

How to Set Picture as Background on Galaxy Watch Active Plus: A Step-by-Step Guide

The Galaxy Watch Active Plus is a stylish and versatile smartwatch that allows you to personalize your device according to your preferences. One of the key features that allows for personalization is the ability to set a picture as the background on your watch. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of setting a picture as the background on your Galaxy Watch Active Plus. Additionally, we will provide you with five unique facts about this smartwatch and answer 14 common questions at the end.

Setting a Picture as the Background on Galaxy Watch Active Plus:

Step 1: Open the Galaxy Wearable app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the “Watch Faces” tab at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Browse through the available watch faces and select the one that suits your style.

Step 4: Tap on the “Customize” button located below the watch face preview.

Step 5: Scroll down until you find the “Background” option and tap on it.

Step 6: Select the “Photo” option to choose a picture from your smartphone’s gallery.

Step 7: Browse through your gallery and select the desired picture.

Step 8: Adjust the position and size of the picture by using the on-screen controls.

Step 9: Once you are satisfied with the adjustments, tap on the “Set as Background” button.

Step 10: The selected picture will now be set as the background on your Galaxy Watch Active Plus.

Five Unique Facts about Galaxy Watch Active Plus:

1. Water Resistance: The Galaxy Watch Active Plus is water-resistant up to 50 meters, allowing you to wear it while swimming or engaging in other water-based activities.

2. Advanced Fitness Tracking: This smartwatch comes equipped with advanced fitness tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and automatic workout detection.

3. Long Battery Life: The Galaxy Watch Active Plus boasts a long battery life of up to seven days, ensuring that you can use it throughout the day without worrying about frequent charging.

4. Customizable Straps: The watch straps of the Galaxy Watch Active Plus can be easily swapped, allowing you to change the look of your device to match your outfit or mood.

5. Integrated GPS: With built-in GPS functionality, this smartwatch enables accurate tracking of outdoor activities, such as running or cycling, without the need for a connected smartphone.

Common Questions about Galaxy Watch Active Plus:

1. Can I make calls from my Galaxy Watch Active Plus?

Yes, the Galaxy Watch Active Plus supports making and receiving calls when connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth.

2. Can I reply to text messages from my watch?

Yes, you can reply to text messages directly from your Galaxy Watch Active Plus using predefined quick replies or voice input.

3. Can I listen to music on my watch?

Yes, you can store music on your Galaxy Watch Active Plus and listen to it using Bluetooth headphones or speakers.

4. Can I download additional watch faces?

Yes, you can download a variety of watch faces from the Galaxy Store through the Galaxy Wearable app.

5. Does the watch have a built-in speaker?

Yes, the Galaxy Watch Active Plus has a built-in speaker, allowing you to make phone calls or listen to audio.

6. Can I track my sleep patterns with this watch?

Yes, the Galaxy Watch Active Plus includes a sleep tracking feature that provides insights into your sleep patterns.

7. Can I use wireless charging with this watch?

Yes, the Galaxy Watch Active Plus supports wireless charging. You can simply place it on a compatible wireless charger to recharge the battery.

8. Can I control my smart home devices from my watch?

Yes, with the SmartThings app, you can control your compatible smart home devices directly from your Galaxy Watch Active Plus.

9. Can I use third-party apps on this watch?

Yes, the Galaxy Watch Active Plus supports a variety of third-party apps that can be downloaded from the Galaxy Store.

10. Can I track my menstrual cycle with this watch?

Yes, the Galaxy Watch Active Plus includes a menstrual cycle tracking feature that allows you to log and monitor your cycle.

11. Can I use Samsung Pay on my watch?

Yes, the Galaxy Watch Active Plus supports Samsung Pay, allowing you to make contactless payments using your watch.

12. Can I track my stress levels with this watch?

Yes, the Galaxy Watch Active Plus includes a stress tracking feature that provides insights into your stress levels and offers guided breathing exercises.

13. Can I use the watch without a smartphone?

While the Galaxy Watch Active Plus can be used independently for certain functions, it is recommended to pair it with a smartphone for full functionality.

14. Can I customize the watch face layout?

Yes, you can customize the layout of the watch face by selecting the desired complications (widgets) to display, such as weather, heart rate, or steps count.

In conclusion, the Galaxy Watch Active Plus offers a wide range of personalization options, including the ability to set a picture as the background. By following the step-by-step guide provided in this article, you can easily customize your watch to reflect your unique style and preferences. With its advanced features and functionality, this smartwatch is sure to enhance your overall wearable experience.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.