

How to Remove Phone Number From Facebook Messenger App

Facebook Messenger is a popular messaging app that allows users to connect and communicate with friends and family. However, sometimes you may want to remove your phone number from the app for various reasons, such as privacy concerns or simply wanting to disconnect from the platform. In this article, we will guide you on how to remove your phone number from Facebook Messenger app and also provide you with some unique facts about this messaging platform.

Removing your phone number from Facebook Messenger app is a simple process. Here are the steps you need to follow:

1. Open the Facebook Messenger app on your smartphone.

2. Tap on your profile picture located in the upper left corner of the screen.

3. Scroll down and select “Account Settings.”

4. Tap on “Phone Number.”

5. Tap on the phone number you want to remove.

6. Tap on “Remove Phone.”

By following these steps, you can easily remove your phone number from the Facebook Messenger app.

Now, let’s dive into some unique facts about Facebook Messenger:

1. Facebook Messenger was initially released as a standalone app in 2011, separate from the Facebook app. It aimed to provide a dedicated messaging platform for Facebook users.

2. With over 1.3 billion users worldwide, Facebook Messenger is one of the most widely used messaging apps globally.

3. Facebook Messenger supports various features like voice and video calls, group chats, and even games that can be played within the app.

4. In 2014, Facebook acquired WhatsApp, another popular messaging app, but the two platforms continue to operate independently.

5. Facebook Messenger introduced end-to-end encryption for its Secret Conversations feature in 2016, ensuring enhanced privacy and security for its users.

Now, let’s move on to the common questions about removing phone numbers from Facebook Messenger:

1. Will removing my phone number from Facebook Messenger delete my account?

No, removing your phone number only removes it from the app. Your Facebook account will remain unaffected.

2. Can I still use Facebook Messenger without a phone number?

Yes, you can continue using Facebook Messenger with your Facebook account even if you remove your phone number.

3. Can I add a new phone number after removing the existing one?

Yes, you can add a new phone number to your Facebook Messenger app at any time.

4. Will removing my phone number from Facebook Messenger affect my contacts?

Removing your phone number won’t delete your contacts. However, they might not be able to find you on Messenger using your phone number anymore.

5. Can I still receive messages from friends if I remove my phone number?

Yes, you can still receive messages from your friends on Facebook Messenger using your Facebook account.

6. Will removing my phone number affect my Messenger settings?

No, removing your phone number won’t affect your Messenger settings or any other aspects of the app.

7. Can I remove my phone number from Facebook Messenger without deleting the app?

Yes, you can remove your phone number from Facebook Messenger without deleting the app.

8. Can I remove my phone number from Facebook Messenger using a computer?

No, you can only remove your phone number from Facebook Messenger using the mobile app.

9. Will removing my phone number affect my Facebook profile?

No, removing your phone number from Messenger won’t have any impact on your Facebook profile.

10. Can I remove multiple phone numbers from Facebook Messenger?

Yes, you can remove multiple phone numbers one by one from the Messenger app.

11. Can I remove my phone number from Facebook Messenger permanently?

Yes, removing your phone number from Messenger is a permanent action, and you can’t undo it.

12. Will removing my phone number log me out of Facebook Messenger?

No, removing your phone number won’t log you out of Facebook Messenger. You can continue to use the app with your Facebook account.

13. Can I still use Messenger features like voice and video calls after removing my phone number?

Yes, removing your phone number won’t affect any of the Messenger features, including voice and video calls.

14. Will removing my phone number affect my Messenger chats or conversation history?

No, removing your phone number won’t affect your Messenger chats or conversation history. Everything will remain intact.

In conclusion, removing your phone number from Facebook Messenger is a simple process that can be done within the app’s settings. It won’t affect your Facebook account, and you can still use Messenger with your Facebook profile. Remember, Messenger offers a range of features and continues to evolve to meet the communication needs of its vast user base.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.