

Title: How to Replay Missions in Spider-Man PS4: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction:

Spider-Man PS4 is considered one of the best superhero games of all time, offering players an immersive open-world experience filled with thrilling missions and an engaging storyline. However, many players often wonder if it’s possible to replay missions in the game. In this article, we will explore the various methods to replay missions in Spider-Man PS4, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions related to this specific gaming topic.

Replaying Missions in Spider-Man PS4:

1. New Game Plus (NG+): One of the most exciting features introduced in Spider-Man PS4 is the New Game Plus mode. Once you have completed the game’s main story, you can start a new game with all your unlocked skills, suits, and gadgets. This mode allows you to replay missions at your leisure while retaining your progress and equipment.

2. Chapter Select: If you don’t want to start an entirely new game, Spider-Man PS4 offers a Chapter Select option once you’ve completed the main story. This feature allows you to jump back to any specific chapter and replay the missions within it. It’s a great way to relive your favorite moments or complete any unfinished objectives.

3. Missions Menu: Another way to replay missions in Spider-Man PS4 is through the Missions Menu. By accessing this menu, you can view a list of all the completed missions in the game. From here, you can select any mission and replay it to your heart’s content. This method is particularly useful if you want to focus on specific missions and not necessarily play through the entire story again.

4. DLC Missions: Spider-Man PS4 also offers downloadable content (DLC) missions, such as “The City That Never Sleeps” expansion. Once you have completed these additional missions, you can revisit them anytime by accessing the respective DLC menu. This provides even more replayability and extends the game’s overall experience.

5. Photo Mode: Although not directly related to replaying missions, Spider-Man PS4’s advanced Photo Mode is worth mentioning. This feature allows players to capture stunning in-game moments, including those from missions. You can revisit your saved photos and relive the incredible action and breathtaking scenes at any time, adding a unique dimension to your overall gameplay experience.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Spider-Punk Suit: One of the most sought-after suits in Spider-Man PS4 is the Spider-Punk suit. To unlock it, you need to complete all the missions related to the “Spider-Punk” storyline. Once acquired, you can wear this suit and fully embrace your inner punk rock superhero.

2. Suit Powers: Each suit in Spider-Man PS4 comes with its own unique Suit Power. These powers can significantly enhance your combat abilities, allowing you to deal with enemies in various creative ways. Experimenting with different suit powers during mission replays can add a fresh perspective to the gameplay.

3. Skill Trees: Throughout the game, you earn experience points (XP) that can be used to unlock new skills and abilities. Replaying missions can be a great opportunity to test out different skill combinations and playstyles, maximizing your effectiveness in combat.

4. Difficulty Levels: Spider-Man PS4 offers various difficulty levels, including Easy, Normal, and Spectacular. If you’re looking for an added challenge during mission replays, consider increasing the difficulty level. This will test your skills to the limit and provide a more intense gaming experience.

5. Secret Photo Ops: As you swing through New York City, keep an eye out for Secret Photo Ops hidden throughout the game world. These collectibles unlock additional content and can be found during both the main story and side missions. Replaying missions allows you to hunt for any missed Secret Photo Ops and complete your collection.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I replay missions before completing the main story?

No, you can only replay missions after completing the main story.

2. Will replaying missions affect my progress or achievements?

No, replaying missions will not affect your progress or achievements. Your main story completion and other accomplishments remain intact.

3. Can I change the difficulty level when replaying missions?

Yes, you can change the difficulty level at any time during mission replays, allowing you to adjust the challenge to your preference.

4. Can I skip cutscenes during mission replays?

Yes, you have the option to skip cutscenes during mission replays if you wish to focus solely on gameplay.

5. Can I replay DLC missions using the New Game Plus mode?

Yes, DLC missions can be replayed using the New Game Plus mode, allowing you to experience the additional content again with all your unlocked skills and equipment.

6. Can I replay specific sections of a mission?

Unfortunately, Spider-Man PS4 does not offer the option to replay specific sections of a mission. You can only replay the mission in its entirety.

7. Can I earn XP and level up during mission replays?

No, mission replays do not grant XP or allow you to level up further. However, you can still utilize your unlocked skills and gadgets during these replays.

8. Can I replay side missions and activities?

Yes, you can replay both main story missions and side missions using the available replay methods in Spider-Man PS4.

9. Will replaying missions change the story outcome?

No, replaying missions will not alter the outcome of the main story. The story progression remains the same.

10. Can I switch between suits during mission replays?

Yes, you can switch between suits freely during mission replays, allowing you to fully utilize the suit powers and customize your gameplay experience.

11. Are there any rewards for replaying missions?

While replaying missions does not yield additional rewards, it provides an opportunity to improve your skills, experiment with different approaches, and relive exciting moments.

12. Can I replay missions on a different save slot?

No, mission replays are tied to the save slot you originally completed the mission on. You cannot select a different save slot for replays.

13. Can I replay missions while using a different suit from my initial playthrough?

Yes, you can choose any unlocked suit to wear during mission replays, providing a fresh look and feel to your gameplay.

14. Can I replay missions in co-op or multiplayer mode?

Spider-Man PS4 does not offer co-op or multiplayer modes. All mission replays are single-player experiences.

15. Is there a limit to the number of times I can replay missions?

No, there is no limit to how many times you can replay missions in Spider-Man PS4. You can replay missions as many times as you like, whenever you want.

Final Thoughts:

Replaying missions in Spider-Man PS4 offers players an opportunity to relive their favorite moments, try different playstyles, and maximize their gaming experience. Whether you choose to embark on a New Game Plus, use Chapter Select, or access the Missions Menu, the game provides flexible options to suit your preferences. With the addition of DLC missions and the captivating Photo Mode, Spider-Man PS4 offers endless hours of enjoyment, ensuring that players can continue their web-slinging adventures even after completing the main story. So, swing back into action and explore the vibrant world of Spider-Man PS4 once again!



