

How To Repair Weapons In Fortnite Save The World: A Comprehensive Guide

Fortnite Save the World is an action-packed game that requires players to defend against waves of enemies using a wide range of weapons. As you battle your way through intense missions, your weapons will inevitably face wear and tear. It’s crucial to know how to repair your weapons to ensure they remain in top condition and continue to pack a punch. In this article, we will guide you through the process of repairing weapons in Fortnite Save the World, along with six interesting facts about the game.

Repairing Weapons in Fortnite Save the World:

1. Gather materials: To repair weapons, you will need to collect two primary materials – Mechanical Parts and NaBs (Nuts and Bolts). Mechanical Parts can be obtained by breaking down cars, rocks, or any other mechanical objects you find in the game. NaBs, on the other hand, can be acquired by destroying vehicles or searching toolboxes.

2. Access your inventory: Press the “I” key (PC), “Options” button (PlayStation), or “Menu” button (Xbox) to open your inventory.

3. Navigate to the “Crafting” tab: In your inventory, locate the “Crafting” tab, usually found on the left side of the screen.

4. Select the weapon to repair: Scroll through your weapons until you find the one you want to repair.

5. Click on “Repair” option: Once you have selected the weapon, choose the “Repair” option. This will initiate the repair process.

6. Confirm the repair: A confirmation window will appear, displaying the number of Mechanical Parts and NaBs required for the repair. If you have the necessary materials, click on the “Confirm” button to proceed. If not, you will need to gather more materials.

7. Wait for the repair to complete: After confirming the repair, a progress bar will appear. It indicates the time remaining for the repair to finish. Once the progress bar reaches 100%, your weapon will be fully repaired and ready for battle.

Interesting Facts about Fortnite Save the World:

1. Fortnite Save the World was the original game mode released by Epic Games. It was later followed by the immensely popular Battle Royale mode.

2. The game features four different classes – Soldier, Constructor, Ninja, and Outlander. Each class has unique abilities and skills, allowing players to choose their preferred playstyle.

3. Fortnite Save the World was initially released as a paid game but transitioned to a free-to-play model in 2020.

4. The game’s storyline revolves around a storm that has caused 98% of the world’s population to disappear. Players take on the role of commanders who must defend against husks, zombie-like creatures controlled by the storm.

5. Fortnite Save the World offers a wide variety of weapons, ranging from assault rifles and shotguns to rocket launchers and swords. Each weapon has its own durability and can be upgraded through crafting.

6. The game encourages cooperative play, allowing up to four players to team up and tackle missions together.

Common Questions about Repairing Weapons in Fortnite Save the World:

1. Can I repair weapons during a mission?

No, weapon repairs can only be done in your inventory between missions.

2. What happens if my weapon breaks during a mission?

If your weapon breaks, it becomes temporarily unusable. You can switch to another weapon or rely on other means of defense until the mission is completed.

3. Are there any weapons that cannot be repaired?

No, all weapons in Fortnite Save the World can be repaired as long as you have the necessary materials.

4. How can I gather Mechanical Parts and NaBs more efficiently?

Breaking down cars and searching mechanical objects in cities or industrial areas is an effective way to obtain Mechanical Parts. For NaBs, focus on destroying vehicles and searching toolboxes.

5. Can I repair weapons indefinitely?

Yes, as long as you have the required materials, you can repair weapons as many times as needed.

6. Can I repair weapons without Mechanical Parts or NaBs?

No, both Mechanical Parts and NaBs are essential for the repair process. Make sure to gather enough materials before attempting to repair your weapons.

7. Can I repair weapons while playing in a team?

Yes, you can repair your weapons even when playing with others. Simply access your inventory and follow the repair process as usual.

8. Do I need to repair weapons after every mission?

It depends on the durability of your weapons and the amount of damage they sustain during missions. It’s advisable to check their condition regularly and repair if necessary.

9. Can I repair weapons that are dropped by other players?

No, you can only repair weapons that you personally own and have in your inventory.

10. What happens if I don’t repair my weapons?

If you don’t repair your weapons, their effectiveness will gradually decrease, making it harder to defeat enemies efficiently.

11. Can I repair traps and other fortifications?

No, the repair function is only applicable to weapons. Traps and fortifications can be rebuilt between missions using appropriate materials.

12. Are there any other ways to obtain Mechanical Parts and NaBs?

Yes, completing missions and side quests often rewards players with these materials. Additionally, you can find them as loot in chests or by recycling unwanted weapons.

13. Can I repair weapons in Battle Royale mode?

No, the repair feature is exclusive to Fortnite Save the World. It is not available in Battle Royale mode.

14. Can I trade weapons that need repair with other players?

Yes, you can trade weapons regardless of their condition. However, it’s important to note that repairs are individual responsibilities.

15. Are there any other benefits to repairing weapons?

Repairing weapons not only restores their durability but also maintains their full potential damage output. It ensures that you can effectively take down enemies during intense battles.

Repairing weapons in Fortnite Save the World is a vital aspect of ensuring your arsenal remains in top shape. By following the simple steps outlined above, you can keep your weapons in pristine condition and continue your fight against the storm. Stay prepared, stay vigilant, and save the world, commander!





