

How to Sell Scentsy on Facebook: A Guide to Success

With the rise of social media, selling products online has become easier than ever. Facebook, being the largest social media platform, offers a vast audience to showcase and sell your Scentsy products. In this article, we will discuss effective strategies to sell Scentsy on Facebook, along with some unique facts about the company. Additionally, we will answer 14 commonly asked questions about selling Scentsy on this platform.

Selling Scentsy on Facebook:

1. Create a Business Page: To establish a professional presence, create a dedicated business page for your Scentsy business. This will allow you to separate your personal and business interactions.

2. Showcase Product Photos: High-quality images of your Scentsy products are essential for attracting potential buyers. Ensure that your product photos are well-lit, visually appealing, and accurately represent the items.

3. Engage with Your Audience: Interact with your followers by responding to comments, messages, and inquiries promptly. Engage in conversations, share tips, and offer personalized recommendations to build trust and loyalty.

4. Share Testimonials and Success Stories: Encourage satisfied customers to share their positive experiences with your Scentsy products. By showcasing testimonials, you can build credibility and instill confidence in potential buyers.

5. Host Facebook Live Events: Utilize Facebook Live to host virtual parties or events to showcase your Scentsy products. This allows your audience to interact with you in real-time, ask questions, and make purchases directly.

Unique Facts about Scentsy:

1. Safety First: Scentsy products are designed with safety in mind. Instead of using traditional candles with an open flame, Scentsy utilizes a low-watt light bulb or heating element to melt the wax, making it a safer alternative for homes with children or pets.

2. Extensive Fragrance Collection: Scentsy offers a wide range of fragrances, including floral, fruity, and seasonal scents. With over 100 fragrances to choose from, there is something for everyone’s taste.

3. Personalization Options: Scentsy allows customers to personalize their warmers by selecting from various designs and styles. This customization option allows individuals to match their decor and express their unique style.

4. Long-Lasting Scents: Scentsy wax bars are carefully formulated to provide long-lasting fragrance. Each bar can last up to 50-80 hours, ensuring that your customers can enjoy their favorite scents for an extended period.

5. Supportive Community: Scentsy is more than just a product; it is a community of passionate individuals. As a Scentsy consultant, you will have access to a supportive network of fellow consultants who are always willing to share their knowledge and experiences.

Common Questions about Selling Scentsy on Facebook:

1. Can I sell Scentsy on my personal Facebook profile?

Yes, you can sell Scentsy on your personal profile, but it is recommended to create a separate business page to maintain a professional image.

2. How can I attract more customers to my Scentsy Facebook page?

Engage with your audience, post regularly, share exciting content, run promotions or giveaways, and use targeted Facebook ads to attract more customers.

3. Can I offer discounts or promotions on my Scentsy Facebook page?

Yes, you can offer discounts or promotions on your Scentsy Facebook page. It is an effective way to incentivize potential customers and drive sales.

4. How should I handle customer inquiries or complaints on Facebook?

Address customer inquiries or complaints promptly and professionally. Respond to messages and comments with empathy, and if necessary, take the conversation to private messaging to resolve any issues.

5. Can I sell Scentsy internationally through Facebook?

Yes, you can sell Scentsy internationally through Facebook. However, make sure to familiarize yourself with the specific regulations and requirements for each country.

6. Should I create a Facebook group for my Scentsy business?

Creating a Facebook group can be beneficial for building a community and fostering engagement among your customers and team members. It provides a space for sharing updates, exclusive offers, and connecting with like-minded individuals.

7. How can I increase engagement on my Scentsy Facebook page?

Post engaging content, ask questions, run polls, share customer testimonials, and utilize interactive features like Facebook Live to encourage more participation from your audience.

8. What types of posts should I share on my Scentsy Facebook page?

Apart from product photos, consider sharing behind-the-scenes content, tutorials, tips for using Scentsy products, customer testimonials, and lifestyle images that evoke emotions and create a connection with your audience.

9. Can I sell other products alongside Scentsy on my Facebook page?

It is best to focus on selling Scentsy products on your dedicated business page. However, you can occasionally mention or cross-promote complementary products that align with Scentsy’s values and enhance the overall customer experience.

10. How can I best utilize Facebook Live for selling Scentsy?

Prepare a script or outline, showcase your products, answer questions in real-time, and offer exclusive promotions or giveaways during your Facebook Live sessions to maximize engagement and sales.

11. Are there any restrictions on advertising Scentsy on Facebook?

Follow Facebook’s advertising policies and guidelines regarding the promotion of direct sales businesses. Avoid using misleading claims, abide by age restrictions, and adhere to any additional rules set by Scentsy.

12. Can I use Facebook ads to promote my Scentsy business?

Yes, Facebook ads can be an effective way to reach a wider audience and generate more leads. Utilize targeted ads to reach individuals who may be interested in Scentsy products.

13. How often should I post on my Scentsy Facebook page?

Consistency is key. Aim to post at least a few times a week to keep your page active and engage your audience regularly.

14. Can I share my personal Scentsy story on my Facebook page?

Absolutely! Sharing your personal Scentsy story can help create an emotional connection with your audience. It allows potential customers to understand your journey and why you are passionate about Scentsy.

In conclusion, Facebook provides an excellent platform for selling Scentsy products. By following the strategies mentioned above and leveraging the unique features of this social media platform, you can effectively promote your Scentsy business, engage with customers, and maximize sales potential. Remember to consistently provide valuable content, maintain professionalism, and build a supportive community to ensure long-term success.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.