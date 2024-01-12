

How to Set Facebook to Private 2017: Protecting Your Privacy in the Social Media Age

Facebook has become an integral part of our lives, connecting us with friends, family, and acquaintances from all around the world. However, the platform’s default settings often allow much of our personal information to be publicly accessible. To ensure your privacy in the increasingly transparent social media age, it is crucial to take control of your Facebook privacy settings. In this article, we will guide you through the process of setting Facebook to private in 2017, along with providing five unique facts about the platform’s privacy features.

1. Review and Update Your Privacy Settings:

Start by clicking on the arrow icon in the top-right corner of your Facebook homepage and selecting “Settings.” From there, navigate to the “Privacy” tab on the left-hand side. Here, you can customize your settings for who can see your future posts, who can send you friend requests, and who can look you up using the email address or phone number associated with your account.

2. Limit Who Can See Your Past Posts:

To restrict the visibility of your previous posts, click on “Limit Past Posts” under the “Privacy” tab. By selecting this option, all your past posts will be set to “Friends Only,” ensuring that only your approved connections can view them.

3. Manage Your Profile Information:

Under the “Privacy” tab, you can control who sees the information on your profile. Click on “Edit” next to each section to adjust the audience for individual details like your bio, workplace, education, and more.

4. Control Who Can Contact You:

To manage who can send you friend requests and messages, go to the “Privacy” tab and click on “Edit” next to “Who can contact me?” Here, you can choose between options like “Friends of Friends,” “Everyone,” or limit it to just your friends.

5. Limit Access to Your Friend List:

By default, anyone can see your friend list, which may expose your connections to potential privacy risks. To restrict access, go to your profile, click on “Friends,” and select the pencil icon. From the drop-down menu, choose “Edit Privacy” and adjust the settings to your preference.

Unique Facts about Facebook Privacy Settings:

1. Activity Log: You can access your complete activity log by clicking on the arrow icon in the top-right corner of your Facebook homepage and selecting “Activity Log.” Here, you can review and manage your past activities, including posts, comments, likes, and more.

2. Custom Friend Lists: Facebook allows you to create custom friend lists, such as close friends, family, or colleagues. You can then choose to share specific posts exclusively with these lists, providing an additional layer of privacy.

3. Tag Review: To have more control over who can tag you in posts and photos, enable the “Tag Review” feature. By activating this option, you will receive notifications whenever someone tries to tag you, allowing you to approve or decline the tag before it appears on your timeline.

4. Blocking: If you want to prevent someone from seeing your profile, sending you messages, or interacting with you on Facebook, you can block them. Visit the “Settings” tab, select “Blocking” from the left-hand side, and enter the name or email of the person you wish to block.

5. App Permissions: When using Facebook to sign in to third-party apps or websites, be cautious about the permissions you grant. Review and adjust these permissions in the “Apps and Websites” section under the “Settings” tab to ensure your personal information is not shared with unnecessary entities.

Common Questions about Facebook Privacy Settings:

1. Can I make my Facebook profile completely private?

No, but you can adjust your settings to limit who can see your posts, profile information, and contact you.

2. Will changing my privacy settings affect my past posts?

You can limit the visibility of your previous posts by selecting “Limit Past Posts” under the “Privacy” tab.

3. How can I prevent strangers from sending me friend requests?

In the “Privacy” tab, click on “Edit” next to “Who can send you friend requests?” and set the option to “Friends of Friends” or “Friends.”

4. Can I hide my friend list from others?

Yes, you can customize the privacy settings for your friend list under the “Friends” section on your profile.

5. Is it possible to review tags before they appear on my timeline?

Yes, enable the “Tag Review” feature under the “Timeline and Tagging” section in the “Settings” tab.

6. How do I block someone on Facebook?

Go to the “Settings” tab, select “Blocking,” and enter the name or email of the person you wish to block.

7. Can I prevent my Facebook information from being shared with third-party apps?

Review and adjust app permissions in the “Apps and Websites” section under the “Settings” tab to control data sharing.

8. Are my photos and albums automatically private?

By default, your photos and albums are visible to your friends, but you can customize their visibility using the audience selector.

9. Can I restrict specific people from seeing certain posts?

Yes, the audience selector allows you to choose who can see each individual post.

10. Does Facebook sell my personal information?

Facebook does not sell your personal information directly, but advertisers can target their ads based on the data you provide.

11. How can I control the ads I see on Facebook?

Under the “Settings” tab, click on “Ads” and adjust your preferences to manage the ads you see.

12. Can I hide my online presence on Facebook?

You can adjust the visibility of your online status by clicking on the chat icon in the bottom-right corner of your screen and selecting “Turn Off Active Status.”

13. Can I download a copy of my Facebook data?

Yes, you can download a copy of your Facebook data by going to the “Settings” tab, selecting “Your Facebook Information,” and clicking on “Download Your Information.”

14. How often should I review and update my Facebook privacy settings?

It is recommended to review and update your privacy settings periodically, especially after any significant changes to Facebook’s platform or policies.

By following these steps and staying informed about Facebook’s privacy features, you can take control of your online privacy and enjoy a more secure social media experience. Remember, protecting your personal information is crucial in the digital age.





