different visual experience.

9. Q: Can I toggle between having the hood up and down?

A: No, once you equip the Ancient Helmet, the Hylian Hood will remain down until you unequip the helmet.

10. Q: Are there any other armor pieces that can be combined with the Ancient Helmet to change Link’s appearance?

A: Yes, you can experiment with different armor combinations to create unique looks, but the Hylian Hood is the only piece that can be put down.

11. Q: Does putting the hood down impact Link’s stealth abilities?

A: No, putting the hood down does not affect Link’s stealth abilities or gameplay mechanics.

12. Q: Can I dye the Hylian Hood?

A: No, unlike other armor pieces in the game, the Hylian Hood cannot be dyed.

13. Q: Can I use the Hylian Hood’s cold resistance ability while wearing a different helmet?

A: No, the cold resistance ability is specific to the Hylian Hood and cannot be transferred to other helmets.

14. Q: Can I sell or discard the Hylian Hood once I have the Ancient Helmet?

A: Yes, once you have the Ancient Helmet, the Hylian Hood becomes redundant and can be sold or discarded if desired.

15. Q: Are there any other benefits to wearing the Ancient Helmet besides putting the hood down?

A: Yes, the Ancient Helmet provides excellent defense and grants the “Ancient Proficiency” set bonus, which increases damage against Guardians and ancient enemies.

Final Thoughts:

The ability to put the Hylian Hood down in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild adds a new level of personalization and immersion to the game. By following the steps outlined in this guide, players can enjoy a different visual experience while still benefiting from the hood’s protective abilities when needed. Experimenting with different armor combinations and exploring the vast world of Hyrule will provide countless hours of enjoyment for avid gamers. So grab your Ancient Helmet, put that hood down, and embark on your next adventure as the legendary Hero of Hyrule!



