How To Sell Ships In No Manʼs Sky



How To Sell Ships In No Man’s Sky: A Comprehensive Guide

No Man’s Sky, the popular open-world exploration game developed by Hello Games, allows players to traverse the vastness of space in their very own ships. While acquiring new ships is an exciting prospect, at times you may find yourself wanting to sell them to make room for even better vessels. In this article, we will explore the steps to sell ships in No Man’s Sky, along with six interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions players often have regarding ship selling.

Selling ships in No Man’s Sky is a straightforward process that can be accomplished by following these steps:

1. Locate a Space Station: Head towards a nearby system’s space station using your warp drive. Space stations are typically found orbiting a planet and are easily identifiable.

2. Enter the Space Station: Once you reach the space station, land your ship in the designated landing area and exit the cockpit.

3. Locate the Ship Trader: Inside the space station, you will find the Ship Trader. They usually reside near the landing pads or in a designated trading area. Look for a character wearing a distinctive outfit or browse the station’s map to find their location.

4. Interact with the Ship Trader: Approach the Ship Trader and initiate a conversation by interacting with them. You will be presented with a list of available ships for sale.

5. Choose the Ship to Sell: Browse the available ships and find the one you wish to sell. Keep in mind that the value of the ship will vary based on its class, slots, and overall condition.

6. Initiate the Sale: Once you have selected the ship you want to sell, choose the “Sell Ship” option. Confirm your decision to finalize the sale.

7. Receive the Units: Upon selling your ship, you will be rewarded with a sum of units, the in-game currency of No Man’s Sky. The amount you receive will depend on the ship’s value.

Now that you know how to sell ships in No Man’s Sky, let’s delve into some interesting facts about the game:

1. Procedurally Generated Universe: No Man’s Sky boasts an expansive universe with over 18 quintillion planets to explore. Each planet is uniquely generated, offering players a virtually endless variety of landscapes and environments to discover.

2. Multiplayer Capabilities: Initially released as a single-player game, No Man’s Sky now includes multiplayer features, allowing players to team up with friends or encounter other explorers in the vastness of space.

3. Base Building: In addition to ship exploration, players can construct their own bases on planets, establishing a home away from home. Bases can be customized to suit individual preferences and serve as a hub for resource management and crafting.

4. Varying Ship Classes: Ships in No Man’s Sky come in various classes, each with different attributes and capabilities. From small and nimble fighters to large haulers capable of carrying substantial cargo, players have a wide range of options to suit their playstyle.

5. Alien Encounters: The game features a diverse array of alien species, each with its own language and culture. Interacting with aliens can lead to trading opportunities, missions, or even unlocking new technologies.

6. Frequent Updates: Hello Games continues to support No Man’s Sky with regular updates, expanding on the game’s features and introducing new content. The developers have shown a commitment to enhancing the player experience since its initial release.

Now, let’s address some common questions players often have regarding ship selling in No Man’s Sky:

1. Can I sell any ship I own?

Yes, you can sell any ship you own, including your starting ship. However, keep in mind that selling your current ship means you will no longer have access to it.

2. Can I sell multiple ships at once?

No, you can only sell one ship at a time. If you wish to sell multiple ships, you will need to repeat the process for each one.

3. Can I sell my ship for more than its base value?

No, the ship’s value is predetermined and cannot be increased. However, certain upgrades or modifications may affect the price.

4. Will I receive the full value of the ship when I sell it?

No, you will receive a percentage of the ship’s value when you sell it. The exact amount is influenced by factors such as the ship’s class, slots, and condition.

5. Can I transfer my upgrades to a new ship before selling it?

Yes, you can dismantle the upgrades on your ship and transfer them to your exosuit or other ships before selling it. This allows you to retain their benefits.

6. Can I store ships I don’t want to sell?

Yes, you can own multiple ships and store them in designated hangars. This allows you to switch between them whenever you desire.

7. Are there any penalties for selling a ship?

No, there are no penalties for selling ships. It is a straightforward transaction that rewards you with units for your unwanted vessel.

8. Can I buy a new ship immediately after selling one?

Yes, you can use the units obtained from selling a ship to purchase a new one. Head back to the Ship Trader in the space station to explore available options.

9. Can I sell my ship to other players?

No, ship trading is not possible with other players directly. You can only sell ships to the Ship Trader in space stations.

10. Can I sell crashed ships I find on planets?

No, you can repair and claim crashed ships for yourself, but you cannot sell them. They can be used as a replacement for your current ship or traded for a different one.

11. What happens to the items in my ship’s inventory when I sell it?

Items stored in your ship’s inventory will be transferred to your exosuit’s inventory before you sell the ship.

12. Can I sell my ship without getting another one?

Yes, you can sell your ship without immediately purchasing another one. However, you will be left without a ship until you acquire a new one.

13. Can I sell my ship if it has damage?

Yes, you can sell a damaged ship. The condition of the ship will affect its value, but it can still be sold.

14. Can I sell a ship I received from another player?

No, ships received from other players cannot be sold. They can only be exchanged or used as a replacement for your current ship.

15. Can I refund a ship I sold by mistake?

No, once a ship is sold, the transaction is final. There is no way to refund or reverse the sale.

Selling ships in No Man’s Sky is a useful way to free up inventory space and acquire units for future purchases. Whether you’re exploring the vastness of space or building your own base on an alien planet, understanding the process of selling ships will enhance your gaming experience. With these steps and answers to common questions in mind, you can now confidently navigate the process of selling ships in No Man’s Sky.





