

How to See People You Liked on Facebook Dating: A Guide

Facebook Dating is a feature within the social media platform that allows users to connect with potential partners based on shared interests, preferences, and mutual friends. With its growing popularity, many users are curious about how they can see the people they have shown interest in. In this article, we will discuss how to see people you liked on Facebook Dating, along with five unique facts about this feature. Additionally, we will address some common questions users often have.

How to See People You Liked on Facebook Dating:

1. Open the Facebook app on your mobile device.

2. Tap on the three horizontal lines in the bottom-right corner to access the menu.

3. Scroll down and tap on “Dating” (represented by a heart icon).

4. You will be redirected to the Facebook Dating interface.

5. Tap on the profile icon in the top-right corner.

6. Select “Liked You” from the drop-down menu.

7. Here, you will find a list of profiles of people who have shown interest in you.

Five Unique Facts about Facebook Dating:

1. Secret Crush: Facebook Dating offers a unique feature called “Secret Crush,” where users can select up to nine Facebook friends or Instagram followers that they are interested in. If the interest is mutual, both parties will be notified.

2. Integration with Events and Groups: Facebook Dating allows users to connect with people who have similar interests by integrating with Facebook Events and Groups. This feature helps users find potential matches based on shared activities or gatherings.

3. Safety Features: Facebook Dating focuses on providing a safe and secure experience. Users can share their date plans and live location with a trusted friend through the “Share Your Plans” feature. Additionally, users can block and report anyone who displays inappropriate behavior.

4. No Swiping: Unlike most dating apps, Facebook Dating does not involve swiping left or right. Instead, users can browse through profiles and directly engage with potential matches by liking or commenting on specific sections of their profiles.

5. Photo Verification: Facebook Dating aims to minimize catfishing and fake profiles by implementing a photo verification feature. Users can choose to verify their profile by taking a selfie within the app, which will then be compared to their existing profile pictures.

Common Questions about Facebook Dating:

1. Is Facebook Dating free?

Yes, Facebook Dating is free to use for all Facebook users.

2. Can I use Facebook Dating without my Facebook friends knowing?

Yes, Facebook Dating operates separately from your main Facebook profile, and your friends will not be notified or have access to your dating activity.

3. Can I message someone I haven’t matched with on Facebook Dating?

No, messaging is only available between mutual matches on Facebook Dating.

4. Can I link my Instagram account to Facebook Dating?

Yes, you can connect your Instagram account to your Facebook Dating profile to showcase your photos and further personalize your dating experience.

5. Can I block someone on Facebook Dating?

Yes, you can block and report anyone who displays inappropriate behavior on Facebook Dating.

6. Can I delete my Facebook Dating profile without deleting my main Facebook profile?

Yes, you can delete your Facebook Dating profile separately from your main Facebook profile.

7. Can I see who viewed my Facebook Dating profile?

No, Facebook Dating does not provide a feature to see who viewed your profile.

8. Can I search for specific interests or preferences on Facebook Dating?

Yes, you can filter potential matches based on interests, preferences, and location on Facebook Dating.

9. Can I edit my Facebook Dating profile information?

Yes, you can edit your Facebook Dating profile information at any time by selecting the pencil icon on your profile.

10. Can I report someone for spam or inappropriate behavior on Facebook Dating?

Yes, you can report any suspicious or inappropriate behavior on Facebook Dating by selecting the three dots on the user’s profile and choosing the relevant option.

11. Can I delete a conversation on Facebook Dating?

Yes, you can delete a conversation on Facebook Dating by selecting the three dots within the chat and choosing “Delete Conversation.”

12. Can I change my Facebook Dating location?

Yes, you can change your location on Facebook Dating by going to your profile settings and updating your location information.

13. Can I turn off Facebook Dating notifications?

Yes, you can customize your notification settings for Facebook Dating by going to your profile settings and selecting “Notifications.”

14. Can I reactivate my Facebook Dating profile after deleting it?

No, once you delete your Facebook Dating profile, you will not be able to reactivate it. However, you can create a new profile if you wish to use the feature again.

In conclusion, Facebook Dating provides users with a platform to explore potential romantic connections. By following the steps mentioned above, you can easily see the people you liked on Facebook Dating. Moreover, the unique features and safety measures offered make it an appealing option for those seeking meaningful relationships in the digital age.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.