

How to See Who Liked Your YouTube Videos: A Comprehensive Guide

YouTube has become a hub for creators to share their content and engage with their audience. As a creator, it’s essential to understand who is engaging with your videos and showing their appreciation through likes. In this article, we will explore how to see who liked your YouTube videos and provide you with five unique facts about YouTube likes. Additionally, we will address fourteen common questions regarding this topic.

How to See Who Liked Your YouTube Videos:

1. Go to the YouTube Studio: Start by navigating to the YouTube Studio on your desktop. This is where you can access all the analytics related to your videos.

2. Click on “Analytics”: Once in the YouTube Studio, click on the “Analytics” tab on the left-hand side menu.

3. Select “Reach Viewers”: Within the “Analytics” section, choose “Reach Viewers” from the options available.

4. Open “Likes and Dislikes”: Scroll down until you find the “Likes and Dislikes” section and click on it. Here, you will find the number of likes received on your videos.

5. View individual likes: To see who liked your videos, click on the number of likes. This will show you a list of the users who liked your video.

Five Unique Facts about YouTube Likes:

1. Anonymous likes: YouTube provides the option for users to like a video anonymously. This means that not all likes will be attributed to a specific user.

2. No notification for likes: Unlike comments or subscribers, YouTube does not send notifications to creators when someone likes their video. You have to manually check the analytics to see who liked your videos.

3. Private likes: Some users have their likes set to private in their YouTube settings. This means that even though they liked your video, their like will not be visible to anyone.

4. Like to view ratio: Analyzing the ratio of likes to views can provide insights into how engaging your video is. A high like to view ratio indicates that viewers are enjoying your content.

5. Engaging with likers: Knowing who liked your videos allows you to engage with them. Consider acknowledging their support by replying to their comments or even creating content based on their interests.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can you see who liked your YouTube videos anonymously?

Yes, some users have the option to like videos anonymously, which means their likes will not be attributed to a specific user.

2. Can you see who liked your YouTube videos on mobile?

Yes, you can view the number of likes on your YouTube videos through the YouTube Studio app on your mobile device.

3. Does YouTube notify you when someone likes your video?

No, YouTube does not send notifications for individual likes. You have to manually check the analytics to see who liked your videos.

4. Can you find out who liked your YouTube videos years later?

Yes, YouTube keeps a record of the likes on your videos, so you can always go back and see who liked your videos, even years later.

5. Can you remove a like from your YouTube video?

No, as a creator, you cannot remove individual likes from your YouTube videos.

6. Can you see who disliked your YouTube videos?

No, YouTube does not provide any information about who disliked your videos.

7. Can you see who liked your YouTube videos if they have their likes set to private?

No, if a user has their likes set to private, their like will not be visible to anyone.

8. Can you sort the list of users who liked your YouTube videos?

Currently, YouTube does not offer the option to sort the list of users who liked your videos.

9. Can you block someone who liked your YouTube videos?

No, you cannot block someone solely based on them liking your videos. Blocking is only possible for users who have engaged with your channel in other ways.

10. Can you see who liked your YouTube videos if you have a private account?

Yes, as a creator, you can still see who liked your videos even if your account is set to private.

11. Can you see who liked your deleted YouTube videos?

No, once a video is deleted, you will no longer have access to its analytics, including information about who liked it.

12. Can you see who liked your YouTube videos if you have fewer than 100 subscribers?

Yes, the number of subscribers does not impact your ability to see who liked your videos.

13. Can you see who liked your YouTube videos on other users’ channels?

No, you can only see the likes on your own videos, not on other users’ channels.

14. Can you see who liked your YouTube videos in real-time?

No, YouTube analytics are not updated in real-time. The data may take some time to reflect the latest likes on your videos.

Understanding who likes your YouTube videos is crucial for building relationships with your audience and creating content that resonates with them. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily see who liked your videos and engage with your viewers to foster a strong community.





