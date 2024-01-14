

How to See Follower Requests on Twitter: A Step-by-Step Guide

Twitter is a popular social media platform that allows users to share their thoughts, stay updated with the latest news, and connect with like-minded individuals. One of the essential features of Twitter is the ability to control who can follow your account. In this article, we will guide you on how to see follower requests on Twitter, along with five unique facts about the platform. Additionally, we will address 14 common questions related to this topic.

How to See Follower Requests on Twitter:

1. Log in to your Twitter account using your username and password.

2. Once you are logged in, click on your profile picture located at the top right corner of the Twitter homepage.

3. From the drop-down menu, select “Settings and privacy.”

4. In the left sidebar, click on “Privacy and safety.”

5. Scroll down until you find the “Followers” section.

6. Within this section, click on the toggle button next to “Protect your Tweets” to enable it. This step is necessary to receive follower requests.

7. Once you have enabled “Protect your Tweets,” you will start receiving follower requests. You will be notified about new requests through email and push notifications on your mobile device.

8. To view these requests, go back to the “Followers” section under “Privacy and safety.”

9. Here, you will find a list of all the accounts that have requested to follow you.

10. To accept a follower request, click on the “Accept” button next to the account’s name.

11. To deny a follower request, click on the “Deny” button.

12. You can also choose to ignore the request by selecting the “Ignore” button, which allows you to neither accept nor deny the request.

5 Unique Facts about Twitter:

1. Twitter was founded in March 2006 by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams. It was initially developed as an SMS-based platform called “twttr” before its official launch as Twitter.

2. The first tweet was sent by Jack Dorsey on March 21, 2006. It read, “just setting up my twttr.”

3. Twitter’s logo, the blue bird, is named “Larry” after Larry Bird, the former professional basketball player.

4. The platform has a limit of 280 characters per tweet, which was initially set at 140 characters until November 2017.

5. Twitter has over 330 million monthly active users, making it one of the most popular social media platforms worldwide.

14 Common Questions about Follower Requests on Twitter:

1. Can I see follower requests on Twitter without enabling tweet protection?

No, you need to enable “Protect your Tweets” to receive follower requests.

2. Will my current followers be affected if I enable tweet protection?

No, your current followers will not be affected. They will still be able to view your tweets.

3. Can I see pending follower requests on the Twitter mobile app?

Yes, you can view pending follower requests on both the Twitter website and the mobile app.

4. Can I accept or deny follower requests from the Twitter mobile app?

Yes, you can accept or deny follower requests from both the Twitter website and the mobile app.

5. Can I see the profile of the accounts that have requested to follow me?

Yes, you can view the profile of the accounts that have requested to follow you before accepting or denying them.

6. How long does it take for a follower request to expire?

Follower requests on Twitter do not expire. They will remain in the “Followers” section until you accept or deny them.

7. Can I set specific criteria for who can request to follow me?

No, Twitter does not provide the option to set specific criteria for follower requests. It is an all-or-nothing setting.

8. Can I block someone who has sent me a follower request?

Yes, you can block someone who has sent you a follower request by visiting their profile and selecting the “Block” option.

9. Can someone I’ve denied a follower request to still see my tweets?

No, someone you’ve denied a follower request to will not be able to see your tweets unless your account is public.

10. Can I receive follower requests even if my tweets are public?

Yes, you can still receive follower requests even if your tweets are public. However, enabling tweet protection provides an extra layer of privacy.

11. Can I see the follower requests I’ve accepted or denied in the past?

No, once you accept or deny a follower request, it is not stored or visible in your account.

12. Can I change my mind after accepting or denying a follower request?

No, once you accept or deny a follower request, it cannot be reversed. You would need to manually follow or unfollow the account.

13. Can I receive notifications for follower requests on my mobile device?

Yes, you can receive push notifications for follower requests on your mobile device if you have enabled it in your Twitter settings.

14. Can I still receive direct messages from someone I’ve denied a follower request to?

No, if you deny a follower request from an account, they will not be able to send you direct messages.





