

How to Remove Reel From Instagram: A Step-by-Step Guide

With the introduction of Instagram Reels, users can create and share short, entertaining videos with their followers. However, there may come a time when you want to remove a Reel from your profile. Whether it’s because you’ve changed your mind about the content or you simply want to declutter your feed, removing a Reel is a straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps of removing a Reel from Instagram, along with some unique facts about Reels.

How to Remove a Reel from Instagram:

1. Open the Instagram app on your smartphone and go to your profile page by tapping on your profile picture at the bottom right of the screen.

2. Locate the Reel you want to remove and tap on it to open it in full screen.

3. Once the Reel is open, tap on the three dots (…) at the bottom right corner of the screen.

4. A menu will appear with several options. Tap on “Delete” from the list.

5. Instagram will ask for your confirmation to delete the Reel. Tap on “Delete” again to confirm.

6. The Reel will be permanently removed from your profile and cannot be recovered.

Five Unique Facts about Instagram Reels:

1. Instagram Reels was launched globally in August 2020 as a direct response to the growing popularity of TikTok. It offers similar features, such as the ability to record and edit short videos with music and effects.

2. Reels can be up to 30 seconds long and can be shared to your feed, Explore page, or to your Instagram Story.

3. Instagram Reels has a dedicated section on the Explore page, where users can discover trending Reels from various creators. This provides an opportunity for users to gain exposure and reach a wider audience.

4. In addition to the standard editing tools, Reels offers several creative features, including augmented reality effects, countdown timers, and the ability to align multiple clips seamlessly.

5. Reels also has a remix feature, allowing users to create duets or collaborations with other Reels. This feature fosters a sense of community and encourages engagement among creators.

Common Questions about Removing Reels from Instagram:

1. Can I remove a Reel without deleting my entire Instagram account? Yes, you can remove a Reel without affecting your Instagram account in any other way.

2. Can I remove a Reel that someone else has posted? No, you can only remove Reels that you have posted on your own profile. You cannot delete someone else’s Reel.

3. Can I recover a deleted Reel? No, once you delete a Reel, it cannot be recovered. Make sure to consider your decision before deleting.

4. Can I hide a Reel instead of deleting it? No, Instagram does not currently offer an option to hide Reels. You can only delete them.

5. Will deleting a Reel remove all its likes and comments? Yes, deleting a Reel will remove all the likes, comments, and views associated with it.

6. Can I delete multiple Reels at once? No, you have to delete each Reel individually.

7. Does deleting a Reel affect my follower count? No, removing a Reel does not impact your follower count.

8. Can I delete a Reel from a computer? No, you can only delete Reels from the Instagram app on your smartphone.

9. Can I remove a Reel from my profile without deleting it completely? No, deleting a Reel is the only way to remove it from your profile.

10. Can I edit a Reel after posting it? Yes, you can edit the caption, cover image, and other details of a posted Reel, but you cannot edit the actual video.

11. Can I delete a Reel that is part of a highlight? Yes, you can delete a Reel from a highlight without deleting the entire highlight.

12. Can I delete a Reel if it’s been shared to my Story? Yes, you can delete a Reel from your Story without deleting it from your profile.

13. Can I delete a Reel if it’s been shared to the Explore page? Yes, you can delete a Reel from the Explore page without deleting it from your profile.

14. Can I delete a Reel that has been featured on the Instagram Reels Explore page? Yes, you can delete a Reel from the Explore page without any restrictions.

Removing a Reel from Instagram is a simple process that allows you to have control over the content you share on your profile. Whether you want to delete a Reel due to a change of heart or to maintain a clean feed, following the steps outlined above will help you achieve your goal. Remember to consider your decision carefully, as deleted Reels cannot be recovered.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.