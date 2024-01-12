

How to Save Videos From Instagram Without Watermark

Instagram is a popular social media platform that allows users to share photos and videos with their followers. While it is easy to save photos from Instagram, saving videos without the watermark can be a bit tricky. However, with the right tools and techniques, you can save your favorite Instagram videos without the annoying watermark. In this article, we will discuss how to save videos from Instagram without watermark, along with some unique facts about the platform.

1. Using Third-Party Apps:

There are several third-party apps available that allow you to save Instagram videos without the watermark. Apps like “Regrammer” and “InstaSaver” can be easily downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store. These apps provide a user-friendly interface and allow you to save videos to your device’s gallery without any watermarks.

2. Using Online Websites:

If you don’t want to install any additional apps on your device, you can use online websites to save Instagram videos without watermarks. Websites like “DownloadGram” and “SaveFrom” allow you to paste the video’s URL and download it directly to your device. These websites are free to use and provide you with the option to save videos in different resolutions.

3. Using Instagram Video Downloader:

Another way to save videos from Instagram without watermarks is by using Instagram video downloader websites. These websites are specifically designed to download videos from Instagram without any watermarks. You can simply paste the video URL and choose the resolution before downloading the video to your device.

4. Using Screen Recorders:

If you are unable to find a suitable app or website to save videos without watermarks, you can use screen recording tools. Most smartphones have built-in screen recording features that allow you to record the Instagram video while playing it on your device. Once recorded, you can trim or edit the video to remove any unwanted parts.

5. Saving Videos as IGTV:

If you are an Instagram creator, you can save your own videos without watermarks by posting them as IGTV. IGTV videos are not watermarked and can be easily saved by tapping on the three dots at the bottom of the video and selecting the “Save” option.

Unique Facts About Instagram:

1. Instagram was launched in October 2010 and gained immense popularity within a short span of time. It currently has over 1 billion active users.

2. The most followed Instagram account is owned by Instagram itself, with over 412 million followers. The account primarily showcases popular posts and content from across the platform.

3. The most-liked photo on Instagram is a picture of an egg, which currently has over 54 million likes. The post aimed to break the record for the most-liked photo on Instagram, surpassing Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement.

4. Instagram Stories, a feature similar to Snapchat, was launched in August 2016. It quickly became popular and now has over 500 million daily active users.

5. The first photo ever posted on Instagram was a picture of a dog taken by one of the co-founders, Kevin Systrom. The photo was uploaded on July 16, 2010, and Instagram has come a long way since then.

Common Questions About Saving Videos Without Watermark:

1. Can I save Instagram videos without watermarks on my iPhone?

Yes, you can use third-party apps or online websites to save Instagram videos without watermarks on your iPhone.

2. Are there any legal implications of saving Instagram videos without watermarks?

As long as you are not using the videos for commercial purposes or claiming them as your own, saving Instagram videos without watermarks for personal use is generally considered acceptable.

3. Can I save Instagram videos without watermarks on Android devices?

Yes, there are various apps and online websites available for Android devices that allow you to save Instagram videos without watermarks.

4. Do I need to create an account on third-party apps or websites to save Instagram videos without watermarks?

No, most third-party apps and websites do not require you to create an account. You can simply paste the video URL and download it without any watermarks.

5. Are there any limitations on the resolution of the saved videos without watermarks?

The resolution of the saved videos without watermarks depends on the original video. Most apps and websites provide options to download videos in different resolutions.

6. Can I save Instagram videos without watermarks on my computer?

Yes, you can use online websites specifically designed for downloading Instagram videos without watermarks on your computer.

7. Are the third-party apps and websites safe to use?

While most third-party apps and websites are safe to use, it is always recommended to read reviews and ensure the apps or websites are trustworthy before downloading or using them.

8. Can I save Instagram videos without watermarks from private accounts?

No, saving videos from private accounts without the owner’s permission is not possible due to privacy settings.

9. Can I save Instagram videos without watermarks in batches?

Most apps and websites allow you to save multiple videos without watermarks, but it depends on the specific app or website’s features.

10. Can I save Instagram videos without watermarks in different formats?

The format of the saved videos depends on the original video. However, most apps and websites provide options to save videos in common formats like MP4.

11. Can I save Instagram videos without watermarks on older versions of Instagram?

Yes, the methods mentioned above should work on older versions of Instagram as well.

12. Can I save Instagram videos without watermarks from other users’ accounts?

Yes, you can save videos from other users’ public accounts without watermarks using the methods mentioned in this article.

13. Can I save Instagram videos without watermarks on my iPad?

Yes, the methods mentioned earlier can be applied to iPads as well.

14. Is it possible to save Instagram videos without watermarks on Instagram’s website?

No, Instagram’s website does not provide an option to save videos without watermarks. You will need to use third-party apps or websites for this purpose.

In conclusion, saving videos from Instagram without the annoying watermark is possible through various methods such as using third-party apps, online websites, Instagram video downloader, or screen recorders. Always remember to respect the privacy settings and terms of use while saving videos from Instagram.





