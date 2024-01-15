

How to Reapply for Instagram Shopping plus 5 Unique Facts

Instagram Shopping has become an essential tool for businesses to sell their products and connect with potential customers. With the ability to tag products directly in posts and stories, it offers a seamless shopping experience for users. However, getting approved for Instagram Shopping is not always easy. In this article, we will guide you through the process of reapplying for Instagram Shopping and provide you with five unique facts about this popular feature.

Reapplying for Instagram Shopping:

1. Understand the reasons for rejection: Before reapplying for Instagram Shopping, it is important to understand why your application was initially rejected. Common reasons include not complying with Instagram’s commerce policies, not having a business account, or not meeting the eligibility criteria.

2. Review Instagram’s commerce policies: Familiarize yourself with Instagram’s commerce policies and ensure that your business complies with them. These policies include guidelines on prohibited items, intellectual property rights, and the use of misleading information.

3. Convert to a business account: Instagram Shopping is only available for business accounts. If you haven’t already, convert your personal account to a business account. This can be done in the settings section of your Instagram profile.

4. Ensure your business is eligible: To be eligible for Instagram Shopping, your business must be located in a supported market, comply with Instagram’s merchant agreement and commerce policies, and have a domain connected to your business. Make sure your business meets all these criteria before reapplying.

5. Improve your Instagram presence: Instagram considers the overall quality and appeal of your Instagram presence when reviewing applications for Instagram Shopping. Work on improving your account by posting high-quality content, engaging with your audience, and using relevant hashtags.

Unique Facts about Instagram Shopping:

1. Instagram Shopping is not available in every country: While Instagram Shopping is widely accessible, it is not available worldwide. As of now, it is available in over 50 countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and many countries in Europe. Make sure you check if your country is eligible before applying.

2. You can tag up to five products per image or 20 products per carousel: Instagram allows you to tag multiple products in a single post or story. This feature is particularly useful for businesses that offer a range of products or want to showcase different variations of a product.

3. Instagram Shopping can increase your reach and visibility: By utilizing Instagram Shopping, you can reach a wider audience and increase your visibility. When users tap on a product tag, they are directed to a product description page where they can learn more about the product and make a purchase.

4. You can create shopping collections: Instagram allows you to create collections of products that users can save for future reference. This feature is useful for businesses that offer a variety of products and want to provide a personalized shopping experience for their customers.

5. Instagram Shopping supports checkout: In certain countries, Instagram Shopping now supports checkout, allowing users to complete their purchase directly within the app. This feature reduces friction in the buying process and enhances the overall shopping experience.

Common Questions about Instagram Shopping:

1. How long does it take to get approved for Instagram Shopping?

The approval process can take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks, depending on Instagram’s review process.

2. Can I apply for Instagram Shopping if I have a personal account?

No, Instagram Shopping is only available for business accounts.

3. What are the main reasons for rejection?

Common reasons for rejection include not complying with commerce policies, not having a business account, or not meeting eligibility criteria.

4. Can I reapply for Instagram Shopping if my application is rejected?

Yes, you can reapply after making the necessary changes to comply with Instagram’s policies and eligibility criteria.

5. Can I sell services on Instagram Shopping?

No, Instagram Shopping is designed for physical products and does not support the sale of services.

6. Can I change my personal account to a business account?

Yes, you can convert your personal account to a business account in the settings section of your Instagram profile.

7. Can I sell handmade products on Instagram Shopping?

Yes, you can sell handmade products on Instagram Shopping as long as they comply with Instagram’s commerce policies.

8. Are there any fees for using Instagram Shopping?

Instagram does not charge any fees for using Instagram Shopping, but there may be transaction fees associated with payment processing.

9. Can I use Instagram Shopping for affiliate marketing?

No, Instagram Shopping is not intended for affiliate marketing. It is designed for businesses to sell their own products.

10. Can I use Instagram Shopping if I have an online store on a different platform?

Yes, you can use Instagram Shopping even if you have an online store on a different platform. Instagram allows you to connect your product catalog from various e-commerce platforms.

11. Can I use Instagram Shopping for physical stores?

Yes, you can use Instagram Shopping to promote products in your physical store. Simply tag the products in your posts to direct users to more information and encourage them to visit your store.

12. Can I tag the same product in multiple posts?

Yes, you can tag the same product in multiple posts to increase its visibility and reach.

13. Can I use Instagram Shopping for sponsored posts?

Yes, you can use Instagram Shopping for sponsored posts as long as the products comply with Instagram’s commerce policies.

14. Can I use Instagram Shopping for digital products?

No, Instagram Shopping is designed for physical products and does not support the sale of digital products.

In conclusion, reapplying for Instagram Shopping requires understanding the reasons for rejection, complying with Instagram’s commerce policies, and optimizing your Instagram presence. By following these steps and adhering to the eligibility criteria, you can increase your chances of getting approved for this valuable feature. Remember, Instagram Shopping offers unique opportunities for businesses to showcase their products and connect with their target audience.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.