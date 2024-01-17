[ad_1]

How to Save in Pokemon Sun and Moon: A Comprehensive Guide

Pokemon Sun and Moon have taken the world by storm since their release, captivating millions of players with their stunning graphics, thrilling battles, and captivating storyline. With so much to explore and do in the Alola region, it’s crucial to know how to save your progress and ensure that your hard-earned Pokemon and items are safe. In this article, we will guide you through the various methods of saving in Pokemon Sun and Moon, along with six interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will answer fifteen common questions that players often have about saving in Pokemon Sun and Moon.

Saving Your Progress:

1. Save Option: The most traditional and straightforward method of saving is by using the in-game save option. Simply press the X button to open the menu, select the Save option, and choose a save file to overwrite or create a new one.

2. Pokemon Center: Another reliable way to save your progress is by visiting a Pokemon Center. Interact with the PC in the corner, select “Save,” and follow the prompts to save your game.

3. Autosave Feature: Pokemon Sun and Moon introduced the autosave feature, which automatically saves your progress after significant events, battles, or trades. However, it’s essential to note that autosave doesn’t save during cutscenes or while in the middle of battles.

Interesting Facts about Pokemon Sun and Moon:

1. Alola Region: Pokemon Sun and Moon are set in the Alola region, inspired by Hawaii. The region’s unique culture, diverse landscapes, and tropical ambiance make it a refreshing change of pace from previous Pokemon games.

2. New Pokemon: The games introduce 81 new Pokemon species, including the starters Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio, as well as Alolan forms of some familiar Pokemon like Vulpix and Exeggutor.

3. Rotom Dex: In Pokemon Sun and Moon, your Pokedex is inhabited by a mischievous Rotom, turning it into the Rotom Dex. It provides helpful advice, keeps track of your current objectives, and even allows you to take pictures with it.

4. Z-Moves: Z-Moves are powerful attacks unique to each Pokemon type. By obtaining a Z-Crystal and having a compatible Pokemon hold it, you can unleash devastating Z-Moves during battles.

5. Ultra Beasts: Alongside the new Pokemon, Pokemon Sun and Moon introduce Ultra Beasts, mysterious and powerful creatures from another dimension. Capturing them is an exciting challenge for trainers.

6. Expanded Online Features: The games offer various online features, including online battles, trading, and the Festival Plaza, where players can interact with each other and participate in minigames.

Common Questions about Saving in Pokemon Sun and Moon:

1. Can I save my game during a battle?

No, you cannot save your game during a battle. Make sure to save before entering a battle to avoid losing progress.

2. Can I save while in a Pokemon Center?

Yes, interacting with the PC in any Pokemon Center allows you to save your game.

3. Can I have multiple save files in Pokemon Sun and Moon?

Yes, you can create multiple save files by choosing different slots when saving your game.

4. Can I save during a cutscene?

No, you cannot save during a cutscene. It’s best to complete the cutscene before saving your progress.

5. Can I save during a trade?

No, you cannot save during a trade. Ensure that both parties are satisfied with the trade before proceeding.

6. Can I save during an online battle?

No, you cannot save during an online battle. Complete the battle before saving your progress.

7. Can I save my game at any time?

While you can save your game at most times, there are certain situations, such as battles and cutscenes, where saving is disabled.

8. Can I save my game before evolving my Pokemon?

Yes, it’s recommended to save before evolving your Pokemon to ensure that you don’t miss out on any valuable moves or abilities.

9. Will my progress be saved if my battery dies?

Yes, the game automatically saves your progress with the autosave feature, ensuring you don’t lose significant progress if your battery dies.

10. Can I save my game during a trial or Grand Trial?

No, saving during trials or Grand Trials is disabled to maintain the challenge and integrity of the gameplay.

11. Can I save my game on a different device?

No, Pokemon Sun and Moon can only be saved on the device where the game is being played.

12. Can I save my game if I turn off my console?

Yes, saving your game before turning off your console will ensure that your progress is saved.

13. Can I save my game during a Totem Pokemon battle?

No, saving during a Totem Pokemon battle is disabled. Ensure that you’re adequately prepared before engaging in these battles.

14. Can I save my game during a cutscene triggered by pressing A?

Yes, you can save your game during these types of cutscenes.

15. Can I save my game during a battle against Ultra Beasts?

No, saving during battles against Ultra Beasts is disabled. It’s best to save before engaging in these battles.

By following these saving methods and being aware of the game’s limitations, you can ensure that your progress in Pokemon Sun and Moon is always secure. So, grab your Poke Balls, embark on your Alolan adventure, and remember to save your game frequently to preserve your hard-earned accomplishments.

